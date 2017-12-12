The View reacts to Moore's wife's comments and Gillibrand's Trump tweet
The View kicks off this Tuesday talking about Roy Moore's wife's comments about how their attorney is a Jew. The panel says who does that. Sunny believes that they aren't equal choices. Meghan interjects if the Democrats had inserted a more moderate candidate this would be a slam dunk for Ds. Sunny argues that he is a moderate. After two months on the job, Meghan still can't hold her own argument.
They also talk about Gillibrand v. Trump. How she called him to resign due to his sexual allegations? However, Trump responds back how she asked for campaign contributions. Sunny is mad at how infantile Trump is and she would take his phone away if he was her own child. WHERE ARE HIS HANDLERS?
Jimmy Fallon graces the View. He gushes about his daughter. He plays the whisper game with Whoopi, Sara, and Joy.
VIEWING POST FOR JONES v. MOORE!
Starting to feel anxious about the results coming in soon even though I know it my heart that Moore is going to win.