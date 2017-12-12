Kesha and Macklemore Announce a Summer Tour
Get in line for the Adventures of Kesha & @Macklemore Tour Presale. Listen to our song,watch the video,share & more to move up in line for first crack at tickets. Get in line here: https://t.co/w4c5wZ769h ✨💕✨💕 pic.twitter.com/55L6MtWAED— kesha (@KeshaRose) December 12, 2017
Source 1 2
i like the tour art.. are you hft this drunk summer fun ontd?
What happened to Ryan?
Edited at 2017-12-13 12:33 am (UTC)
I don't hate him, but I'm not paying to see him just to see Kesha.
how is maklemore still relevant
Wtf is a Maryland Heights MO anyway? Smh
#CLTisPrime