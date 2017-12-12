seulgi

Celebs react to Democrat Doug Jones taking Alabama senate seat!!!!!


Lauren Duca

In a stunning turn of events, Doug Jones took the Alabama senate seat, denying incumbent Republican Roy Moore.

Some celebrities reacted:



Billy Eichner


Debra Messing


Zach Braff


Patricia Arquette


Kumail Nanjiani


Chris Hayes


Jenny Slate


Shannon Woodward

All sources are under each tweet. How are you celebrating the first night of Chanukah, ONTD? Shout out to everyone who worked to make this happen!
Tagged: , , ,