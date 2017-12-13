New site lets you check if a movie features someone accused of sexual misconduct
Rotten Apples Allows You to See How Many Alleged Harassers Were Involved in a Movie or TV Show: https://t.co/i4yg4au0g7 pic.twitter.com/1PxB0aGfGA— IndieWire (@IndieWire) December 13, 2017
A new site called Rotten Apples allows you to see how many alleged harassers were involved in a movie or TV show.
According to them: "The goal of this site is to further drive awareness of just how pervasive sexual misconduct in film and television is and to help make ethical media consumption easier.
By no means is this site meant to serve as a condemnation of an entire project."
source | rotten apples
does your favorite pass the test?
Will people still care a few months from now? A year from now?
Batali’s a piece of shit but at least he had the decency to admitted the accusations were true.
yassss
oh nevermind. I can't read lol. I guess that doesn't count.
Eternal sunshine does, but i'm still side-eyeing it with everything Winslet has said lately.
this is some opportunistic bullshit
“raising awareness” - ok but i know that woody allen is a sexual predator. if i want to look up his films i can use imdb. this isn’t about exposing predators; it’s about letting end users make snap judgments & then feel good or bad based on (apparently) very loose criteria.
people who invest time & energy in ideas like this should invest money in women’s shelters instead.
all those Johnny Depp movies...
Exactly
