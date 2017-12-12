The last episode I watched is where the kids got captured. I was kind of annoyed at how none of them didn't really use their powers very much to fight back. Not asking you to blow the place up, but do something other than scream and run.



Anyway, I'm enjoying the show more than I expected myself to. Reply

i've never watched this but i wonder how the budget compares to the runaways. i'm assuming this one is cheaper? Reply

idk to my uneducated eye, the effects look much better on the gifted than they do on runaways Reply

GUYS DOUG JONES BEAT THAT RAPIST PEDOPHILE Reply

thank you for this good news Reply

I just desperately need Reed to unexpectedly tap into his powers soon to save his family. Reply

I don't think he has powers anymore. his dad took that away. it's just his genes carry it so his children have powers because of that. Reply

I kinda love that one of the sibling's combined powers is to create a wind machine. Reply

I'm so mad at what they did to Dreamer, she was finally getting some characterization. Reply

The Cuckoos and their ~mysterious motivations~ work even better when you realize every other character says exactly what they're thinking at all times.



I'm standing by my theory that the season ends with the group splitting up and Polaris heading the Brotherhood equivalent. Reply

i've really liked the last few episodes. i thought the show started off pretty strong, as a bit meh in the middle, and then ended strong.



how many episodes is it supposed to have? because the cast seems to have wrapped filming already, so it can't be too many. i hope it gets a s2 Reply

