Erika Jayne

Bravo Roundup: Real Housewives + Vanderpump Rules



-Coming hot off the presses that Jax admitted to cheating on his girlfriend on last nights VPR (after vehemently denying it), Jax appeared on WWHL!

+++-He looked like he wanted to die/cry/was scared.

-Brittany Cartwright was not happy that Jax cheated.

-Jax revealed that he and his Brittany are still together and that their relationship is stronger now (its been 7 months). Brittany now has complete control over his social media/phone.













Kandi questions Cynthia's new man over his reality show past










Bethenny (RHONY) and Fredrick (MDL:NY) got a spin off revolving around them partnering up to sell real estate!


