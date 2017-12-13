Star Wars Cast Takes "Which Star Wars Character Are You?" Quiz



With the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we had the cast of the most-anticipated movie of the year take a BuzzFeed quiz to discover which character from a galaxy far, far away they truly are.

The Result:

Mark Hamill: General Leia
Kelly Marie Tran: Poe
Oscar Issac: Poe

Daisy Ridley: Finn
Domhnall Gleeson: Kylo Ren

Laura Dern: Luke Skywalker
John Boyega: Kylo Ren
Gwendoline Christie: Rey

You can take the quiz yourself here! :)

