Ed - brows

Bon Jovi, Dire Straits and Nina Simone lead the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2018


CLASS OF 2018 INDUCTEES ARE:

Performer Category:
Bon Jovi
The Cars
Dire Straits
The Moody Blues
Nina Simone

Award for Early Influence:
Sister Rosetta Tharpe

SOURCE
Tagged: , , ,