Jessica Chastain thought Hollywood would shun her for speaking out against Weinstein


  • She was afraid she would be shunned by Hollywood for speaking out about Weinstein, thought that people wouldn't want to work with her if she was an outspoken activist

  • Is pleasantly surprised by her 5th Golden Globe nom since 2012

  • For Molly's Game Aaron Sorkin told her he didn't want to create the male gaze

  • First time in Chastain's career she worked with a cinematographer who was a woman (Charlotte Bruus Christensen)

R u ready for Miss Sloane 2.0?

