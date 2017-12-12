Alec Baldwin to take Trump Impersonation to Broadway

I saw Will Ferrell do Dubya on Broadway and it was a fun night but no one wants this Reply

Thread

Link

Please don't Reply

Thread

Link

Time for the Conservatives to boycott....by trying to buy tickets. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmfao of course! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck Alec Baldwin. Reply

Thread

Link

Ew I forgot about this asshole Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what's wrong with Ben Barnes? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao spit that truth, bo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bo is so goddamn brilliant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao



Also love your icon! :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks! meow_tan made a ton of them and they're all amazing: https://meow-tan.livejournal.com/48853.html Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bo said he's almost done with something he'd been working on, according to his twitter. pls bless us. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Darrell Hammond does a way better Trump impersonation IMO Reply

Thread

Link

Did you read the WaPo cover story on him that goes into him being passed over for Baldwin? It was super fascinating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was honestly heartbreaking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you have a link? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Came here to say the same! He's so much funnier than Baldwin. I still remember this skit of an "Apprentice" Halloween commercial with Trump dressed as a vampire. It was so so funny! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They claim they wanted an impersonation that scared people instead of making them laugh “with” Trump, but I think they just wanted a big name. Alec Baldwin’s impersonation is painfully unfunny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm all for it. Anything that continues to make Agent Orange seethe. Reply

Thread

Link

Nah. If I wanted to see impersonations of this asshole, I would watch The President Show. But I don't want to watch anything about him, ever. Reply

Thread

Link

can't he just fuckoff instead Reply

Thread

Link

I hate baldwin and loathe the monster in chief so this is a hard fucking pass. Reply

Thread

Link

He’s trash - his impersonation is a joke compared to Anthony Atamanuik on The President Show Reply

Thread

Link

I can't stomach TPS. I will legit get nauseated when I see promos for it. That's not a knock on Anthony, but jebus i can't stomach that show. I tried watching a couple and was too depressed to laugh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I get that too - i have to specifically want to watch it because i don’t want to see that orange fucker any more than i have to.



The thing that sold me on it was his slip into the depressed inner monologue of Trump, I think Anthony understands him and gets the impersonation on a totally different level because he has a soul and empathy, whereas I think Alec Baldwin is just Trumplite. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. After watching Anthony break his impression down on one of the late night shows it's impossible for me to watch Baldwin's impression anymore. It's as lackluster as Colbert's, and his is intentionally bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m confused because I’m 2 minutes into the first episode and this is a HORRIBLE impression. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The President's Show is hilarious, I love the impersonation of Mooch and Pence. The jokes are way more clever too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Baldwin just seems to be getting worse. I like TP show but It's deeply disturbing sometimes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This doesn't seem like a good idea. Reply

Thread

Link