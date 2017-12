the blond one is tragic and i can't figure out why he's in the group.



other than that, i've liked everything they've released and i'll definitely check out their album. Reply

Thread

Link

This is a really good song i laahv it Reply

Thread

Link

What does the Evan Peters one contribute to the group outside of being aggressively white? No shade, I am genuinely asking because I only made it halfway through this video and he did nothing. Reply

Thread

Link

Literally nothing. He can't dance, can't sing and isn't a visual. His voice is tragic but the rest of the guys have alot of affection for him and he seems sweet.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is this video supposed to be appealing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here's a palate cleanser :D



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Part of me is like, "he should not be rewarded for his mediocrity!" but then the other part of me is like, "scammers gotta scam, scam on!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do not sully Frank like this, sir. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IF you look at his instagram he makes up for his lack of vocal talent and mediocre face with his personality. It very clear that they all like him and he contributes probably as the base note for every song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every boyband needs that one member that just takes up space. Usually they're not so fugly, but still. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love this song, very into this band, they need to ditch Austin. Reply

Thread

Link

edwin.. i am thirsting Reply

Thread

Link

LegendTz Reply

Thread

Link

Oh wow I didn't know record labels were forcing their interns to pretend to be stans online to work up hype, good strategy honestly Reply

Thread

Link

Thye probably paid them in nosebleed concert tickets and pizza. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nosebleeds? That's way too generous of this group, you mean front row. These dudes will never be selling out arenas. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay so my niece is obsessed with them and that one song These Girls (?) is pretty cute. Reply

Thread

Link

These Girls is a song by Why Don't We but it is a really cute song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus fucking Christ I’m old. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

U know what, every song I've heard from them has been good. Can't believe we got stuck with white direction when now ppl have the reverse, diverse and talented! Reply

Thread

Link

Too many close ups of Austin. Maybe they should just replace him with like a cute lesbian or something, that'd be fun? Reply

Thread

Link