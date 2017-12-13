H - okay babe

Harry Styles steps in to host the Late Late Show, offends people with a joke




So Harry Styles accepted to host the Late Late Show with 2.5 hours notice, after James Corden's wife went into labor. James has tweeted that she gave birth to a baby girl.

During Harry's opening monologue, he said a joke, that later on got cut from the show because it was deemed offensive and Harry was well, getting shit for it.




Later on the joke got cut from the show, and an update account posted this:




Which I do not know if it was said in retaliation to the joke that got cut.


Fans are divided as some find it offensive and defend that he should've just not repeated the joke even though he has not written it. Others are claiming the joke to be not that offensive, and he is just reading what was written (lmao a true defense™..)

