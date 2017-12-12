Morrissey Still Garbage, Vegan Prince Johnny Marr Is Still The Superior Smiths Member, Water Is Wet

there is a difference between saying "i like you" and saying "i'd like to fuck you" is morrissey really that fucking obtuse? why is he like this? Reply

Morrissey, in true Morrissey fashion, blamed the media and said he was misquoted (he wasn't) and vowed to never speak to the press again.



tbh his narcissism wont allow this to happen :/ Reply

Ughhhhhhhh, please stop talking. Did fame and money make him this way or was he always garbage? Reply

lmfao YES Reply

I love Maxine Peake. I must get around to booking tickets to see her at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester next year.



Yeeees at the actress from Three Girls being in that video. It was such a fantastic drama, hard to watch, but brilliant.



Edited at 2017-12-12 11:50 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm excited to see what else he releases. I was so hesitant when I heard it was spoken word but I ended up really loving it. The music was brilliant. Reply

die Reply

can he go away Reply

I hate Morrissey so fucking much, Robert Smith should break being vegan by eating Morrissey. Reply

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha AS YOU WERE LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 10, 2017



lmfaooooooooooo Reply

Lmfao I support this. Reply

Just never speak again, period. Reply

mte Reply

Ugh, I'm so upset that this asshole is tarnishing The Smiths for me, I used to be such a huge fan. I still like them, but it's hard to reconcile that with how awful Morrissey is now. :(



I can't believe the amount of superior shit Morrissey talks when he still hasn't even gone full vegan. Like it's one thing to keep it to yourself, but if you're going to be a hardcore activist and use that to shield your racism, you'd at least give up cheese. Reply

Water isn't wet. Wetness is a description of our experience of water; what happens to us when we come into contact with water in such a way that it impinges on our state of being. We, or our possessions, 'get wet'. Reply

