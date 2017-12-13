John Stamos to become a dad at 54
Have mercy, John Stamos is going to be a dad! https://t.co/kUv9f1kGuU— E! News (@enews) 13 December 2017
In news that is surprising to me, John Stamos (54) has no kids already [I could've sworn he did] and he and his fiance Caitlin McHugh (31) are expecting a child together.
Also, she's as old as me and the Olsen twins of course which creeps me out bc I loved Full house.
anyway, congrats.
Nevermind, this news is the very opposite sentiment.
+1
she's grown but it's still creepy and gross imo.
edit/ps idt most men get out a calendar and check birth certificates for the age of the future gf/wife/mother of their child, I think it's more organic or subconscious in these scenarios
Edited at 2017-12-13 02:52 pm (UTC)
Omg for a sec I thought it said dead @ 54 but congrats to him I thought he would never be a dad.
ngl the age difference is awk but she's over 30 and he's still hot, so i'll allow it
And maybe y’all are thinking of that svu episode where his character pokes holes in condoms and has a million children