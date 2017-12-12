seb 1

Harry Styles kisses a guy



Harry Styles, object of adoration around the world, kissed someone the other day. But contrary to his usual kissing partners, this time it was a male (are you clutching your imaginary pearls yet?). Guess who ONTD...



It's James Corden. Why does it always have to be the fat, ugly comedians gay Gods?







From a special festive (@Mariah) episode of Carpool Karaoke.





Source 1: https://twitter.com/TheHarryNews/status/940460717148442624
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DpCDxoj_Xg
