Hold up. Wait. Hold please.



They're together???????????????????

i was staring at this thinking it was a joke oop Reply

since they both were on Fargo Reply

her and garrett were so cute together, rip but congrats to her! Reply

garrett's with me now, it's for the best



kirsten and i are both happy now Reply

more like hot, that golden globes Dress with her boobs out was glorious, Garett liked it too it seems lol Reply

I had no idea they were even together wtf Reply

Wait isn’t that Meth Damon? They’re together?? Reply

Oh, that's nice. I like them both. That child will be...extremely blond. Reply

mte lol Reply

They're just respectin their midwest roots! Reply

I think Kirsten from Jersey though. Reply

And pale Reply

I was thinking that too: that's gunna be one super white baby. (I mean that in a nice way)



Edited at 2017-12-13 07:30 pm (UTC)

She seems happy with him so congrats! Reply

She's been wanting to start a family for so long. I'm happy for her <3 Reply

Same, she's one of my faves. Reply

ikr Kiki's been talking about wanting to have babies since she was promoting Melancholia and dating the guy from Rilo Kiley at the time, good for her she's finally getting what she wants.



Also she seems really happy with Jesse, tho it would be nice if some people laid off the whining about his looks. He seems like a nice person and clearly makes her happy/has never fucked up by ontd standards plus he's a good actor, let this one be. Reply

whoaa I didn't know she dated the drummer.



which is kind of weird because jake dated jenny lmaooooo Reply

mte about Jesse. If the worst thing you can say about a man in this day and age is that his face is kinda funny then sign me the fuck up tbh Reply

I don't know that band so the first thing that came to my mind is that it was a name to make fun of Kylo Ren and that she dated Adam Driver U_U Reply

Yeah I def. made fun of his looks but he's turned out to be the superior Damon lookalike (Meth > Matt!) so he won in the end. Reply

Same. I like her. Reply

i still dont get this relationship AT ALL. but she seems happy so congrats. Reply

why is it so fucking hard to get? whether you find him attractive or not she's into him and he seems like a good dude. don't mean to especially target u but these comments are so fucking tired...this may be shocking but looks aren't everything and we all know women have lower and more realistic standards than men do Reply

this post is taking some mf turns Reply

lol, holy shit. I'm the first person to call out ONTD's annoying obsession with conventional hotness, but goddamn, Batfleck's comment wasn't mean at all. Reply

Men have such obnoxious standards. I always think of the men who roleplay celebrities and their characters wind up dating models. And then I swear to god those same men, who are usually neckbeard reddit assholes, legit believe that they deserve to date models in real life Reply

Damn sis Reply

Thank you! I mean damn, and we sit here watchin these celebs date other conventionally attractive celebs who ain't shit n cheat n abusive. A pretty actress getting with an average lookin guy who treats her right is a puzzle? Reply

It does seem random, even though I know they were on Fargo together. It's always kind of weird when people you know as totally separate and in different Hollywood circles get together, idk. Also Kiki seems a lot older than him even though they're only 6 years apart, but that's prob because of how long I've known of her vs how long I've known of him. Reply

it's so unfortunate that people associate him with Matt Damon when Jesse is infinitely more talented.

And better looking IMO don't come at me.

Watch 'Other People' if you haven't ONTD, but prepare to cry a lot. Reply

I think he’s really cute tbh. Not in this picture necessarily but in motion he could probably get it. Reply

I LOVED Other People. Such strong performances from him and John Early. Reply

molly shannon owns my soul tbh Reply

I LOVED Other People; that's what made me really appreciate him as an actor. Reply

That movie was so good and he was great in it! Reply

Yeah, associating him with season 2 of FNL is less insulting tbh Reply

I'm holding back tears at just the mention of that movie. Ugh, Molly deserved all the awards for that movie. Reply

He's ridiculously talented but there's something about his mumbled voice that puts me off. It worked for his FNL role but its distracting in any other context. Reply

i barf-cried my way through that movie, omfg Reply

Aww Reply

omg congrats!!!! :D Reply

Congrats!



I'm picturing their child to grow up looking like Kasper Schmeichel or his father Peter for whatever reason. Reply

They were so cute as a couple in Fargo. I'm rooting for them Reply

I know! My first thought was "He finally got that baby he wanted." :( Reply

I've always found it so mean that everyone on here refers to him at Meth Damon. With or without scandal, weren't we all crying over that Keaton video? Be better.

Good for her! I hope they're happy! Reply

I think they call him Meth Damon because he was in Breaking Bad, not because he looks like he's on meth, because he doesn't. Reply

brandnewinfo.gif



(I didn't watch Breaking Bad) Reply

I think it's both tbh...I've definitely seen people say he looks like Matt Damon on drugs, meth is a drug and is close to Matt (and has the bonus of the Breaking Bad association), so it stuck. Reply

I thought the "Meth" part was because he was on Breaking Bad, not a slam on his looks. Reply

"Be better."



lmfao????? shut up Reply

it's an iconic Breaking Bad meme Reply

Meth Damon is because he looks a bit like Matt Damon and because he was on Breaking Bad, so Meth Damon, nothing about him being ugly or not.



Just use google next time plis. Reply

lol irl @ this whole comment Reply

weren't we all crying over that Keaton video



not my black ass lmao Reply

embarrassing comment Reply

