Met Gala 2018: Rihanna to Co-Chair and Theme Is Heavenly Bodies

Madonna's been waiting her whole life for this

That's what I thought.

But, if she actually goes with the motto, like she did in the last years, she'll get harsh critic for being crass or so.

But she can bring it if she wants!



She better deliver! Her camouflage dress was a fucking disaster.But she can bring it if she wants!

i actually didn't hate it until i saw the fucking shoes.

I hope Jude Law and/or a contingent from The Young Pope will be there. Maybe Pope Francis will surprise us and make an appearance.

they should just have this clip playing on a loop all night

omg is this real



omg is this real

like nobody put that music over it as a joke

seems like I need to watch this show now

He looks like Kevin Spacey in this video...

lmao ok i need to start watching this

If he showed up dressed like this, I'd love it.

young pope was do disappointing

I wonder who's performing

i'd get excited but even the most interesting met themes prompt max 3 celebs to actually wear something interesting. wintour's assignment system sucks and kills the whole concept of ~we're different from your regular red carpet. imo, designers&celebs who don't follow the theme should be blacklisted.

I hope there won't be the boring "sexy catholic" theme. Or the obvious "I'm a nun/priest" costumes either.



Edited at 2017-12-13 06:45 am (UTC) Reply

tbh i think even these concepts are two creative for the majority of met guests. they all usually wear boring formfitting/prom gowns, men - black suits or if they feel frisky - gasp! - a jacket. actually considering the theme would be so much progress for them.

mte. They better work, bitches

Mte what's the point of A theme when people are going to show up in a naked dress, a draped silk chiffon thing or a high neck flowery erdem thing anyway?

another year of nearly everyone ignoring the theme

I don't really care about the Met Ball at all, but I hope they do more of those weirdo videos that they've had the past couple years.

Remember a few years ago when Gwyneth was whining about how hot and uncomfortable it was and how she wasn't going to go anymore? Apparently she doesn't.

Another year of Rihanna being the only big celeb who takes risks and wears something on theme. Another year of the Kardashians/Jenners wearing long, see through, gowns and Kim wearing the wrong lenght and cut.

I hope someone recreates Bryan Singer's priest costumes and brings a young-looking date. Two birds with one stone - Hollywood's gay casting couch and the Catholic sex abuse scandal.

wouldn't that be kinda tasteless and basically making light of the abuse / using it as a punchline tho?

Use a big event to make a statement? If done right, it'll get its point across.

is this a joke? lmao

Can't wait for 90% of the celebs to show up in plain gowns and suits looking pretty and not dressed to theme!

But maybe something like this from Jean Paul Gaultier's 2007 collection:



This would be my look if I were playing it more safe:But maybe something like this from Jean Paul Gaultier's 2007 collection:

That Gaultier is stunning!

Ughhh. Both those looks are spicy af. I'm already sad about how hard celebs like Bella and Taylor are gonna flop at this.

YAAAAAS PISS OFF THOSE CATHOLICS, QUEEN!!!! (Lowkey hoping Gaga & Katy are both there just bc I love Christian drama)



Edited at 2017-12-13 09:10 am (UTC) Reply

That whole outfit was stunning:

This look is gorgeous and I'd love if she wore it. But wasn't this look inspired by Oshun the Yoruba goddess?

The whole aesthetic and performance was weird af.

these days were fun

I miss the days of lace gaga



I miss the days of lace gaga

that hair thing at the back is somehow blinding, hft

GotDAMNNNnnnnn that Gaga was so good. I miss her old face

i loved this d&g collection

she looked great here

this dress was incredible

yaas i love religious catholic clothes even though im not religious, dem details.

