Harry Styles kisses a guy
Harry Styles, object of adoration around the world, kissed someone the other day. But contrary to his usual kissing partners, this time it was a male (are you clutching your imaginary pearls yet?). Guess who ONTD...
It's James Corden. Why does it always have to be the fat, ugly comedians gay Gods?
#Video | Harry and James Corden kissing for Carpool Karaoke (via @latelateshow) pic.twitter.com/IwJAtrHlQC— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) December 12, 2017
From a special festive (@Mariah) episode of Carpool Karaoke.
I wonder what James wife be thinking? Kissing on Harry, letting Louis sit on his lap and snuggling with Liam. Like be okay with your sexuality but geeze relax already.
lmao @ how different british guys are in regards to affection n shit tho nnn
That's exactly what he's doing.
All that being said.............I'd still bang him in a heart beat.
Sis..... I need a link.
groundbreaking.gif
HAHA IT’S FUNNY CAUSE ITS GAY etc
#justiceforLarry
Im like Britney in that vid abt Ryan Secrest rn
You pulling my leg... I thought he was gay.
But same
hmmm