Champs vs Stars ep.4

It was another successful night for the Champs, but will The Stars be able to finally pull it together? Find out on an all new #ChampsVsStars next week! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6Jhlx5f3Yn — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 13, 2017



oh man.. the way some of the women were being thrown around by the ball and justine getting stepped on, it looked rough. Reply

I just found out this is what Riff Raff is currently doing w/ his life. Reply

The stars are such whiners. It’s hilarious. I still can’t get over lil Romeo bringing in backup big men when he thought Zach elbowed him on purpose.



For real. The game is not that serious that he would purposely try to hurt him. I'm glad he's gne because that rubbed me the wrong way Reply

i havent seen this season so LMFAOOOOOOO Reply

You gotta watch sis! They were playing basketball in a bounce place and Zach was shooting or getting a rebound and accidentally elbowed him in the face. You would think since Romeo bought his way to play college ball, he could understand how that could accidentally happened. Instead he throws a hissy fit and brought his two big bodyguards up to Zach to intimidate him like he did it on purpose. They literally brought out the footage to show Romeo that it was an accident.



In reality, Romeo’s ego was bruised because they were getting DEMOLISHED in the basketball game. Reply

Romeo was being such a baby about that shit lol Reply

It’s funny because he bought his way to play college basketball so idk why he would act like getting elbowed while on trampolines would be on purpose Reply

Haven't watched yet, but when I read Tori my mind thought of the original tori who was married to Brad. I wish it was her over this tori.



Sad to see Shawn go since I don't care about any of the remaining stars. Reply

Wes is truly the elimination king. Reply

