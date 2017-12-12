Kpop Post: LOONA,Uhm Jung Hwa, Taeyeon.
LOONA (Vivi,Yves & Choerry)-The Carol 2.0
Uhm Jung Hwa- Ending Credit
Taeyeon- This Christmas
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/_5N16N_T23k
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/k-F4XfTXliA
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/hsh54g9JmC0
Uhm Jung Hwa- Ending Credit
Taeyeon- This Christmas
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/_5N16N_T23k
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/k-F4XfTXliA
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/hsh54g9JmC0
One of her dancers is hot in a weird mean/maybe ugly kind of way and I want him to hate fuck me every time I watch one of her videos.
I saw 'This Christmas' and thought, "Is this bitch gonna cover one of the best Christmas pop songs ever?" and then realized it just has the same name.
Also just came across SAAY today:
Her debut(?) was in English, 'CIRCLE'.