Met Gala 2018: Rihanna to Co-Chair and Theme Is Heavenly Bodies

The Fashion Law reports that 2018's gala will be themed, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”.

*) Curator Andrew Bolton talked about the concept with the Vatican in 2015
*) 50 or so garments and accesories will be on loan from the Vatican
*) Work from the Met's collection of religious art and garments inspired by Catholism
*) Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, and Valentino will be included
*) Versace is sponsoring the exhibit
*) pre-approved attendees are Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, Beyonce, Rihanna, Gisele, Madonna, Kim and Kanye, and the Olsen twins.
*) Christine and Stephen A. Schwarzman (have a 20% stake in Versace) will be honorary chairs, along with Donatella, Amal Clooney, and Rihanna

