Harry Styles steps in to host the Late Late Show, offends people with a joke

Is it really offensive to make a joke on a comedy program about a pedophile, who was kicked out of the mall multiple times and then banned, trying to hang out in places with teens and getting kicked out? It wasn't particularly funny, but I have trouble seeing why it's offensive.

Ia, the joke itself was fine... It was clearly deriding the pedophile and not young girls or victims

mte

I'm glad it's not just me. I don't think the joke is offensive. I also don't think it's funny but that isn't the controversy here.

if it was just “I’ve seen him at my concerts” then I would get it but he’s saying he was kicking him out so I’m a lil ???



IMO the joke about the racist dog later in the show was worse Reply

He's taking heat for it because his fans hold him to high standards and think he shouldn't be joking about pedophiles at all, period.

What's the issue with a joke at the expense of a pedophile, especially when there are people claiming he is not actually a pedophile?

That isn't exactly holding him to "high standards". It was a joke at a pedophile's expense. His fans are stupid.

Yeah, I agree. Moore is the butt of the joke, not his victims. It's not offensive, just lazy and unoriginal.

I thought it was great... keep dragging Roy Moore all the way to the depths of Hell and back. And keep reminding people about his pedophilliac ways.

I'm very confused at people finding this offensive.

IA, and honestly it's a pretty tame joke.



Edited at 2017-12-13 11:18 pm (UTC)

Aren't jokes like this usually the norm? Not particularly funny but also not unconventional.

the topics he chooses to discuss are really weird.

I don't think he chose to discuss these things lol, they're classic late night jokes

i know, but this is the dude that never says anything in interviews and manages to avoid controversial topics. so when he does speak about something (even if it's a ""joke"") it's gonna get analyzed to death. hence this "controversy"

"Offends people with a joke" if it had been any other 1D guy the joke about the pedophile would've been in the headline but because it's about Harry it gets buried I see you lmao.



Anyways there's a way to joke about a disgusting human being and this isn't it. This is what happens when you don't have women in your writer's rooms lmao. Also Harry Styles just cannot deliver a joke



Also the defenses from his stans are hilarious bc "he was just reading what written" and blaming Corden and his producers. He's friends with those guys lmao. He's friends with some pretty sketch people



Edited at 2017-12-13 03:28 pm (UTC)

if it had been any other 1D guy the joke about the pedophile would've been in the headline but because it's about Harry it gets buried I see you lmao.



A little louder for the people in the back





On a related note, I hate how far up Harry's ass James has been. Like I know they're really good friends, but jesus it's so annoying. Reply

thank you! you know damn well if zayn said some shit like this most people would be dragging him but.... yeah. regardless if people think what he said was offensive or not, it was not funny at all and it was tasteless.



also he made a bunch of other tasteless jokes about a racist dog and Trump "deporting" James back to England but of course they're not here smh Reply

lmao no they wouldn't. if it were zayn then people would say "wow that messy....but he's so hot!!!!"

YUP! Reminds me of when that video of both Zayn and Louis smoking weed (with louis yelling the n word) but all the headlines seemed to have forgotten Louis' name in it and only named Zayn. Then at the Today show that dude who was recently fired asked if Zayn was missing because of his "drug issue" with fellow pothead in crime Louis sitting right there.

"if it had been any other 1D guy the joke about the pedophile would've been in the headline but because it's about Harry it gets buried"

fucking say that...these stans are something else, smdh.



fucking say that...these stans are something else, smdh. Reply

Let OP stan in peace lol, of course PoC are going to be held to higher standards and be dragged more but that's not their fault and they can't do anything about it. It's a normal title there's no sinister conspiracy behind it.

you need to chill

the fact that they're burying the video and slapping people with copyright claims and edited it out tells me that it 1. didn't land at all and 2. they knew it was wrong.



with late night comedy, a joke like this is par for the course but when you're harry styles, a guy who's audience is predominantly young women and your brand is ~treat people with kindess~, then i think making a joke about a pedophile being at your concert isn't pretty fucking dumb. Reply

IA, I don't think it was offensive at all but Harry's fanbase holds him to high tumblr standards and thinks he shouldn't be making jokes about rape at all.

The controversy is more about his fan base and how woke they expect him to be rather than the actual content of the joke which is a pretty standard late night talk show joke that loads of people have made. Reply

yes i totally agree with this. its such a weird joke for him to make given the brand he tries to portray lol

Wonder how he'll "apologize" for it this time. I'm hoping for a 2017 version of his #heforshe picture.

he won't.

The sad thing is, he would more than likely have to do that.

I didn't really find it offensive. Just not funny



But w/e glad Moore isn't in the Senate🙌 Reply

Mte. It definitely wasn't as bad as Corden's Weinstein jokes. It was pretty tame, just lame lol



Edited at 2017-12-13 05:09 pm (UTC)

I can't imagine harry delivering a punchline

Harvey Weinstein told MailOnline: 'I offered Harry Styles a role in Tulip Fever but he was touring so he had to turn it down.



'The part ended up going to Matthew Morrison and let me tell you this, the very first scene he shot was one of him kissing Cara Delevingne.'



He jokingly added: 'So I'm sure Harry won't be turning be down the next role I offer him.'



Reply

The role went from a 20 year old to a 40 year old. Only bc it was a man

it's not funny, but why is it offensive

How on earth is that "offensive"?

figures he doesnt write the jokes, im not even sure he has a personality much less a sense of humor

lmao at the fans saying he had to read the script because it was last minute. he's literally the godfather of the show runner's baby. I think he'd listen to harry and take it out/change it if harry was uncomfortable

I don't see what's offensive about this. Who's offended by it?

1d fans with a grudge against Harry.

1d fans are sensitive about everything especially the projected fantasies they push onto these guys. Harry to his stans was the woke prince who stood for feminism and gay rights and black lives matter, anti bullying etc Even though he hasn't said anything actually addressing those things aside from all the love lol

go off!!! I actually really like Harry a lot but his stans make it very hard to enjoy anything about him professionally. They are like a cesspool of SJW who truly believe he's a woke prince.

