Alec Baldwin to take Trump Impersonation to Broadway
Apparently Alec Baldwin believes he is funny enough to sustain a full length one man show on Broadway. He told Howard Stern that Lorne Michaels has already signed off the future project and will be producing, because of course that monotone troll has his talons deep in everything SNL related.
Alec Baldwin is considering bringing his Donald Trump #SNL impression to Broadway: https://t.co/KeVgh9IDgK pic.twitter.com/Gw91ZjP3l2— Decider (@decider) December 12, 2017
