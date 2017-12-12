Bella Hadid Makes "Ugly-Pretty" Sneaker Trend Uncool

Sneakernight queen, glamorous activist and all natural supermodel Bella Hadid is being blamed for the ugly-pretty sneaker trend being played out (or maybe the kids are just more fickle with silly fashion these days but whatever).
Just two months ago she was the focus of a Complex special about sneaker shopping. The Vogue writer takes offence to Hadid wearing yellow velvet Nikes to a Sza concert in New York City. Despite the relative ugliness of the rest of the outfit that completely eclipsed the sneakers.


