24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations announced

i'm shocked at some of these. Judi Dench?? Steve Carell? Woody Harrelson?



meanwhile nothing for CMBYN except for Timothee, nothing for DDL/PHANTOM THREAD or THE POST!

makes sense... I work for an awards show and we JUST had our screening of PHANTOM THREAD on Sunday and THE POST screened a week before that. afaik, our members haven't even got those screeners yet either



Edited at 2017-12-13 03:35 pm (UTC)

Phantom Thread didn't send screeners out and forced SAG members to go to screenings (which is impossible bc the nominating committee is randomly chosen from all across the country)

But Woody Fucking Harrelson made the cut and Michael Stuhlbarg didn't?!??!







I guess I should watch GLOW, huh. Most of my personal faves made the cut: Timothée, Saoirse, Laurie. And it's nice to see Lady Bird and The Big Sick get ensemble nominations.But Woody Fucking Harrelson made the cut and Michael Stuhlbarg didn't?!??! #justiceformichaelstuhlbarg I guess I should watch GLOW, huh.

i can't fucking believe stuhlbarg got shut out completely this season



and best ensemble is fucking insane. what happened to the shape of water? THE POST??? i can not imagine any of those five movies winning best picture at the oscars

I need him to come through and get the Oscar nomination anyway.

Woody was my fav part of 3 Billboards tbh he was better than Rockwell.



BUT STEVE CARRELL? If anyone needed notice from that movie it was Emma Stone and it PAINS me to say that

He was SO GOOD in Boardwalk Empire! I'm still pissed off he just wasn't in the last season :(

OT, but was it you that said I should def check out Man from UNCLE? Cause I did and loved it so much that I bought the BR.

it seems like Armie Hammer forgot to send his holidays cards to SAG people

that are a lot of post stamps

since he supports himself with only his job I understand

i mean there's a difference between 100 in the hfpa and 121,000+ sag members lmao

Just means his peers know he's trash

who keeps nominating benedict cumberbatch?!

Because whether you like it or not, he does have acting chops. Stop basing everything on looks and his name.

lmao where in my comment did i allude to his name or his looks or even his acting?

Lmao you sound delusional

i was always so doubtful about Mudbound bc of the Netflix factor, but guess i was wrong. yay!

SAG is netflix friendly! I'm just happy bc even if it doesn't get a BP nom Mary J Blige has hit every precursor omg

I wonder how it will do at the Oscars

Boyyyyy, if my mother Mary gets this Oscar nom!

i'm stanning for it so hard this awards season. feels like an uphill battle for every nom bc of netflix D:

so BP is down to Get Out, Lady Bird, and 3 Billboards



these noms are insane considering they all got The Post screeners a week into voting. That supporting actor lineup is SHIT Steve Carrel better fall the fuck back so Michael Stuhlbarg can rise

Wait everywhere I've read, The Post screeners were late (along with Phantom Thread), like after Thanksgiving late.

The Post had digital screeners after thanksgiving, but apparently weeks before Phantom Thread (which they just started sending out)

Deadline is reporting that SAG did not get any screeners for The Post and that the online links were only made available 2 days before voting closed.



Phantom Thread and ATMITW didn't screen at all.

i feel like three billboards is the most consistently nominated thing i've seen all season so far. please let that garbage crash and burn before oscars time

Seconding this very much!

Lady Bird tho!

wait what's with the backlash to 3 billboards i havent seen it yet

there have been a bunch of pieces that explain it better than i could but this is my favorite one i've read so far http://www.filmfreakcentral.net/ffc/2017/12/three-billboards-outside-ebbing-missouri.html

It's truly mind-boggling.

I seriously need to watch Mudbound. And it really sucks that Lil Rel and Betty Gabriel aren't eligible for the best ensemble award, they were one of the best parts of Get Out (esp. Betty) :(

Wait, why aren't they eligible?! Wtf.



I also need to watch Mudbound. Reply

They didn't get their own title card.

the tv noms are all pretty good

The Post and Phantom Thread had late screeners issues - they were sent mere days before voting closed. Meryl Streep's most unanimously praised performance in years and this happens lol.



Looks like it's Lady Bird or Get Out for Best Picture (or Three Billboards but there seems to be super extreme views about the film).

the ONE year recently where I'd be nodding like: yeah that makes sense with Meryl getting a nom and she doesn't!

They really gotta stop with Orange and Uzo. Enough.gif

YES. THANK YOU.

better her than some mediocre white

Danielle deserved it so much more, if only one from the show could get in, this year.

agreed the actress that plays gloria deserves it the most imo she was definitely the standout this season



Edited at 2017-12-13 05:21 pm (UTC)

Kind of agree. She's obviously always good, but Danielle was incredible this year. I can't recall much of Suzanne on this season at all.

She was fantastic in first season. Second season? Sure, why not. But enough already. Uzo is an amazing actress but Susan hasn't been interesting ever since. There are other great female actresses in TV comedies, even in her own show (Laurie Petty, Danielle Brooks, etc.)

also i feel like stuhlbarg and hammer are splitting the vote, or else cmbyn's support is way weaker outside critics circles

it's just like Spotlight with Keaton and Ruffalo, and look who won in the end

stuhlbarg deserves it way more



timmy's back about to break from carrying all his scenes with armie Reply

how are they splitting when both woody and sam got nominated for 3 billboards?

i mean...because they're two differently movies with different bases of support?? like obviously the vote isn't split all the time with performances in the same category from the same film but we've been getting armie for some noms and stuhlbarg for others so i feel like a split could be what's happening here



Edited at 2017-12-13 03:42 pm (UTC)

i've never even heard of the film denzel is nominated for...

it got pretty bad reviews

I saw tv teasers for it it didn't strike me as something that'd be in the running tbh

It's not great.

His performance is the only interesting thing about it.

