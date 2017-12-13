Star Wars Cast Takes "Which Star Wars Character Are You?" Quiz

You got: General Leia



You're a natural-born leader who can win over anyone with your wit. You have a "take no prisoners" way about you and absolutely nothing can stop you from achieving your goals. Not to mention, you're a galactic I-C-O-N. Reply

Thread

Link

me too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here.



My childhood hero, so I must have made (at least) one good decision in life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same! i am def not a natural leader tho lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, very pleased Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got Poe



You're a badass, plain and simple. Cool, calm, and collected, you've never once let a bad situation get in the way of your success. Also, you're one hell of a pilot!



Which....aight. Reply

Thread

Link

I’m a poe! Reply

Thread

Link

I got Luke !! Reply

Thread

Link

You got: Poe Dameron

You're a badass, plain and simple. Cool, calm, and collected, you've never once let a bad situation get in the way of your success. Also, you're one hell of a pilot! Reply

Thread

Link

I got Leia :) Reply

Thread

Link

I got Leia.



Don't know when I am gonna get to see this, probably not til Saturday. Boooooo. Reply

Thread

Link

You got: Rey

You've certainly lived through some difficult experiences in this life, but you're incredibly self-sufficient thanks to those trying times. Because of your brave nature and resilience, you're someone others look to for leadership and direction. Reply

Thread

Link

Same! Also, what? I thought my answers emphasized my laziness lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I got: Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh. Sorry. She’s an ugly thing and such a bad actress. And Rey SUCKS as a character. Boring, even by Mary Sue standards, but also irritating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Describes me perfectly! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You got: Rey

You've certainly lived through some difficult experiences in this life, but you're incredibly self-sufficient thanks to those trying times. Because of your brave nature and resilience, you're someone others look to for leadership and direction. Reply

Thread

Link

i dont care about star wars and have only watched the previous movie but i wish adam were in this. would hve been nice to see him do promo even tho he's very shy Reply

Thread

Link

I skimmed over the list in the post several times, looking for Adam's name. I was disappointed when I realized he wasn't there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? i havent been coming to these posts but apparently people are back to hating him again for being shy/awkward during promo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's kinda pointless on the promo tour anyways because his character is such a walking spoiler that he's not allowed to say anything beyond "hmmm" and "that's interesting" lol (and I like Adam so I'm not even trying to shade) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When are you watching the movie? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Domhnall Gleeson: Kylo Ren

John Boyega: Kylo Ren



Ew, there go my crushes on the two of them





You got: Finn



You're an empathetic, caring person in a time when those qualities are sorely needed. You fight for what you believe is right, no matter the consequences. You're willing to sacrifice everything you have for the well-being of those you care about, something not many humans, or droids, can say about themselves.



Ehhhhh nah I'm definitely more selfish than this lmao



Edited at 2017-12-12 11:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

If it makes you feel better they were both really disappointed with that result. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





hmmm Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol ty I was too lazy to watch the video. At least they have taste :) Gorgeous icon btw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got Poe. Reply

Thread

Link

i need to see laura, john, and gwendoline do more press together Reply

Thread

Link