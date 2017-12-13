The Walking Dead: Other Characters Will Gain Recently Deceased Character's Comic Plots
ICYMI: Scott Gimple promises Carl’s #TheWalkingDead comic stories will still happen on TV. https://t.co/4acA4gTQLY pic.twitter.com/jdHLXTfljh— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) December 12, 2017
Even though [eventually deceased character] is gone, their comic book stories will be told through other characters still alive, since those plots and character developments are very important. Just not to the character they were meant for.
Chandler can be so messy lol
Now's the time to get the fans on his side so he can have a decent next gig.
Yeah, I don’t think this is messy. He’s just joking that the best AMC will throw Carl, is a ghost cameo for Rick’s manpain - like Lori in the latter of season 3
I'm still bitter about Andrea
"I think the departure from book Andrea to the screen was a mistake," she said, speaking at a fan convention. "I mean, it's not like I couldn't pull it off.
"I think the whole stuff that they wrote about Andrea and the Governor was complete and utter nonsense. I did the best that I could to tell that narrative and to justify it where Andrea kept her heart."
http://www.digitalspy.com/tv/the-walking-dead/news/a839579/walking-dead-star-exit-storyline-andrea-laurie-holden-nonsense/
They completely fucked up the story just because their child actor was about to turn 18 and they wanted to dump him before they had to pay him more. Gimple's stated reason for doing it makes zero sense - Carl was literally just trying to kill Negan a few days ago in the show's timeline, but now he has to die so Rick will keep Negan alive in his memory?? Unbelievably stupid.
They did a complete 180 with Carl's personality and character just to kill him, then gave him almost no screen time to sell it until his death episode.
And the irony is that it is going to end up costing them way more money than it would have just to pay Chandler more; viewership was already plummeting since the death of Glenn and the backlash from this one is huge - they'll lose way more in ad money because with millions fewer viewers, they can't charge as much for commercial spots
I'm so glad I jumped ship after Glenn's death.
at least the kid can finally cut his hair
Andi is too good for this :(
I'm already mourning all the characters in FTWD. I'm not ready for him. Everyone hates him. Why. W h y. Who hired him? Jfc
I was wishing this backlash would make him reconsider everything but 🤷🏽♀️
It makes no sense for them to kill off Carl.
AND they're going to eventually do a crossover despite Kirkman being adamant that this would never happen
