The Walking Dead: Other Characters Will Gain Recently Deceased Character's Comic Plots

then... why kill him Reply

Because the actor was turning 18 and could have asked for a raise Reply

don’t worry guys, i’ll be in the 2nd half of the season. in a white dress on a bridge. pic.twitter.com/08L2fPbReS — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) December 13, 2017









Edited at 2017-12-13 04:39 pm (UTC)

the fresh hell is this lol Reply

Nooooo (especially considering some of tumblr ships them) Reply

Ships...Rick and Carl?? (I mean, I shouldn't be surprised at this point) Reply

LMAO Reply

Wtf Reply

lmao I love this kid Reply

lmao idt this is messy at all, because that is hilarious imo Reply

I won't miss Carl but I'll miss Chandler trolling. Reply

I admire his cheek.



Now's the time to get the fans on his side so he can have a decent next gig. Reply

LOL wow, he's awesome tbh. Reply

LOL



Yeah, I don’t think this is messy. He’s just joking that the best AMC will throw Carl, is a ghost cameo for Rick’s manpain - like Lori in the latter of season 3 Reply

lmaooo Reply

LMAO Reply

lmao he's hilarious Reply

Daryl's gonna get Carl's story, Andrea's story, the gate in front of Alexandria's story, and he's even gonna get Shiva's story too because why the fuck not. Reply

I'm still bitter about Andrea Reply

I'm so fucking PRESSED about how they nerfed Andrea. So pressed. Reply

I stopped watching because of the Andrea shit. Reply

"I think the departure from book Andrea to the screen was a mistake," she said, speaking at a fan convention. "I mean, it's not like I couldn't pull it off.



"I think the whole stuff that they wrote about Andrea and the Governor was complete and utter nonsense. I did the best that I could to tell that narrative and to justify it where Andrea kept her heart."



http://www.digitalspy.com/tv/the-walking-dead/news/a839579/walking-dead-star-exit-storyline-andrea-laurie-holden-nonsense/ I love what Laurie Holden said about her exit: Reply

I stop watching the show when they killed Andrea. Laurie Holden is queen Reply

We will never forget! Reply

He also got Tyrese, Abe and Glenn's spots so why not. Reply

He will definitely get at least some of Carl's story, but I think they'll give some of it to Enid because she's the same age as Carl and the producers love her. It's too bad viewers don't give a shit about her.



They completely fucked up the story just because their child actor was about to turn 18 and they wanted to dump him before they had to pay him more. Gimple's stated reason for doing it makes zero sense - Carl was literally just trying to kill Negan a few days ago in the show's timeline, but now he has to die so Rick will keep Negan alive in his memory?? Unbelievably stupid.



They did a complete 180 with Carl's personality and character just to kill him, then gave him almost no screen time to sell it until his death episode.



And the irony is that it is going to end up costing them way more money than it would have just to pay Chandler more; viewership was already plummeting since the death of Glenn and the backlash from this one is huge - they'll lose way more in ad money because with millions fewer viewers, they can't charge as much for commercial spots Reply

So by other characters he means Daryl right?



I'm so glad I jumped ship after Glenn's death. Reply

Gimple needs to be fired and hire better showrunners and writers. People who actually know these characters and the show. I'm still gonna watch, but this is ridiculous. Reply

I wonder what the show would be like if Darabont never got canned. Reply

Daryl is the ugliest, worst thing on tv. Who the fuck prefers him to Glenn? Reply

Everyone else in Alexandria has access to showers- WHY does Darryl still look so gross? I used to stan him, but I'm over it. Reply

gross people with no taste tbh @my dumb tasteless sisters. Reply

This! I want him to cut his damn greasy hair! Reply

Well, at least someone from the former cast commented - the current cast has been dead silent on social media. Reply

this is a rough image :( Reply

I haven't watched since that CGI tiger was introduced, he didn't make it then? Reply

Nah, they had to kill the tiger off, she was using too much of their budget. Reply

It makes to sad to think of all of these great characters who made the show so engaging, and then think of what the show has become. Reply

:( Fuck. I'm still sad/pressed about some of these Reply

omgggg adorable and sad at the same time Reply

Uh oh Beth isn’t included. ITS A SIGN Reply

i always see people getting wet about the actor in that gif but i never understood it till seeing him in motion... in that gif... whew Reply

They killed off carl? that's a little shocking tbh Reply

in the most boring and stupid way. ugh Reply

He was the only one that had immunity according to Kirkman Reply

so he's not going to turn? I'm a whole season and a half behind Reply

i just youtubed the scene & ok.



at least the kid can finally cut his hair Reply

What happened to the show? the writing is so bad. nothing make sense. the characters do stupid things..nothing is explained. everything is so lazy now..



Andi is too good for this :( Reply

What the fuuuuck. He needs to be fired, and by fired I don't mean moved to FTWD like is now where he will ruin something good that didn't need him



I'm already mourning all the characters in FTWD. I'm not ready for him. Everyone hates him. Why. W h y. Who hired him? Jfc



I was wishing this backlash would make him reconsider everything but 🤷🏽‍♀️ Reply

I'm really freaking out about ftwd. I don't want anything to happen to alycia or my bb nick 😢 hell even Madison at this point Reply

Dude, same. I feel like he will kill Strand, make Nick a gary sue, make Alicia dumb as hell and Madison not get the development she needs. And Daniel? Lmao he's going to ruin him Reply

They mean Daryl. Just say Daryl.



It makes no sense for them to kill off Carl.



Ugh i’m done w/ this show Reply

Stupid Reply

i wish the few characters i like on this show would transfer to fear the walking dead (the superior walking dead show 🐶) Reply

sis it's not going to be superior anymore since Gimple is on it now!!!!!!





AND they're going to eventually do a crossover despite Kirkman being adamant that this would never happen



Edited at 2017-12-13 04:58 pm (UTC)

nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnoooooooooo oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo oooooooooooooooooooooooo Reply

