Alec Baldwin to take Trump Impersonation to Broadway

Apparently Alec Baldwin believes he is funny enough to sustain a full length one man show on Broadway. He told Howard Stern that Lorne Michaels has already signed off the future project and will be producing, because of course that monotone troll has his talons deep in everything SNL related.

  • Baldwin is promoting his comedy book You Can’t Spell America Without Me co-written by Kurt Andersen which is about Trump's first year in office & will be the basis of the show

  • He had this to say about his overused schtick and his book/potential show: “What Lorne did do is give me permission to write this book. My rendering of [Trump] is his intellectual property. We’re all sick of the whole Trump as source of comedy thing, and I am too, but Kurt goes to another level”

  • SNL alumni Will Ferrell also curbstomped a horse to death back in 2009 with his George W. Bush one man show You’re Welcome, America. A Final Night with George W. Bush, which ran inexplicably for three months on Broadway


