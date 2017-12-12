Celebs react to Democrat Doug Jones taking Alabama senate seat!!!!!

guyyyyyyyyys we did it!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

we really did it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm going to reward myself with the last jedi later!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't do shit lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Black people did it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Legit black people have been bailing this country out. They will never get the proper credit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Especially black women. 98% voted for Moore, in the 2016 election, 96% voted for Hillary. And once again, white women ain't shit. 63%! voted for Moore, 53% voted for Dotard. Fuuuuuck them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾



(sorry about the edits but just realized that somebody else posted the pic)



Edited at 2017-12-13 05:12 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I had a lot of feelings about all the Jones needs black people to win, but they aren't coming out articles leading up to this election. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless all y'all who were postive and believed. My pessimistic ass was WRONG and i havr never been happier.



Also i feel like i should end all my sentences for the next year with "And bless the POCs of Alabama" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I donated $25 to Jones so I am taking credit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-12-13 03:42 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

These gifs are fantastic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww its real life Mr. PEANUTBUTTER Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m watching bojack and your comment made me so happy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awwww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg puppy youre making a mess! 😱 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOVE THIS! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was just making a post for this







I STILL CANNOT BELIEVE JONES WON!!!!!!







I'm negl, I had no faith in Alabama voters Reply

Thread

Link

i had sent a post in as well. good job mods! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

your icon is my fucking FAVE. omg. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Tbh me neither Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i also had zero confidence in alabama voters. extremely happy to be wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

me either tbh but I'm so happy to be wrong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was cautiously optimistic, and rightfully so... Just look at that margin. It wasn't exactly a landslide. That many people were still willing to elect a huge piece of shit. Has Moore conceded yet? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

After last November, I lost most faith in my fellow Americans, democracy, poll predictions, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have an exam tomorrow so i need to bounce but TEN COUNTIES FLIPPED!!!!!!!! i still can't believe it happened Reply

Thread

Link

Good luck on your exam bb <3 Thanks for making the post!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

np <333 and thank you lmao i am so screwed but at least i can sleep tonight knowing that roy moore will have a worse day than me tomorrow no matter how badly i tank my exam Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Best of luck on your exam, bb! ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm freaking stoked. Reply

Thread

Link

OMG OMG OMG OMG IVE AVOIDED SM ALL DAY COS I DIDNT WANNA HEAR ABOUT MOORE WINNING - FUCK YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

oh thank fuck Reply

Thread

Link

"in a stunning turn of events"



I CAN'T BELIEVE THAT WE LIVE IN THIS TIME WHERE WE HAVE TO SAY IT'S STUNNING THAT A PEDOPHILE LOST Reply

Thread

Link

it's really sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Indeed. A friend said it should never have been close to be begin with, and I agree.



However, it's been such a shit year for me that I'm just happy something good happened. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we really are living in the darkest timeline... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no, he would have won in the darkest timeline. this is like, the timeline next door. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link







Edited at 2017-12-13 05:42 am (UTC) Not exactly the darkest possible timeline. It's more like the middle ground between light and dark, we could call it the Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, GOP voters have no problem backing all types of sociopaths and Alabama is one of the reddest red states there is so it's not like this is a recent development. I agree it's fucking depressing though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And barely lost, at that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

or that he lost by a percent.... like wtf why was it such a difficult decision to not vote for a pedophile racist???



but black women pulled through and got us Jones in the senate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Black women, thanks for saving the day!!!!! Time for Democrats to stop pandering to the white working class and instead work to end voter suppression so each black person can vote. Reply

Thread

Link

we honestly dont deserve black women Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. Thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Today we launch a new platform to give *1.6 million people* in Florida the ability to vote. 283,000 petition signatures are needed to put voting rights on the FL ballot. Here’s how you can help: https://t.co/SaHcgJ7xte — deray (@deray) December 8, 2017



Hijacking this comment so that I can link to a way to help more people regain the right to vote post-incarceration (which is an issue that disproportionately affects people of color). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/05/alabama-governor-signs-law-could-restore-voting-rights-thousands-people/



ACLU's People Power program's next big project is voting rights, including re-enfranchising felons! Please sign-up on



Edited at 2017-12-13 04:47 am (UTC) I donated! Re-enfranchising some ex-felons in Alabama may have made the difference in Doug Jones winning:ACLU's People Power program's next big project is voting rights, including re-enfranchising felons! Please sign-up on https://peoplepower.org/ and you'll get alerts for meetings/events near you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just donated!!! Thanks for the link. :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Florida has had a huge influx of Puerto Ricans move due to Hurricane Maria.

More than 150k votes up for grabs and we are already working hard on getting them registered for 2018 and to vote blue.



ETA: Shared and donated.



Edited at 2017-12-13 04:25 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is exactly why I’m part of my Florida county’s democrat organization. My county was a toss-up to go either way during the presidential election and ended up going red, and after Florida went red I just...I couldn’t just fucking sit here. Wish I’d started knocking on doors earlier. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BLESS THIS TRUTH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Always doing the lord's work and then some. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seconding the gratitude towards black women voters. Thank you so very much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait, did the breakdown release?



EDIT: Oh shit, he thanked the black community! You guys are heroes! Wow, just WOW. Do not fuck with black women indeed!



I honestly did not think he will win...like the expectations were really low.



Edited at 2017-12-13 04:05 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The real heroes, time and time again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep saying we be saving everyone's ass, or at least trying to, even to our own detriment at times Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE.



The lament for those white working class people voting for Trump last year is so annoying. Fuck them. They gave no fucks and voted against the rights and lives of people who don't look like them, who they believe are responsible for their misfortunes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hells ya! If I never hear about "white working class voters" as the ones we need to woo, it will still be too soon. Oh and all candidates still whining about trying to win them "back" (or that Dotard voters aren't REALLY so bad)? can sit down forever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So much this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Black women always save the day. I wish their resilience and integrity could teach their melanin deprived counterpart a thing or two. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





It happened It happened Reply

Thread

Link

Goddamn! Way to go, Senator Jones! Reply

Thread

Link

Thank God. I was so scared.



Edited at 2017-12-13 03:43 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Praise the Lord Reply

Thread

Link

!!!!!!!



I didn’t expect a Democratic win at all. Reply

Thread

Link

"my tweets worked" lmao



I didn't think Doug would win! Reply

Thread

Link