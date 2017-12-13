Witches have taken over the internet in 2017 thanks to Lana del Rey



- According to tumblr, Witches have taken over the site during 2017.
- In February, Lana Del Rey decided to put a hex on the president and in january she debuted the trailer for her album Lust for Life in which she recedes into her home to practice witchcraft.
- The witchcraft community (or “witchblr”...i know, smh) became the 11th most popular topic in Tumblr.
- Most posts are about emoji spells, and instructional guides to candles, crystals, teas, curses, and palm reading.
- a small portion still focuses on the dark arts.

Source

ONTD, are you a witch? do you believe in magic? do you have a talking cat, two aunts, incredible outfits and a sitcom?
Tagged: , , ,