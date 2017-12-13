New site lets you check if a movie features someone accused of sexual misconduct

thelma is fresh apples ✌🏽 Reply

just saw it yesterday in theatres cause u guys kept talking about it in these posts. ended up loving it, so thanks! Reply

nice!!! so glad you went the extra mile and saw it in theaters. 100% the way it's meant to be seen. Reply

i was stanning the trailer and finally get to see it today. Reply

but judging from the background image didn't the site confuse it with thelma and louise? i'm not sure whether all movies have been processed yet Reply

I think I'm gonna go see it this week! Is it gonna make me cry? Reply

I wonder what will happen to these men accused this year, are we gonna see them back in 2018?

Will people still care a few months from now? A year from now?



Edited at 2017-12-13 03:32 pm (UTC)

It seems like Dustin Hoffman's accusation was ignored by Hollywood altogether. I wouldn't be surprised if some of these men are back next year. Reply

Did you miss when John Oliver dragged him across the stage in tribeca? I think that will have an impact but also Dustin Hoffman wouldn’t really be getting much more work anyways he’s old as fuck, he’s 80 Reply

Depends on the man (and that one woman). Some will come back and others won’t. Reply

White women were threatened and spoke up, and continue to speak up. I assure you people will still care a month from now. Reply

I’m visiting home for the holidays, and i watched the great american baking show with my mom last year. Not this year. I can’t look at Johnny Iuzzini’s smug face knowing 8 women accused him and he’s denying it. Fuck him.



Batali’s a piece of shit but at least he had the decency to admitted the accusations were true. Reply

I had no clue about Johnny Reply

MST3k is safe! Reply

wait until the Tom Servo expose drops before you celebrate!! Reply

Crow's the loose cannon I'm most concerned about. Reply

90 Day Fiance is fresh apples





yassss Reply

Does that include the actual couples? I find that hard to believe tbh loll Reply

it definitely doesn't include them. one of the guys featured on there now apparently has a history of domestic violence.



oh nevermind. I can't read lol. I guess that doesn't count.



Edited at 2017-12-13 08:29 pm (UTC)

Lmaooooooo Reply

What a great idea! Reply

my favorite movie of the season is coco and it does not pass the test oh no. Reply

Oh no!! Reply

imma still love it tho lol. Reply

All of Pixar's movies are rotten because of Lasseter, lol :/ Reply

I know this isn't the point, but I found it fun to plug in different movies/shows to see what image they used lol :x Reply

does your favorite pass the test?



Eternal sunshine does, but i'm still side-eyeing it with everything Winslet has said lately. Reply

same...also jim carrey being a complete asshole kinda ruined it for me. Reply

Has she commented about being in the new Woody Allen movie? I know she worked with Polanski in the past, so it's no surprise she could care less about working with him. Reply

Yup. Go read about it here Reply

that's the first one i checked as well! and my other favorites either pass (Everything is Illuminated and 21 Grams) or aren't listed (Lore, Mustang) Reply

Goodfellas passes the test, which I find kinda surprising but I'm not going to question a miracle. Reply

i'm rolling my eyes so hard



this is some opportunistic bullshit Reply

i have to agree. am i supposed to believe that the site creators researched every single person involved in each project?



“raising awareness” - ok but i know that woody allen is a sexual predator. if i want to look up his films i can use imdb. this isn’t about exposing predators; it’s about letting end users make snap judgments & then feel good or bad based on (apparently) very loose criteria.



people who invest time & energy in ideas like this should invest money in women’s shelters instead.



Edited at 2017-12-13 05:05 pm (UTC)

I'm trying to figure out how they are determining this. Black-ish is considered okay, but Anthony Anderson was accused of sexual misconduct. Reply

I wasn't going to come in here acting all salty but I definitely agree. Reply

they should make it broader & include domestic abuse too bc those show up green... Reply

Yeah, Cruel Intentions shouldn't be fresh because Ryan was literally just accused of domestic violence Reply

mte



all those Johnny Depp movies...



Edited at 2017-12-13 03:48 pm (UTC)

Parks and Recreations is safe and Louis CK was there like for S1. (unless it's because at that time there weren't claims against him, idk) Reply

Maybe because he's a guest actor? Maybe it only applies to the regular cast? Reply

I don't think it should apply to a guest actor. His character was only in a handful of episodes in the entirety of the P&R, in this case. Now if it was about Rob Lowe (iirc?)... Reply

the P&R show runner said that by the last time Louis was on the show, he had heard the allegations so it's not like he could say he had no idea Reply

No kidding. Braveheart came up clean. Reply

Exactly Reply

lmao i love this Reply

vanderpump rules is safe, yall!!! Reply

THANK GOD Reply

as the safe haven and moral compass of reality tv that it is, i am not surprised. Reply

Nnnnnnn



I would say I feel bad for Brittany but she knew what she was getting into with Jax lbr. She said she watched the show. Reply

Parent

this is both awesome and sad but i'm so glad it exists! Reply

The Americans and The Expanse are safe yasss Reply

Still bitter about The Americans getting completely snubbed by both Critics Choice and Golden Globes Reply

