I hope that once they debut as the final group they will blow up. Their solo debuts have been amazing (I'm stanning hard for Yves and Kim Lip) but Korea does not have much love for solo artists nowadays.

I looooove Uhm Jung Hwa, I can't wait to hear the track she did with Lee Hyo-Ri!



One of her dancers is hot in a weird mean/maybe ugly kind of way and I want him to hate fuck me every time I watch one of her videos.



I saw 'This Christmas' and thought, "Is this bitch gonna cover one of the best Christmas pop songs ever?" and then realized it just has the same name.