Met Gala 2018: Rihanna to Co-Chair and Theme Is Heavenly Bodies
ICYMI: Rihanna will be an honorary co-chair for the 2018 Met Gala. https://t.co/FzbaGYvFmN pic.twitter.com/sT3xfU6sLy— THE FASHION LAW (@TheFashionLaw) December 13, 2017
The Fashion Law reports that 2018's gala will be themed, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”.
*) Curator Andrew Bolton talked about the concept with the Vatican in 2015
*) 50 or so garments and accesories will be on loan from the Vatican
*) Work from the Met's collection of religious art and garments inspired by Catholism
*) Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, and Valentino will be included
*) Versace is sponsoring the exhibit
*) pre-approved attendees are Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, Beyonce, Rihanna, Gisele, Madonna, Kim and Kanye, and the Olsen twins.
*) Christine and Stephen A. Schwarzman (have a 20% stake in Versace) will be honorary chairs, along with Donatella, Amal Clooney, and Rihanna
But, if she actually goes with the motto, like she did in the last years, she'll get harsh critic for being crass or so.
But she can bring it if she wants!
like nobody put that music over it as a joke
But maybe something like this from Jean Paul Gaultier's 2007 collection:
I miss the days of lace gaga