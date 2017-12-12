Bravo Roundup: Real Housewives + Vanderpump Rules

the VPR cast is so fucking transparent. Everyone believed Jax cheated because he's a cheater at his core, but they were all like "FAITH THO?", whats wrong with Faith huh?? Is it cause she's black? Side eye.



Dolores and Siggy fucking suck this season, Dolores is such a wannabe thug girl bye Reply

Thread

Link

nnn right. (the comment about faith) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte about what they said about Faith. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dolores is the worst and there is nothing worse than a fence sitter. She couldn't take a side to save her life and when she does it's whatever Siggy is doing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's def cause she's black rme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all i can say is that i am glad real housewives of melbourne is back. Reply

Thread

Link

I like Frederick. I like Bethany a lot more after she gave all that help to PR, so I'll watch this show. Reply

Thread

Link



I just want RHONY back in my life! Reply

Thread

Link

this iconic gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WAIT. Jax and Brittany have only been together for 7 months??? Reply

Thread

Link

lol no. It's been 7 months since the cheating scandal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh lmao that makes way more sense.



I was having a time-space meltdown. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The pacing on Vanderpump Rules is so much better than Real Housewives. Like, on Housewives, that tease with the masquerade party would've been a thing they'd build a whole season towards. On Vanderpump, it happens in the same episode. Reply

Thread

Link

I totally agree. Vanderpump brings the dramaz... I feel like a lot of the real housewives franchises have gotten boring so they have to drag everything out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. Some of the Housewive cities have literally had one-issue seasons, like RHOBH with Pantygate and NJ with Cakegate 🙄 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i remember andy said that at the reunions he usually has to warm-up the housewives before they get some drama, but the vpr kids are always ready to go out of the gate lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Vanderpump rules was so good last night! Literally the only bright spot in this hellscape of a country right now. When Jax just admitted to fucking Faith! And then when Schwartz was drunk crying at Sandoval at the bday party! And when the editors straight up mocked Stassi by highlighting each instance of her not knowing a word Patrick has used!!!! I am so glad this show is off to a good start, and I'm just going to say it, yes, it's awful and heartless the way she keeps bringing it up, but Rob Valletta is way hotter than Shay and I get why Scheana is so desperate for him.



Edit: also of note, the 100% staged scene where DJ James Kennedy (who is bringing the lols the season) asks Lisa to give his clueless "gf" a job at the dog wash and she can't even articulate what her current work is!!!



Edited at 2017-12-13 01:11 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

don't forget tom Sandoval crying his foundation off lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*his spray tan lol (according to ariana) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I pointed this out to my bf, and he was so intrigued bahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love how emotional he gets Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol raquelle is such a waste of space, i feel so bad Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

raquel is my queen!



on sexy unique podcast Ryan O'Connell called Raquel a balloon with two eyes drawn on it in Sharpie and I lol whenever I see her now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Stassi thinks she's waaaay smarter than she is and that conversation with Patrick really reaffirmed that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Brittany is so fucking cute. I can't with these fine ass women staying with these ugly cheating assholes, smh. Reply

Thread

Link

I really don’t understand why she’s with Jax in the first place. He’s so vile. And the way he acted about her boob job, calling them “his” boobs. Ugggh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean...once I saw Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky I understood a lot more about why Brittany is with Jax Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she did say "i thought i was the one who had changed him" or something like that in the episode. i have no sympathy for people who think like that, sorry. homie is nearly 40 and acts like this...why you think you can change him? idgi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, Brittany is not with Jax for reasons related to her appearance, or even liking Jax as a person (because how could she? what is there to like?). She basically said in the latest ep that she wanted the glory/reputation as having "changed" Jax, so its all about the ego boost if a horndog scumbag like him will lock it down for her. And she wanted to be on tv. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Vanderpump Rules is fucking giving me my LIFE this season. Like if they keep this up it's going to top season 2 as the best season?



But also all of these people can go to hell Reply

Thread

Link

bethenny + frederick has the potential to be either incredible or insufferable. i'll watch it either way for the nyc property porn



brittany will never leave jax. she doesn't love herself enough. unless he walks away from the relationship she's sticking with him no matter what. sad! Reply

Thread

Link

They were insufferable together on this past season of RHONY just because I hate how Bravo kept trying to sneak in essentially a backdoor pilot into the season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They’re pretty insufferable separately. Also idk where Bethenny has this idea of her being a real estate mogul. She managed to sell her old apartment in like one day, sure, but her newest investment property has been sitting on the market for months and just became a rental after two price drops. Like girl sit down and keep shelling Skinny Girl lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just can't believe Faith and Jax messed around while she was caring for a 95 year old woman, wtf? Reply

Thread

Link

Between that story and LeeAnne Locken's "They're just hands" monologue, Bravo has really been delivering with quotes this year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg that "they're just hands" monologue is like something from the jinx. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I actually thought that was really gross. If that was my Grandmother, I'd be pretty pissed lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i rly thought wed have to wait the entire season for shit to be revealed, but nope, boom, shit happens the first episode, jax confesses the second, wearing a taco bell sweatshirt lmfao dhskdjsaodjejdusi



also patrick has such a punchable face and his ~manbun~ is greasy, lol at stassi comparing it to...game of thrones. nnnn bye. Reply

Thread

Link

lol i was expecting patrick to be kinda hot?? he's so fug. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



He was kind of hot when they first started dating Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same lol, from the way she kept talking about him, the fact we had to watch her cry about it in front of...nikolai? he little brother? i expected somebody at least good looking lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jax is scum and honestly- so is faith. fucking on the clock while you're doing elder care? get outta here. Reply

Thread

Link

Did anyone watch Bridget’s show on Amazon? I liked it, and my heart broke for Loni’s character, she’s too precious for this world Reply

Thread

Link