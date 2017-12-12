Bravo Roundup: Real Housewives + Vanderpump Rules
-Coming hot off the presses that Jax admitted to cheating on his girlfriend on last nights VPR (after vehemently denying it), Jax appeared on WWHL!
+++-He looked like he wanted to die/cry/was scared.
-Brittany Cartwright was not happy that Jax cheated.
-Jax revealed that he and his Brittany are still together and that their relationship is stronger now (its been 7 months). Brittany now has complete control over his social media/phone.
Kandi questions Cynthia's new man over his reality show past
Bethenny (RHONY) and Fredrick (MDL:NY) got a spin off revolving around them partnering up to sell real estate!
Dolores and Siggy fucking suck this season, Dolores is such a wannabe thug girl bye
I was having a time-space meltdown.
Edit: also of note, the 100% staged scene where DJ James Kennedy (who is bringing the lols the season) asks Lisa to give his clueless "gf" a job at the dog wash and she can't even articulate what her current work is!!!
on sexy unique podcast Ryan O'Connell called Raquel a balloon with two eyes drawn on it in Sharpie and I lol whenever I see her now
But also all of these people can go to hell
brittany will never leave jax. she doesn't love herself enough. unless he walks away from the relationship she's sticking with him no matter what. sad!
also patrick has such a punchable face and his ~manbun~ is greasy, lol at stassi comparing it to...game of thrones. nnnn bye.
Edited at 2017-12-13 01:38 am (UTC)