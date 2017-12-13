Audio: Charli XCX - "I Got It" (feat. Brooke Candy, CupcakKe & Pabllo Vittar)
Ahead of its release this Friday, Charli XCX has shared a third track off of her 'POP 2' mixtape. "I Got It" features previous XCX collaborators Brooke Candy ("Cloud Aura") and CupcakKe ("Lipgloss") and marks her first teaming with Brazilian drag superstar Pabllo Vittar.
"I Got It," along with previously released tracks "Out of My Head" (feat. Tove Lo & ALMA) and "Unlock It" (feat. Kim Petras & Jay Park), download immediately upon pre-ordering 'POP 2' and can be officially streamed here.
Have you pre-ordered 'POP 2'?
"what is this garbage on the radio?!"
This is still my fav cupcakke collab
Re: This is still my fav cupcakke collab
Re: This is still my fav cupcakke collab
Brooke Candy hasn't even put out good material since her one hit wonder
BUT speaking of my half shit taste, does anyone know where to get a leak of G Eazy's new album?
