Aidan

Peaky Blinders episode 4.05 preview feat. Tom Hardy



Clip from the upcoming fifth episode of S4 of the best show about 1920s Brummie gangsters in the world



And one from Episode 4 featuring May Carleton (Charlotte Riley) and Tommy (Cillian Murphy).


source 1; source 2
The entire new season hits US Netflix on December 21.

Sorry for the source ommissions, mods.

Tagged: , , , , , ,