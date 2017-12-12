Peaky Blinders episode 4.05 preview feat. Tom Hardy

YAAAAAAY, DECEMBER 21st!!! Reply

Cillian Murphy/Netflix's Christmas present to me is the December 21st streaming release date. Feeling truly blessed this holiday season. Reply

Looking forward to more showy overacting i guess Reply

But he mumbles differently in this one. Reply

Also I will use this post to once again humblebrag about my parenting choices in naming my youngest (shhh...he's my favorite) child after Cillian Murphy (& yes, my last name is already Murphy so he got the complete package). Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] It's a super long story but basically Cillian filmed a movie while I was working on the Obama campaign and my BFF from the campaign worked as a PA on the set. At the wrap party for the film my friend and one of the producers talked Cillian into riding the mechanical bull at the bar they were having the party at, LoL Reply

I sense this comment wasn’t meant as a response to mine, but I’ve enjoyed your story nonetheless!



P.S. When are we supposed to get more Schitt’s Creek eps?! Reply

I love the name Cillian <3 Reply

I stopped watching after Season 2 - should I get back into it? Does it get better or worse? Because although I enjoyed it, I wasn't as crazy about it as a lot of people are. Reply

I enjoyed S3, particularly on second viewing when i understood the plot, but tbh you could skip it and go straight into the new one. They are back living in the city and it has a S1 feel. Reply

I'm super excited for this season!



BTW Tom Hardy has an official insta now. Reply

I hope he just posts photos of him w/ various dogs. Reply

Ooh thank you, following him now! Reply

Tumblr spoiled me on the season 4, episode 1, death ages ago by taking notice of who was suspiciously absent from filming over the summer. So, I haven’t been anticipating the new season like I normally do, but I’ll give binging it a go later this month Reply

nnnnnn Reply

can’t wait for this!!!! lol I have so many issues with this show but it’s also got me hooked Reply

Como se que tienes buen gusto, mira The Americans!!! (lol) Reply

How did I not even know this has come back?? I'll just wait to watch it next week though since I'm in the US. Reply

glad to see biracial actor tom hardy still getting work Reply

Thank you, producers, for not putting it up on Netflix before it's finished in the UK. Can't believe there's only two episodes left this season :( Although tbh this show is so intense idk if my heart can take more.



I'm worried about Michael. Finn Cole hasn't started shooting the next season of Animal Kingdom yet which means earliest he can film PB is summer and he has lead roles in two movies he'll need to promote in the autumn (i'm predicting Dreamland aims for TIFF debut). Maybe Cillian, Helen & Paul (and Tom) won't be free until later next year anyway though. BBC isn't locked into a broadcast schedule. Reply

i like this season, esp comparing to the previous one. love polly, hope she comes out the winner in the end (even if at expense of tommy shelby obe) Reply

This episode was fantastic! always happy when tom and Cillian are on screen together. Reply

