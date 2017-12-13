Congratulations! Also, idk why I read that as dead... Reply

Thread

Link

I came here to say the same thing. I read dead in the title. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had to come back and check i didn't actually write dead. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oblig "everyone was dad" crack Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol I assume a lot of people did, I saw his name and his age at the end which is how they write a lot of the titles when someone dies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read that as "dead" too, and I was like.. 2017 just take me already.. Im done. Thats gonna be one gorgeous baby. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. Was going to blame ONTD after the whole, "everyone was dad," thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish he was. The world would be a better place without this rape enabling asshole. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same omg lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAME! i actually gasped Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we all did. everyone read dead. when he is, in fact, dad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gurl, me too. Had to scroll back up.



Also, she's as old as me and the Olsen twins of course which creeps me out bc I loved Full house. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg i thought it said Dead at 54!



anyway, congrats. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE! I was like oh my god he just proposed how upsetting for her.



Nevermind, this news is the very opposite sentiment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gross Reply

Thread

Link

he looks great for his age but that age gap is so gross Reply

Thread

Link

At least she's a grown ass adult? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know the world is messed up when we have to celebrate that a man is at least in a relationship with someone of legal age.



she's grown but it's still creepy and gross imo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is a repeating phenomenon for older men who want to be a father and have a family but didn't sort that out when they were in their 20s or 30s, or want to have more children. While adoption is an option, most couples want a child the old fashioned way, which means the mother needs to be in a certain age range to accomplish that.



edit/ps idt most men get out a calendar and check birth certificates for the age of the future gf/wife/mother of their child, I think it's more organic or subconscious in these scenarios



Edited at 2017-12-13 02:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I mean I'm about to be 30 and my dad is 55, so this is creepy to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah I'm 33 and i would totally do him...for 54 he is damn hot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So he'll be 74 when the kid is 20, but weirdly to me 74 doesn't feel that old anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

it'll feel weird to his 20 year old kid, i can guarantee you that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It won't. My dad was around Stamos' age when he had me. My dad was older than others, but he was in great shape. He's in his 80's now and doing fine. A lot of my friends have lost their (much younger) dads already. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my fiance is 46 and i'm still undecided about kids but feel like if it's going to happen it needs to be asap. 54... nope... Reply

Thread

Link

yep he needs to do that shit now. if he's waiting until he feels ready, he'll never do it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg for a sec I thought it said dead @ 54 but congrats to him I thought he would never be a dad. Reply

Thread

Link

congrats!



ngl the age difference is awk but she's over 30 and he's still hot, so i'll allow it Reply

Thread

Link

I don't follow him closely but idt (?) he has a history of super young women. He and Rebecca were closer in age (9 yrs), but they didn't have a child/ren before they split up. I think men reach a point where they want to be a father just like women want to be a mother, but nature lets men carry on until death whereas women have a specific window of time for this to occur, so eventually it ends up older men with somewhat younger women for purposes of procreation in addition to all the other things that go into having a relationship with someone longterm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My dad was 46 and my mom 36 when they had me, I wish they were younger because I want my parents to be around as long as possible and see me get married, have kids, etc. Reply

Thread

Link

Hope the baby is his and not the friend that John arranges rapes for. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad someone here gets it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In that case maybe he should be dead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Why is everyone so nice to this piece of shit? Oh wait, he's white and mildly attractive. Never change, ONTD. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk that it's common knowledge outside of ontd, i only read about it in a comment here a month or so ago Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no idea who this guy is but he did what? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHAT?!?! I missed something can you please explain? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I literally only come into John Stamos posts to make sure someone brought this up on the first page. Good work - it should be obligatory information in any Stamos post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr. he's trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glad I wasn't the only one who had read "dead". I thought he already had kids too? Weird. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao legit thought he was dead Reply

Thread

Link

Lmfaoooo I thought it said he died at 54 Reply

Thread

Link

I also read dead lol



And maybe y’all are thinking of that svu episode where his character pokes holes in condoms and has a million children Reply

Thread

Link

I died when John told PEOPLE that Caitlin wanted to have a baby right away "because he's old". Reply

Thread

Link

I wrote that story. :o) That was my lede and all haha. My credit is at the bottom tho because it was our EIC's interview. xD I'm annoyed E! is the ONTD source tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link