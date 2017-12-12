Celebs react to Democrat Doug Jones taking Alabama senate seat!!!!!
PUSH NOTIFICATION: HOPE IS PERMISSIBLE https://t.co/fT6dehUGGk— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 13, 2017
Lauren Duca
In a stunning turn of events, Doug Jones took the Alabama senate seat, denying incumbent Republican Roy Moore.
Some celebrities reacted:
My tweets worked.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 13, 2017
Billy Eichner
WEEPING WITH JOY !!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 13, 2017
Decency won tonight. God bless America. Thank you. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to help people get to the polls, to get their voter IDs, who knocked on doors. https://t.co/uEcrGX063S
Debra Messing
Omg.— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 13, 2017
Zach Braff
They have called it for Jones but I don't trust crap with this Secretary of State tweeting about his Russian trip today..— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 13, 2017
Patricia Arquette
Omg. Is Jones gonna win? I am literally floating.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 13, 2017
Kumail Nanjiani
Congrats to two-shirted strategic genius Steve Bannon who deftly maneuvered the GOP into a crushing senate loss IN ALABAMA— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 13, 2017
Chris Hayes
I ❤️ U ALABAMA VOTERS I LOVE YOU I THANK YOU I LOVE YOU I LOVE YOU— jenny slate (@jennyslate) December 13, 2017
Jenny Slate
HAPPY HANUKKAH !!!!!!!!! https://t.co/vSSNEJFeVA— Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) December 13, 2017
Shannon Woodward
All sources are under each tweet. How are you celebrating the first night of Chanukah, ONTD? Shout out to everyone who worked to make this happen!
ETA: [It is no wonder guys like Moore want more voter suppression and to repeal suffrage for women and PoC]
Also i feel like i should end all my sentences for the next year with "And bless the POCs of Alabama"
I STILL CANNOT BELIEVE JONES WON!!!!!!
I'm negl, I had no faith in Alabama voters
I CAN'T BELIEVE THAT WE LIVE IN THIS TIME WHERE WE HAVE TO SAY IT'S STUNNING THAT A PEDOPHILE LOST
However, it's been such a shit year for me that I'm just happy something good happened.
but black women pulled through and got us Jones in the senate.
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/05/alabama-governor-signs-law-could-restore-voting-rights-thousands-people/
ACLU's People Power program's next big project is voting rights, including re-enfranchising felons! Please sign-up on https://peoplepower.org/ and you'll get alerts for meetings/events near you!
More than 150k votes up for grabs and we are already working hard on getting them registered for 2018 and to vote blue.
ETA: Shared and donated.
EDIT: Oh shit, he thanked the black community! You guys are heroes! Wow, just WOW. Do not fuck with black women indeed!
I honestly did not think he will win...like the expectations were really low.
The lament for those white working class people voting for Trump last year is so annoying. Fuck them. They gave no fucks and voted against the rights and lives of people who don't look like them, who they believe are responsible for their misfortunes.
It happened
I didn’t expect a Democratic win at all.
I didn't think Doug would win!
That said, maybe this was rock bottom and things will turn around from here. Some things are unacceptable and people must do better.