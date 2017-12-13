Star Wars Cast Takes "Which Star Wars Character Are You?" Quiz
With the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we had the cast of the most-anticipated movie of the year take a BuzzFeed quiz to discover which character from a galaxy far, far away they truly are.
The Result:
Mark Hamill: General Leia
Kelly Marie Tran: Poe
Oscar Issac: Poe
Daisy Ridley: Finn
Domhnall Gleeson: Kylo Ren
Laura Dern: Luke Skywalker
John Boyega: Kylo Ren
Gwendoline Christie: Rey
my result
You're a natural-born leader who can win over anyone with your wit. You have a "take no prisoners" way about you and absolutely nothing can stop you from achieving your goals. Not to mention, you're a galactic I-C-O-N.
My childhood hero, so I must have made (at least) one good decision in life.
You're a badass, plain and simple. Cool, calm, and collected, you've never once let a bad situation get in the way of your success. Also, you're one hell of a pilot!
Which....aight.
You're a badass, plain and simple. Cool, calm, and collected, you've never once let a bad situation get in the way of your success. Also, you're one hell of a pilot!
Don't know when I am gonna get to see this, probably not til Saturday. Boooooo.
You've certainly lived through some difficult experiences in this life, but you're incredibly self-sufficient thanks to those trying times. Because of your brave nature and resilience, you're someone others look to for leadership and direction.
Rey!
You've certainly lived through some difficult experiences in this life, but you're incredibly self-sufficient thanks to those trying times. Because of your brave nature and resilience, you're someone others look to for leadership and direction.
John Boyega: Kylo Ren
Ew, there go my crushes on the two of them
You got: Finn
You're an empathetic, caring person in a time when those qualities are sorely needed. You fight for what you believe is right, no matter the consequences. You're willing to sacrifice everything you have for the well-being of those you care about, something not many humans, or droids, can say about themselves.
Ehhhhh nah I'm definitely more selfish than this lmao
Edited at 2017-12-12 11:56 pm (UTC)