The View reacts to Moore's wife's comments and Gillibrand's Trump tweet

I’m watching CNN Reply

I’ve got MSNBC on Reply

His comments against Gillibrand were disgusting. The fact that no Republicans have spoken out about it speaks volumes. Reply

He sexually harassed Gillibrand through twitter. This man has no boundaries and the GOP has normalized his behavior. Reply

Your mind was in the gutter when you read that tweet!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Paul Ryan be like "idk man what he does is his own business i'm just focusing on doing nothing and protecting my coin" Reply

There should have been mass outrage at that tweet. He basically called a sitting US Senator a whore in public and there was fucking crickets from some corners. Reply

It's fucking insanity. Had it been a swipe at Mitch McConnell there would be a chorus of politicians defending him. Hey Bob Corker, where's your ass? Taking a break from pretending to give a fuck about Trump's competency? Reply

lmaooo @ that gif. Reply

i had whoopi's reaction after watching it. man this country. Reply

God damn it’s good 😆 Reply

Lol it’s times so perfectly Reply

Oooh, ONTD's fave Jimmy Fallon, this should be good.



Starting to feel anxious about the results coming in soon even though I know it my heart that Moore is going to win. Reply

i had to add a celebrity to make it not all politics, fam! Reply

Not complaining. Glad you made the post! Reply

I literally can't that this guy is gonna win. What the fuck is wrong with the world. Reply

I'll be baking for the next two weeks straight if Santa delivers a win for Doug Jones - all the cookies for Santa! Reply

I'm trying not to get too invested in this race. It's so depressing. Reply

That's how I feel. Just another embarrassing day in America. Reply

Yup. We all now how this specific trainwreck is going to end. Reply

Smart ‘cuz... Reply

I keep trying to prepare myself that nothing good will happen tonight. But I so badly want to believe something good could.... Reply

Moore needs to go to jail not the senate. That it's even a question is so disgusting and exhausting. Reply

This Reply

Moore is definitely going to win. I have zero faith in this country. The only thing getting me through this stupid ass day is Jake Tapper owning Moore’s spokesperson on The Lead. Reply

that was kind of delicious to watch. poor ha Reply

I'm so anxious for tonight. I think Moore has it in the bag. It's scary. Reply

I'm so fucking worried that I'm starting to feel sick to my stomach. I can hope, but I know that evil will prevail. Reply

Jones campaign set target of 25% African-American turnout, expected to meet or exceed that after "probably the biggest GOTV effort the state has seen in a quarter century." — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) December 12, 2017

CNN exit poll: electorate is 65% white, 30% black, 2% Latino



That would be a couple of points higher in black voter turnout than Obama levels. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) December 12, 2017





I hate how so much of the weight of this has to be placed on the shoulders of black people, just because whites can't be trusted to do the right thing. Reply

Word Reply

Yep. It happens every time. Reply

yup Reply

Mte Reply

Yep Reply

I'm getting my hopes up, and I'm pissed at myself for it. Reply

NBC Alabama exits:

Voters believe allegations: 49-45

Voters approve of Trump: 48-48

Abortion should be illegal: 54-40 — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) December 12, 2017



Same. I know the exit polls are only going t be so accurate, but a 50-50 trump approval split is pretty incredible for Alabama Reply

moore's gonna win. this country doesn't gaf about girls or women. yay. Reply

I wonder how the conversation would have been different if it'd come out that he was trying to fuck adolescent boys instead? Would the evangelicals still back him? Reply

After Penn State I’m not sure anyone cares about them either. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I've heard several times over the years the adage that the only way to political suicide is if a politician is found with a living boy or a dead girl. Forgive me, this is crass af but your comment reminded me of it: Reply

tbh, i highly doubt it would matter even then. they'd just wonder why the boy wasn't ~man enough~ to say no and put a stop to it. Reply

You know they wouldn't. Being gay is the one of the worst things you could be to them. Reply

White women don't care about women Reply

