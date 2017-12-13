December 13th, 2017, 05:29 am babarsuhail Runaways 1x07 Promo At Atlas’ Open House, our parents and kids are thrown together following the revelations of the gala. But for one family, the school event is only the beginning of the drama.source Tagged: marvel, television - hulu, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6969 comments Add comment
I kinda like the kids and tbh [Spoiler (click to open)]I'm not looking forward for Alex to be against them. I hope they change that 😬
But it's a little further into the future and I can only worry about one arc at a time lmao
No, but seriously... A LITTLE deviation for the source isn't always a bad thing :p
Also, more moments between Chase and Gert. I know it's an adaptation and things won't be exactly the same as the source material but the Chase/Gert romance was cute and it's getting screwed over in the tv show (so far).
Edited at 2017-12-13 01:58 am (UTC)
has there been any mention of xavin or is she still in skrull hell until disney gets fox?
[Spoiler (click to open)]why are they calling this runaways if the kids actually haven't run away?
it's painful
Also, it sucks that the Hulu didn't cut a cross-promotion deal with Freeform so that they can crossover with Cloak & Dagger. Cloak & Dagger had a big influence on the Runaways eventually identifying as heroes. It's an opportunity lost.