Dragula Episode 7: Wasteland Weekend Pt I
This week on Dragula...we got a filler episode. We get to see the girls out of drag and face for the first time, and the Boulets visit them in the boudoir to tell them about their challenge, as well as call them out on what they need to improve. Then they take the girls to Wasteland Weekend, a sort of Mad Max, steampunk festival in the desert. Supposedly it's all guns and no cops, and the girls have to put together both an apocalyptic look and a group performance for the WW stage. Before any of that happens, though, they do a photoshoot, and the Boulets introduce their guest judge--Dragula production designer and season one winner, Vander Von Odd.
The challenge isn't over yet but here are all the looks everyone had at least:
James, Victoria, Abhora, and Biqtch / War, Death, Famine, Pestilence
(sorry that some of these are my shitty screenshots)
The Boulets
Current Fucking Reigning, Vander Von Odd
fuck this cliffhanger tbh
I loved this last episode. Best one to date.
I want James gone. She was so fake during this episode. You could tell that the nice personality was just an act bc of what the judges said to her. And she was still being a bitch to Abhora. The compliments she gave were backhanded af.
Abhora for win!
But also I came to love Victoria.
The shot of the Boulets in front of the sun was amazing, I love this look, very Mononoke princess haha.
tbh i do feel bad for all the future winners of this show bc none will come close to vander