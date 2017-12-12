raz

Netflix Exec Fired for Telling Danny Masterson’s Accuser “We Don’t Believe” Rape Claims

Follow-up to this post.



Andy Yeatman, Netflix’s director of kids content, was fired due to his comments at a girls’ soccer game where he told one of Danny Masterson’s accusers that Netflix didn’t believe the accusations against Masterson. In case you missed it, Masterson was also fired about a week ago.

No word yet on if Yeatman’s wife was fired for sending a whiny letter to the accuser’s husband via an official Disney email account.

