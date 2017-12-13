Harry Styles steps in to host the Late Late Show, offends people with a joke
😎 @Harry_Styles stepped in to host @JKCorden's TV show last night (with 2.5 hours notice!)— BBC Music (@bbcmusic) 13 december 2017
👉 https://t.co/KMPl2POLrC pic.twitter.com/lR6WVcDk83
So Harry Styles accepted to host the Late Late Show with 2.5 hours notice, after James Corden's wife went into labor. James has tweeted that she gave birth to a baby girl.
During Harry's opening monologue, he said a joke, that later on got cut from the show because it was deemed offensive and Harry was well, getting shit for it.
QUOTE || “I am very familiar with Roy Moore. I’ve had to throw him out of more than a dozen of my concerts.” - Harry for his monologue for the Late Late Show.— 1D Updates! (@OfficialWith1D) December 13, 2017
Later on the joke got cut from the show, and an update account posted this:
“I don’t write them {the jokes}, I’m just filling in” -Harry hosting The Late Late Show 12/12— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) December 13, 2017
Which I do not know if it was said in retaliation to the joke that got cut.
Fans are divided as some find it offensive and defend that he should've just not repeated the joke even though he has not written it. Others are claiming the joke to be not that offensive, and he is just reading what was written (lmao a true defense™..)
Oh boy.
IMO the joke about the racist dog later in the show was worse
Anyways there's a way to joke about a disgusting human being and this isn't it. This is what happens when you don't have women in your writer's rooms lmao. Also Harry Styles just cannot deliver a joke
Also the defenses from his stans are hilarious bc "he was just reading what written" and blaming Corden and his producers. He's friends with those guys lmao. He's friends with some pretty sketch people
A little louder for the people in the back
On a related note, I hate how far up Harry's ass James has been. Like I know they're really good friends, but jesus it's so annoying.
also he made a bunch of other tasteless jokes about a racist dog and Trump "deporting" James back to England but of course they're not here smh
fucking say that...these stans are something else, smdh.
with late night comedy, a joke like this is par for the course but when you're harry styles, a guy who's audience is predominantly young women and your brand is ~treat people with kindess~, then i think making a joke about a pedophile being at your concert isn't pretty fucking dumb.
The controversy is more about his fan base and how woke they expect him to be rather than the actual content of the joke which is a pretty standard late night talk show joke that loads of people have made.
But w/e glad Moore isn't in the Senate🙌
