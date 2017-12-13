ONTD Roundup

Happy hump day ONTD! Reply

I was pleasantly surprised by Alabama. Only, what, less than half voted for Moore? Still depressing but they lost!



Black women coming through for this country for the umpeeth time.



what is the etiquette re: correcting a coworker's grammar? she and i hold equal/the same titles, and she will consistently use "guests has arrived" rather than "guests have arrived" in her emails and it's slowly driving me insane. she's an idiot but she was an english major & is a voracious reader so i don't understand how she keeps fuckin that one up. Reply

Eh, I'd just let it go if it's just internal on emails and doesn't somehow reflect on you. Reply

it could reflect on me, as people are already really shitty to receptionists/"the help" and dumb errors like this don't help. Reply

I would tell her that you've created a canned email response so that both of you don't have to retype anything and to have her go over the response in case she finds any grammatical errors. Reply

i usually subtly use the correction version in my own emails or whatever i.e. "Good to know the guests have arrived."



it's easier to casually correct someone face to face tho without making it a big deal since emails lack tone lol Reply

I wouldn't bother unless it's somehow necessary. The seldom times I've done that it was because the person annoyed the fuck out of me and I was being an asshole, but it wasn't in a professional setting. Reply

One of my former coworkers was an idiot and continuously got words wrong. It didn't matter if I corrected her subtly or whatever, she'd still say 'Valentimes' and libary' and 'beneficirary' Reply

Maybe say it in person vs email?

Thats kinda an obvious grammar mistake...id rather have someone correct me then keep doing it tbh Reply

I deal with people doing stuff wrong all day and just let it go unless it comes down on me. Reply

That is bad, just flat out tell her.

Ask her to say it out loud...... listen does that even sound right.

Guests has arrived, come on!



No noooo Reply

i'm ready for lunchtime



i want an acai bowl Reply

It's my birthdayyyy and I'm not telling anyone but ONTD :) Reply

Happy birthday!! Reply

you're birthday buddies w/ my frenemy christen_press



you're birthday buddies w/ my frenemy christen_press

Happy birthday! Reply

Happy bday! Reply

Happy Birthday! Reply

Happy birthday!!! Reply

I love that you can see her resentment that saintpepsi is stealing her birthday thunder. (jk, HBD <3) Reply

happy birthday! Reply

Happy Birthday 🎁🎂🎈🎉🎊 Reply

happy birthday!! Reply

Happy birthday! I hope you enjoy it. Reply

Happy birthday! Reply

Happy Birthday!!! Reply

happy bday! Reply

happy birthday bb! Reply

happy birthday! Reply

happy birthday! Reply

Happy birthday!!! Reply

happy birthday! Reply

Happy Birthday! :) Reply

Happy Birthday, bb! Reply

Happy birthday!!!!! Reply

Happy birthday!!!! Reply

Happy Birthday! Reply

Happy birthday!!!!!! Reply

Happy birthday! Reply

Happy birthday!!! Reply

Telling people it’s your birthday is so awkward! My coworkers forgot my birthday back in November and my husband came and surprised me with balloons, flowers, and cupcakes. Then everyone felt bad and asked why I didn’t say anything. It’s just weird to go around being like “it’s my birthday today guys!” Reply

Happy birthday! Reply

happy birth!! Reply

I’m eating Arby’s for the first time in 10 years and god I love these fries Reply

Their curly fries are the best Reply

I love their fries & cheese sticks. Reply

I was really proud of myself for actually waking up early today but I fell back asleep for an hour and just now finally got up. I'm trash. Reply

my dog has officially chewed up my last pair of glasses and now the world is a blurry mess for 7-14 business days, when i will receive my new pair. Reply

How are you ontding Reply

Link

i'm a great squinter Reply

aw your dog sounds qt Reply

I have this big project at work that I am doing some PMing for, and I have to work with my least favorite coworker that I am slowly going insane. Someone help. Reply

I went to bed early and woke up this morning before my alarm and for the first time in weeks I don't feel exhausted. it's a christmas miracle. Reply

Looking for an outfit for dress code "seventies disco funk", but pretty sure that if I want to be able to wear it after that ... I might be looking for a needle in a hay stack. Right now I've got a hot pink sequined mini dress, but sequins, I don't know? Reply

I mean, I probably would, because I like sparkly things, but maybe a cute jumpsuit, if you wear those? Reply

This is fabulous Reply

Oooh, I love the idea of a jumpsuit! Never had one on though. Reply

or something flowy like some of these Diana Ross pics here's a better link to the pic: http://www.listal.com/viewimage/6988121 or something flowy like some of these Diana Ross pics https://www.buzzfeed.com/briangalindo/26-photos-proving-diana-ross-invented-to-concept-of-fierce?utm_term=.cnzem5K5w#.fo1p7eYev Reply

yES Reply

I ordered some tunic-style tops from Amazon and they're all cute and pretty decent quality but definitely not tunic length on me. I just want to wear leggings as pants, but also have fabric covering my butt so I don't have to worry if everyone can see my underwear. Reply

Just buy more opaque leggings tbh. As long as you’re not serving cameltoe realness then you’re fine Reply

I just get so nervous! Even after bending over in tons of different positions and screaming at my boyfriend "BUT CAN YOU SEE MY BUTT NOW???" what if... they can see my butt! Reply

Seeing Star Wars tomorrow morning! Reply

i finally read that new yorker cat person piece and it was fine lol. it was relatable and the ending was too true. there are other new yorker short stories i've loved much more this year.



also, the way she described the guy's body. we get it, you're having bad sex with a fat person lol. Reply

yeah I thought it was going to be way more of a twist at the end by the way everyone raved about it. Reply

right? i read that end and was like, well. that's happened to me on tinder. Reply

the image for that piece grossed me the fuck out, i couldn't bring myself to click on it. Reply

I was just annoyed there wasn’t more about his cats. Reply

yeah it was really nothing special lmao Reply

I wish I knew what I was getting into when I read that piece. Like it didn't legit trigger me or anything, but the descriptions reminded me so much of the guy I had a one night stand w/ and there was def some assault involved (though it took me years to acknowledge it and we stayed friends afterwards, and it came to a head not too long ago with me finally blocking him) and idk it was very relatable but also upsetting and had my heart beating really fast when I read it so :/ Plus, the title was misleading...I wanted more cat info tbh! Reply

i think it's extremely well written but now the "relatability" hype might ruin it for people who went in with expectations tbh



i clicked without knowing anything just because it was on the "top stories" sidebar and was taken aback Reply

when i first heard about the story someone told me it was controversial because the author glorifies body shaming men Reply

