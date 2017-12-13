Dragula Episode 7: Wasteland Weekend Pt I



This week on Dragula...we got a filler episode. We get to see the girls out of drag and face for the first time, and the Boulets visit them in the boudoir to tell them about their challenge, as well as call them out on what they need to improve. Then they take the girls to Wasteland Weekend, a sort of Mad Max, steampunk festival in the desert. Supposedly it's all guns and no cops, and the girls have to put together both an apocalyptic look and a group performance for the WW stage. Before any of that happens, though, they do a photoshoot, and the Boulets introduce their guest judge--Dragula production designer and season one winner, Vander Von Odd.


The challenge isn't over yet but here are all the looks everyone had at least:


James, Victoria, Abhora, and Biqtch / War, Death, Famine, Pestilence





(sorry that some of these are my shitty screenshots)


The Boulets


Current Fucking Reigning, Vander Von Odd



fuck this cliffhanger tbh

