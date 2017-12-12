Bella Hadid Makes "Ugly-Pretty" Sneaker Trend Uncool

The new yeezys are pretty fucking awful so it's not just her Reply

basically what we're gonna do is dance

i had somehow repressed my memory of "sneakernight"... good lord Reply

Are you ready

Did you eat

Do you have the energy



= Iconic tbh Reply

i appreciate this caring approach to a night out Reply

Makes me laugh everytime. Also I love how her singing sounds like a higher pitched Taylor Dayne lite on this song. Reply

this song was released almost 10 years ago.

10 years ago i thought those lines were funny.

now, these are questions i seriously ask myself before i go out past 8pm. Reply

lmao Reply

lol this song got my primary school disco raving Reply

I sing "yeah that's right it's sneaker night" every time I put on sneakers lmao I don't think I've heard this song in a decade Reply

That outfit is...interesting. Reply

I guess this is her “urban” style. Reply

OT but I’m already disappointed in Pop 2 :\ Reply

It's quiet for homegirl huh Reply

When Homeboy wears these sneakers, he can get it! Reply

this sneaker trend--in general--has been great for my lower back. /grandma Reply

i love sneakers but i can't get down with this trend. the air max 97s are an abomination. Reply

depends a lot on the colorway imo Reply

Depends on the colorway. But the best releases right now for that are the UNDFTD Black and the Silver Bullet. Reply

the UNDFTD Black make them look tolerable but i’d still never buy them Reply

sneakerheads are weirdos



get a hobby or something Reply

mte Reply

copped a pair of beluga yeezys on stockx but my dumb ass didnt realise they use UPS... the nice old UPS guy was like, I'm sorry, dear, it'll be $180, don't buy US... 😭 i'm in toronto btw



just wanted to share. this sneakerhead life was a CHOICE Reply

This only reminds me i need to buy sneakers Reply

New Air Max 1 Anniversarys come out this week.







There is a pair of white air force ones with a gum sole for womens that's on sale for $100 that I'm thinking of copping. However, it's women sizing. I hate how they are most of the time.







I ALSO FUCKING SIGNED UP FOR YEEZY RAFFLES ONLY TO BE DISAPPOINTED AGAIN! Fuck yeezys (unless bred/cream white/pirate blacks) and go for some inikis or now known as I-5923.New Air Max 1 Anniversarys come out this week.There is a pair of white air force ones with a gum sole for womens that's on sale for $100 that I'm thinking of copping. However, it's women sizing. I hate how they are most of the time.I ALSO FUCKING SIGNED UP FOR YEEZY RAFFLES ONLY TO BE DISAPPOINTED AGAIN! Reply

i don't know anything about sneakers but i love the first pair, lol. Reply

The only hype-ish sneakers I own are white UBs and honestly I regret it because they don't look good with any outfit I wear (I realized that they make my feet look huge & long) and because they're white and expensive I can't wear them outside to hike or run. First world problems! Reply

If you want something that you can wear with outfits... seriously look at Adidas Inikis / I-5923. Reply

I wish slippers/flip flops were trendy. Shoes and socks are very uncomfortable especially if you live in a really hot area. Reply

mte, if it were socially acceptable (and the weather cooperated) I would wear flip flops 24/7/365. My feet are oddly shaped and have a million problem areas so I hate most shoes...I get blisters from almost everything smh. Reply

I think they were a trend in the early-mid 2000's. I remember celebrities wearing bedazzled ones, ornate ones, and those godawful wedge ones.



It was tragic, is what 'm saying. Reply

flip flops are never acceptable unless you're 3 meters from a pool



also those are the most uncomfortable shoes ever Reply

