Peaky Blinders episode 4.05 preview feat. Tom Hardy
Clip from the upcoming fifth episode of S4 of the best show about 1920s Brummie gangsters in the world
Two of the most dangerous men in #PeakyBlinders.— BBC Two (@BBCTwo) December 11, 2017
In the same room.
At the same time.
Here's an EXCLUSIVE look at the moment Luca finally meets Alfie Solomons... 😱 pic.twitter.com/ArgyhEG5E7
And one from Episode 4 featuring May Carleton (Charlotte Riley) and Tommy (Cillian Murphy).
If you missed it, you can see this week's episode of #PeakyBlinders on @BBCiPlayer now: https://t.co/Hz7vPmEWKR pic.twitter.com/2Cef4i1Pyj— Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) December 8, 2017
The entire new season hits US Netflix on December 21.
BTW Tom Hardy has an official insta now.
I'm worried about Michael. Finn Cole hasn't started shooting the next season of Animal Kingdom yet which means earliest he can film PB is summer and he has lead roles in two movies he'll need to promote in the autumn (i'm predicting Dreamland aims for TIFF debut). Maybe Cillian, Helen & Paul (and Tom) won't be free until later next year anyway though. BBC isn't locked into a broadcast schedule.