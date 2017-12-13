Witches have taken over the internet in 2017 thanks to Lana del Rey
- According to tumblr, Witches have taken over the site during 2017.
- In February, Lana Del Rey decided to put a hex on the president and in january she debuted the trailer for her album Lust for Life in which she recedes into her home to practice witchcraft.
- The witchcraft community (or “witchblr”...i know, smh) became the 11th most popular topic in Tumblr.
- Most posts are about emoji spells, and instructional guides to candles, crystals, teas, curses, and palm reading.
- a small portion still focuses on the dark arts.
ONTD, are you a witch? do you believe in magic? do you have a talking cat, two aunts, incredible outfits and a sitcom?
weren't lana and azealia friends
Also... emoji spells?
That being said, I had a Voodoo witch in my family and something about her must have scared my other family members because we have a saying that if you mess with Witchcraft, you will die. I am not even superstitious but I would not play around with it because of how I was raised.
The real question is which witch wish was stronger
2012vs2017
Hard pass on Lana working my culture and community for a profit.
I do not care for her making witchcraft trendy to her obsessive fans that think whatever she does is amazing
She'll ditch it just like she ditched the hip hop production on Born to Die in like two years
as someone who's been practicing hoodoo for a little bit, its really offensive when people roll their eyes. i wouldn't condemn christian or jewish ritual..why do the same to me?
I've always loved witches, as a kid because they had magic powers to do what they wanted and as an adult knowing the historical background that pretty much any woman who didn't fit societal norms could be viewed as one.
