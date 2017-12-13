December 13th, 2017, 04:54 pm p0uritup Annihilation (2018) - Official Trailer Starring Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, and Oscar Isaac. In theatres 2.23.18.source Tagged: film trailer / stills, natalie portman, oscar isaac Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6868 comments Add comment
I'm more interested in seeing the landscape of Area X, just what it looks like, how it works, than the characters. One thing I found hard about the books was visualizing what everything looked like.
when i found out they were making it into a movie my first thought was "wtf is it all gonna look like tho..."
aye spoilers in this post
-the tower
-the living 'wall' at the end of book 2
-the crawler
-that thing that cuts across the sky at one point when Ghost Bird and Control are on their way to the island
- whatever the Biologist became at the end of book 3
Other than that, it should seem very familiar. Area X tried its best to not look strange. This movie seems to be trying it's best to make everything look as strange as possible.
Hft cast. Natalie has such great bone structure. Very watchable face, like Keira Knightley.
lmao this "great gowns, beautiful gowns" subtlety..
I'm not watching this trailer, I want to go in blind.
The teaser reminded me more of the novel? IDK. I only read the book once this past year and maybe I just forgot some of what happened. I'm mostly just curious about how the tower translates on-screen.
also, did they add another character?
This movie is gonna lead to a lot of Poe/Padme fic...