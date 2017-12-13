circumstance

New site lets you check if a movie features someone accused of sexual misconduct




A new site called Rotten Apples allows you to see how many alleged harassers were involved in a movie or TV show.

According to them: "The goal of this site is to further drive awareness of just how pervasive sexual misconduct in film and television is and to help make ethical media consumption easier.

By no means is this site meant to serve as a condemnation of an entire project."

source | rotten apples
does your favorite pass the test?
