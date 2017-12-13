Kirsten Dunst is pregnant!
Exclusive: Kirsten Dunst is pregnant! https://t.co/NAzombi1UG— Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 13, 2017
Kirsten Dunst is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Jesse Plemons
Kirsten is set to wed Jesse Plemons next year.
source
They're together???????????????????
kirsten and i are both happy now
Edited at 2017-12-13 07:30 pm (UTC)
Also she seems really happy with Jesse, tho it would be nice if some people laid off the whining about his looks. He seems like a nice person and clearly makes her happy/has never fucked up by ontd standards plus he's a good actor, let this one be.
which is kind of weird because jake dated jenny lmaooooo
And better looking IMO don't come at me.
Watch 'Other People' if you haven't ONTD, but prepare to cry a lot.
I'm picturing their child to grow up looking like Kasper Schmeichel or his father Peter for whatever reason.
Good for her! I hope they're happy!
(I didn't watch Breaking Bad)
lmfao????? shut up
Just use google next time plis.
not my black ass lmao