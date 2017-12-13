Hmmmm. It looks like they've made some changes from the book, which is fine because they're two different mediums and all.



I'm more interested in seeing the landscape of Area X, just what it looks like, how it works, than the characters. One thing I found hard about the books was visualizing what everything looked like. Reply

Thread

Link

It took me so long to realize the tower thing actually went down and not up. The book was super weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i remember the main character saying how she kept calling it a tower even tho it went underground. the tower was super fucking weird and creepy it's the most memorable part of the book for me lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually found it way too easy to visualize everything, I kept having to put the book down to reorientate myself, I'm kinda hoping the movie will be as disorienting Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Agreed, I think I've always been more interested about how it would all look than the story itself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had the same problem with the book. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

glad i'm not the only one w/ that issue lol

when i found out they were making it into a movie my first thought was "wtf is it all gonna look like tho..." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I found the first book so boring I couldn't continue past the half-way mark. Do they get any better? Should I try again? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Having recently re-read them the thing about the books was that most of it wasn't that different from what the area looked like before. The entire mechanism was trying to mimic the landscape it took over, and the book is set in northern florida so basically Area X should look mostly like northern florida. The border itself is supposed to be completely invisible, not some shimmering purple veil. There's no weird flowery deer. The creatures are supposed to look mostly natural but with something 'off', save for the 11th expedition's Psychologist which was a botched experiment. The only things that really stood out other than that would have been

-the tower

-the living 'wall' at the end of book 2

-the crawler

-that thing that cuts across the sky at one point when Ghost Bird and Control are on their way to the island

- whatever the Biologist became at the end of book 3



Other than that, it should seem very familiar. Area X tried its best to not look strange. This movie seems to be trying it's best to make everything look as strange as possible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m excited for this but also worried given the release date. Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's also getting a Netflix release like...two weeks after it comes out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t think that makes me feel better.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That’s good for me tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only internationally not in CA&US Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looks interesting. Haven't read the book so that took... an interesting turn!



Hft cast. Natalie has such great bone structure. Very watchable face, like Keira Knightley. Reply

Thread

Link

she's so gorgeous. well, i think both of them are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Favorite bit of Keira trivia-- she played one of Amidala's decoys in The Phantom Menace and when they were both in costume, their moms couldn't tell them apart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Natalie has such great bone structure. Very watchable face, like Keira Knightley."



lmao this "great gowns, beautiful gowns" subtlety.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So did changing half the character's races happen or are those characters in the second book?



I'm not watching this trailer, I want to go in blind. Reply

Thread

Link

it happened. ghost bird + the psychologist are whitewashed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Guess I'll download that Netflix quality rip two weeks later. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

normally i would be right there w you trashing a film for this, but there was only a manuscript for the first book in the trilogy at the time that this was adapted/cast. no mention of the characters' races is made until the second Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Did they ever even mention Gloria/Cynthia's race in the book? I don't remember it. The Surveyor, the Biologist, Grace, were all lined out as not white but I don't remember anything about the Director. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i couldn't resist watching it rn eve tho i couldn't hear the audio



The teaser reminded me more of the novel? IDK. I only read the book once this past year and maybe I just forgot some of what happened. I'm mostly just curious about how the tower translates on-screen.



also, did they add another character? Reply

Thread

Link

not really, they just changed the circumstances. they're supposed to be an expedition of 5 but the fifth woman pulls out shortly before they cross over. it looks like they've changed that so that she still goes with them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ohh forgot all about that. thanks! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did anyone else find the third book impossible to finish? I just didn't connect at all with it. Reply

Thread

Link

It took me like 6 months to finish it. It was really stagnant most of the way through. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i found the second book the hardest to get through! i LOVED the first one, and the third one felt more similar to that so i really enjoyed delving back into that world. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I found the second one harder. I really liked the Lighthouse Keeper and the psychologist so I liked having their perspectives Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was the second book that bogged me down. The third book was weird enough that it kept my attention, but I had a really hard time connecting with "Authority." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had no problem. I think Authority was the easiest for me to read but I did like Acceptance. I think the difficulty was probably the tense switching which could get jarring at times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I finished it but it stirred so much rage in me. The second book dragged, but I kept hoping it was going somewhere worthwhile...and then there was the mess of the third book. I should've stopped after the first. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This seems way more action based than the book Reply

Thread

Link

This looks bananas. Can't wait! And my wife Gina Rodriguez looks hot af even though she doesn't have a big part in this trailer, boo.



This movie is gonna lead to a lot of Poe/Padme fic... Reply

Thread

Link

TESSA THOMPSON TOO????? DAMN MAN!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so stoked for this. give me more all-women action/sci fi movies (that also look amazing) please. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really interested in this, but I read a really disappointing thing about the distributor thinks it's too intellectual and challenging for audiences so they're not distributing it in a bunch of places and using VOD instead. They really think we're dumb Reply

Thread

Link

ohh maybe that's why (even tho it's obvs a dumb reason lol) they're apparently releasing it to netflix so quickly after release? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently even there they dumbed it tf down. A lot of what made the book so good seems to have gotten the can for the film adaptation which is severely disappointing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I want to see more of that man-flower (?) thing, at 1:57? Reply

Thread

Link

Does this movie cover all three books? Reply

Thread

Link

only the first, and it was written before vandermeer wrote the second so it wasn't adapted to be the first in a trilogy of films Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was...not what i expected tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I read the plot synopsis for all three of these books and found it really confusing lol, maybe I need to read the books. Reply

Thread

Link

The first one is the best. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I LOVED Ex Machina so I want to be excited for this, but that release date and VOD two weeks after theatrical release is… not promising :/ Reply

Thread

Link