Netflix Exec Fired for Telling Danny Masterson’s Accuser “We Don’t Believe” Rape Claims
Follow-up to this post.
Andy Yeatman, Netflix’s director of kids content, was fired due to his comments at a girls’ soccer game where he told one of Danny Masterson’s accusers that Netflix didn’t believe the accusations against Masterson. In case you missed it, Masterson was also fired about a week ago.
No word yet on if Yeatman’s wife was fired for sending a whiny letter to the accuser’s husband via an official Disney email account.
Source
Netflix fires exec who told Danny Masterson accuser "we don't believe" rape claims https://t.co/QG7E6Quajp pic.twitter.com/YJaYtnp2L6— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 13, 2017
