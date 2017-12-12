Meghan Markle’s IMPACT Reply

I remember reading that they tried a few years ago...hopefully this means we get more than that SDCC Doll from last year! Reply

Oh my god... I feel old now lol Reply

I hope they don't ~update~ the bodies like they did with Sailor Moon or Strawberry Shortcake Reply

I hope they at least update the outfits Reply

I’m here for female-led cartoons.



Oh damn at Noelle Stevenson being involved in this! That girl’s hustle is impressive.



Edited at 2017-12-13 02:25 am (UTC) Reply

make it live-action. Reply

I'm interested, tbh, but I cannot wrap my head around this show without the eighties aesthetic. I'm gonna need to see some character designs before I can decide if I'm properly excited. Reply

Article says it will be a modern take. Reply

Yes, I read it. I still need to see what the show will look like to decide if I'm down already; if there are pictures in the article, my slow internet is not loading them.



Edit: I think I see where I was unclear. I get that it's a modern take, what I mean is that I can't imagine what that might look like and so I'm having a hard time deciding quite how I feel about it yet.



Edited at 2017-12-13 02:48 am (UTC) Reply

They’re going to update it. Reply

rocko's modern life Reply

i'm here for it, i'm not that picky i just want more cartoons in general. i wish the sailor moon reboot had been good; i'm tempted to say sailor moon lol. Reply

I fucking loved she ra!!



Will it be live action? Reply

I could totally go for a chip & Dale reboot. I would watch the fuck out of that. Also Carebears!!! Reply

Fuck yeah Care Bears Reply

I want this but i'm scared that they will re modern her too much and i wont like it!!!



My childhood hero!! Reply

Dungeon & Dragons.

Reply

Honestly!!! That show is so underrated everywhere except for Brazil. Reply

