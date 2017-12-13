

I kinda like the kids and tbh [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I'm not looking forward for Alex to be against them I started this Today.I kinda like the kids and tbh. I hope they change that 😬

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] gert to die. her sjw-ness might be annoying but i still like her i accidentally read some comic spoilers and i don't want

Yeah, that's another bummer tbh.

But it's a little further into the future and I can only worry about one arc at a time lmao



No, but seriously... A LITTLE deviation for the source isn't always a bad thing :p

i hated that in the comics!!! that makes me salty still now. i really hope they don't use that in the show. Reply

She was resurrected like two months ago in the comics. Reply

The straightbaiting is becoming TOO MUCH!! but I love this show, it's so entertaining and the kids are great. Nico is the best tho <3333333

they already confirmed that karolina is figuring stuff out and does not reciprocate chase's feelings

Yeah, I know that but still, all the pining is really awkward and borderline annoying. I just wish we had more Chase+Karolina friendship instead of what we have rn :(



Also, more moments between Chase and Gert. I know it's an adaptation and things won't be exactly the same as the source material but the Chase/Gert romance was cute and it's getting screwed over in the tv show (so far).

I haven't seen the latest episode yet but when is Karolina getting a girlfriend?

The kids haven't even run away yet (I haven't seen this latest episode so maybe they have lol) so...not for some time.

ugh thats all i want :(

Marvel tag? Are they mutants? Ok let me wait the video, the screengrab ain't encouraging though.

it's based on a marvel comic.

One of them is (in the comics).

I still can't tell if I really like this show but its entertaining enough for now.

This show is on it's 7th episode already?

they released the first 3 on the same day, and the rest weekly after that.

nicolina (or whatever they're called) is real 🐕

The new Runaways comics are laying them on especially thick.

Oh? Welp, looks like it's time for me to catch up with the comics then.



Edited at 2017-12-13 01:58 am (UTC)

so i've heard haha



has there been any mention of xavin or is she still in skrull hell until disney gets fox?

Ohh really, so I guess I should catch up then

i thought you were calling karolina a bitch lol

I'm waiting for the season to finish so I can binge. I've been watching The Gifted week-to-week, and I don't dislike it.

i imagine the running away part will come in the finale right?

I need them to start speeding things up. I am bored and some of the main characters are terrible actors.

I don't think I've ever watched a show about mutants, super heroes, witches, etc. that has taken this long for the team to discover abilities, band together, and kick ass. They need to hurry up.

Not sure if I actually like this or if i'm just watching for Nico and her mum and find everyone else kind of annoying.

This show has a lot of good and a lot of potential but good lord this slow burn is annoying as hell.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] why are they calling this runaways if the kids actually haven't run away? so i haven't watched this yet but i love the comics and

lol seriously, it happened so fast in the comics, now it's just getting awkward

mfte oh my gooooood



it's painful

I really don't mind the changes from the comics but why did they even bother calling it The Runaways if they were never even going to run away?



Also, it sucks that the Hulu didn't cut a cross-promotion deal with Freeform so that they can crossover with Cloak & Dagger. Cloak & Dagger had a big influence on the Runaways eventually identifying as heroes. It's an opportunity lost.

Lol I stopped reading this series because I shiped Caroline and Nico too hard.

I was never the biggest fan of the series but Karolina was my fave <3 I shipped her and Nico but that was mostly because I liked Karolina lol. I HATED Xavin smh I def didn't want to read more when she became integrated into the group.

Parent

