Bon Jovi, Dire Straits and Nina Simone lead the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2018
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 13, 2017
CLASS OF 2018 INDUCTEES ARE:
Performer Category:
Bon Jovi
The Cars
Dire Straits
The Moody Blues
Nina Simone
Award for Early Influence:
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Bon Jovi ✅
Nina Simone ✅
Meh @ the others
Bon Jovi approved"
lol ok
lol Bon Jovi. Jon is one of the biggest douchebags I've ever met.
I'm so upset about Kate. I feel like she won't get in next year either
And obviously not just Kate bc the fact that Nina Simone is only get inducted in now is crazy.
How did it go? Why is he a douchebag? INQUIRING MINDS NEED TO KNOW
(love your username too btw)
the hall of fame is super sketch but DL's legacy is set. those first four records are total classics. ita that they should be inducted.
RIP Benjamin Orzechowski
I mean I never got how you could have a Rock N Roll Hall of Fame and have it running for 30+ years and just now get around to putting Sister Rosetta Thorpe on there. Like imagine having an award foundation dedicated to women's contributions to like... radiation sciences or something and then finally giving Marie Curie a shout-out 3000 nominees later. Idgi.
I'm so pissed about Kate Bush