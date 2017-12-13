Audio: Charli XCX - "I Got It" (feat. Brooke Candy, CupcakKe & Pabllo Vittar)

this song makes me feel like my grandma



"what is this garbage on the radio?!" Reply

Thread

Link

keep working with queen cupcakke Reply

Thread

Link

Has she ever released (a studio version of) Bounce? Reply

Thread

Link

it leaked along w a bunch of other songs that were allegedly for her next album which has since been (presumably) scrapped, some googling should lead you to it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I didn't know there was a leak, thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same! This is my second favourite:

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also your icon is amazing. A concept. Song of the year tbh. I do the choreo at least once a day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not surprised that Pabllo SLAYED this Reply

Thread

Link

this is not gonna fly tbh



Brooke Candy hasn't even put out good material since her one hit wonder Reply

Thread

Link

im surprised she's still around tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i liked "paper or plastic" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't actually like listening to cupcakke, but i appreciate her whole thing. ALMA is great. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not a fan of everything she does, but Lipgloss went pretty hard. the beat was sick (I feel old even saying this lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lipgloss is the fucking jam Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's an awful lyricist and can never properly ride the beat of a track. I still want her to win tho - solidarity n shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m so disappointed in all of these songs so far. I had high hopes after Number 1 Angel and all of the leaks, but these are particularly bad. And I say this as someone who genuinely enjoyed Sucker. Reply

Thread

Link

All of these songs are underwhelming. I hope they'll sound better when we can listen to the whole mixtape together. Reply

Thread

Link

Apparently Pop 2 leaked, but I won't even bother trying to find it rn. I can wait one more day for the official release lol Reply

Thread

Link

I tried, but no. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand this collab, how do you put Pabllo and Cupcakke on the same song as Brooke fucking Candy? It makes no fucking sense. Reply

Thread

Link

I just can't get into her...



BUT speaking of my half shit taste, does anyone know where to get a leak of G Eazy's new album? Reply

Thread

Link

Not feeling it. But I ❤️ Cupcakke seen her 3x live this year. And I got tickets to see SOPHIE in February. Reply

Thread

Link