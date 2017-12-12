Jessica Chastain thought Hollywood would shun her for speaking out against Weinstein
December 12, 2017
- She was afraid she would be shunned by Hollywood for speaking out about Weinstein, thought that people wouldn't want to work with her if she was an outspoken activist
- Is pleasantly surprised by her 5th Golden Globe nom since 2012
- For Molly's Game Aaron Sorkin told her he didn't want to create the male gaze
- First time in Chastain's career she worked with a cinematographer who was a woman (Charlotte Bruus Christensen)
R u ready for Miss Sloane 2.0?
YES! I'm the only one who was asking for it and I'm gonna be there to watch it! I genuinely loved Miss Sloane, lmao.
And I've been following her, I don't think she's ever said specifically that she's never worked with an abuser. I mean how could she especially when pretty much everyone in that business is super shady. I think we should remember to not put the blame back onto women.
I remember trying to do a "celebs react" to the first Weinstein article and it was hard finding any celebs talking about it, it was mostly her, Brie Larson, Amber Tamblyn and a handful of other female celebs. It was only a few days later when Meryl spoke out that everyone started stepping forward to comment.