Bon Jovi, Dire Straits and Nina Simone lead the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2018

Overall boring class



Bon Jovi ✅

Nina Simone ✅



Meh @ the others Reply

Thread

Link

"...boring class



Bon Jovi approved"



lol ok Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meh @ your flop ass opinion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn white people came out in droves voting for Roy Moore and Bon Jovi. Reply

Thread

Link

its a damn fucking shame that it took THIS long for Nina... Reply

Thread

Link

FOREAL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm happy Nina Simone is included. I wanted Kate Bush but knew it wouldn't happen.



lol Bon Jovi. Jon is one of the biggest douchebags I've ever met. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so upset about Kate. I feel like she won't get in next year either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know she never really cared to be a thing in America or really the world lol - but it speaks to how little credit women in music still get that Kate was always considered a longshot. Kate literally created her own sound/genre, one of the first to use instruments like the fairlight, first women to have a self-written song at # 1, first British women with the # 1 album with Never For Ever, so many artists influenced by her, etc. tbh Tricky was right when he said she should be celebrated like The Beatles or other famous solo men. I fully believe if she were a man she'd be known as the genius she is all over.



And obviously not just Kate bc the fact that Nina Simone is only get inducted in now is crazy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean it's not like you can casually drop that you met Jon freaking Bon Jovi and then not tell the tale.

How did it go? Why is he a douchebag? INQUIRING MINDS NEED TO KNOW Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Agreed. Take fucking Bon Jovi off the list and put Kate Bush on there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad Sister Rosetta Tharpe is being inducted. When I voted for her she was second to last in the results and I thought she was going to be overlooked for not being widely known. Reply

Thread

Link

It's crazy because she's so iconic. She IS rock n roll. The fact that they don't have some sort of permanent tribute to her is stupid af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nina <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Yeeeessssss @ Nina and Sister Rosetta finally getting their due. But honestly the HOF ain't been shit because too many black rock artists get overlooked and inducted decades after the white people they influenced have been there for years. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait wait WAIT Nina is just now getting inducted? This some bullshit it took this long. Reply

Thread

Link

Bon Jovi is my white-girl wasted go to 👌🏽 and 'bout damn time for Nina ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link

I see bon jovi's in... I wonder why def leppard hasn't been inducted yet. I love their 80s stuff. Reply

Thread

Link

I would love to see them get in eventually, even though I don't care that much about the HOF. I just love them so any recognition they get is good w/ me!



(love your username too btw) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hey thanks bb! love me some syd barrett



the hall of fame is super sketch but DL's legacy is set. those first four records are total classics. ita that they should be inducted. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





RIP Benjamin Orzechowski













Reply

Thread

Link

For some reason I was only able to vote like five times before the 'submit your vote' button greyed out on me and I couldn't participate anymore. I'm sad Depeche Mode didn't make it but at least this joke of a HOF finally got around to giving Sister Rosetta and Nina some recognition.



I mean I never got how you could have a Rock N Roll Hall of Fame and have it running for 30+ years and just now get around to putting Sister Rosetta Thorpe on there. Like imagine having an award foundation dedicated to women's contributions to like... radiation sciences or something and then finally giving Marie Curie a shout-out 3000 nominees later. Idgi. Reply

Thread

Link

Sister Rosetta Tharpe is just getting in? jeez Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so pissed about Kate Bush Reply

Thread

Link