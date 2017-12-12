Champs vs Stars ep.4
Elimination - Ground Control
Tug of war upside down.
Eliminated
Romeo - Charity: Team Hope NOLA
Tori arrives to take Ashley's place.
Challenge: Push Ball
2-10 minute matches. Score the ball to the net(1 point) or over the net(3 points).
Woman elimination day.
Champs win 8 to 0.
MVP - Aneesa - American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Nominations
Champs - LVP - Tori
Stars - LVP - Shawn Johnson
Elimination: Lasso Me
Get the hoop around the other player.
Eliminated
Shaun Johnson - Charity: Hope Sports
In reality, Romeo’s ego was bruised because they were getting DEMOLISHED in the basketball game.
Sad to see Shawn go since I don't care about any of the remaining stars.