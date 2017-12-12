December 12th, 2017, 09:18 pm woohyun The Gifted 1 x 11 Promo SourceDid you guys like the Fall Finale? The show will be back Jan 1st. Tagged: marvel, television - fox, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1313 comments Add comment
Anyway, I'm enjoying the show more than I expected myself to.
I'm standing by my theory that the season ends with the group splitting up and Polaris heading the Brotherhood equivalent.
how many episodes is it supposed to have? because the cast seems to have wrapped filming already, so it can't be too many. i hope it gets a s2