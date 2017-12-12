Netflix reboots She-Ra
She-Ra: '80s Cartoon Gets Netflix Reboot https://t.co/JGGoSwcFmL pic.twitter.com/uWGalUubug— TVLine.com (@TVLine) December 12, 2017
-Netflix is rebooting the 80s kids show
-No word if the brother show, He-Man will be involved
-Will premiere in 2018
Source
What cartoon do you think should get a modern reboot?
Oh damn at Noelle Stevenson being involved in this! That girl’s hustle is impressive.
Edited at 2017-12-13 02:25 am (UTC)
Edit: I think I see where I was unclear. I get that it's a modern take, what I mean is that I can't imagine what that might look like and so I'm having a hard time deciding quite how I feel about it yet.
Edited at 2017-12-13 02:48 am (UTC)
Omg?! What??
Will it be live action?
I could totally go for a chip & Dale reboot. I would watch the fuck out of that. Also Carebears!!!
My childhood hero!!