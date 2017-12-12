Morrissey Still Garbage, Vegan Prince Johnny Marr Is Still The Superior Smiths Member, Water Is Wet
-Morrissey, in true Morrissey fashion, blamed the media and said he was misquoted (he wasn't) and vowed to never speak to the press again.
-Relevant ONTD post of the initial controversy here.
Audio from #Morrissey's controversial interview has been released, and it proves Moz wasn't misquoted about Kevin Spacey: https://t.co/0kZ54RXm7D pic.twitter.com/5gnCcDQLfE— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) December 12, 2017
You can listen to Der Spiegel's interview in English here.
-The Kevin Spacey discussion begins at 24:20 minutes into the interview.
-Morrissey dismisses the #metoo movement as soon as the interviewer brings it up and says that the whole thing has become "theatre" and claims that, "anybody who has ever said to another person 'I quite like you,' suddenly they're being accused of sexual harassment."
-Demonstrates that he still doesn't understand what sexual harassment entails by saying, "If you can't say to somebody that you like them, how will they ever know?"
-And it just gets worse:
"Well, Kevin Spacey was 26, the boy was 14. You have to wonder where the boy's parents were. You have to assume that the boy had an inkling of what might possibly happen. I mean, I don't know about you, but I've never been in...in...in my youth I was never in situations like that. Never! And I was always aware of where things could go and if you're in somebody's bedroom, you have to be aware of where it could lead to..."
Morrissey released a "woe is me" statement on his Facebook yesterday basically saying he does not take any responsibility for his words and demanded Der Spiegel release the full audio (bloop - bet he regrets that!). A fan account retweeted the statement which you can see below:
Always supporting you Morrissey... ❤️ x pic.twitter.com/pqTqTka1pD— Morrissey Fans (@morrisseyheaven) December 11, 2017
In non-shitbag news, Johnny Marr has released new music and remains untainted by Morrissey's evil:
From the video description:
Johnny Marr has teamed up with the award-winning actor Maxine Peake to create a new project which sets Peake’s spoken word performances to Marr’s instrumental soundscapes. ‘The Priest’ is based upon the characters that Joe Gallagher met on the streets in the first few days after becoming homeless in Edinburgh. Gallagher wrote a diary of his experiences for the Big Issue under the pseudonym James Campbell when he first became homeless in May 2015 and continued until he found a new home in March 2016.
This short film was filmed in Manchester and features Molly Windsor in the lead role. ‘The Priest’ will be followed by the release of Johnny Marr’s third solo album in the spring of 2018.
I know what you're thinking - "a spoken word music video?" YES. And it's fucking brilliant.
Sources: one / two / three / four
tbh his narcissism wont allow this to happen :/
Yeeees at the actress from Three Girls being in that video. It was such a fantastic drama, hard to watch, but brilliant.
Edited at 2017-12-12 11:50 pm (UTC)
The imagery!
Re: The imagery!
Just never speak again, period.
K...
i was hoping johnny was gonna drag him