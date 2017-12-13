Dragula Episode 7: Wasteland Weekend Pt I

i love abhora's look, i think it's the most striking and imaginative. james did well too....i surprisingly hated biqtch's though. i've been rooting for her since ep3 so i'm sad about it. did she seem off in this episode to anyone else? Reply

Vander, my Queen! Show all this basic bitches how it is done!



I loved this last episode. Best one to date. Reply

I haven't watched this episode yet, but are they still ganging up on Abhora? Because tbh Disasterina was so right to say it was getting tiring. Reply

yes and no. James keeps saying she's doing better now but she brings it up in such a backhanded way like, "Abhora you were really such an awful shithead, i'm glad you're better now, thanks to us" Abhora doesn't deserve this tbh, James is just using her to make herself look better. Reply

gurl u know this is a lie Reply

I want James gone. She was so fake during this episode. You could tell that the nice personality was just an act bc of what the judges said to her. And she was still being a bitch to Abhora. The compliments she gave were backhanded af. Reply

i can see her winning this challenge and maybe even the show tbh, as much as i do not want that Reply

Can James leave already. Like she has an opinion on every damn thing. Like let others speak and just SHUT THE FUCK UP fake ass bitch.



Abhora for win!

But also I came to love Victoria. Reply

This show is so so bad Reply

Abhora did the best in the photoshoot, her look stands out. Victoria looks like a dude and Biqtch just has a ton of stuff on top of her bathing suit. Jaymes did ok i guess



The shot of the Boulets in front of the sun was amazing, I love this look, very Mononoke princess haha. Reply

the boulet sketches and acting are my favourite bit, i am so entertained, i cant get enough Reply

biqtch should go home. she shouldve taken a note from valentina and taken off the mask for at least one pic'

tbh i do feel bad for all the future winners of this show bc none will come close to vander Reply

yeah the mask was really disappointing. if it had been a really cool special effects mask or something like Frankie's sea monster look last year, i could get into it, but it's just basic and covering what could've been a good makeup. Reply

I was fucking LIVIIIING at the end. I was getting my gay video game fantasy. The music, the edit, the poses. YASSSS Reply

All I want to know is if James was able to suck some dick. Reply

