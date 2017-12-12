Trailer for HBO's David Bowie Documentary
From the video description:
"Focusing on the artist’s final years, David Bowie: The Last Five Years presents a nuanced look at the evolution of Bowie’s music as told through archival footage and interviews with the musical legend’s bandmates. Largely focused on Bowie’s final two albums, The Next Day and Blackstar, the film also explores his musical, Lazarus, which he began developing in the midst of his illness."
SOURCE: HBO YouTube
Edited at 2017-12-12 11:40 pm (UTC)
I cried so hard.
https://medium.com/@msullivangates/a-word-on-david-bowie-lori-mattix-and-the-speed-of-information-b38681f24cf4
I was aware that she has given conflicting accounts on Bowie, but I assumed her memory was hazy. The article does confirm the fact that Page was/is still a predatory piece of shit though and she's always been fairly consistent with her accounts of Page and how she apparently never really recovered. :/
You really can't rely on anything she says.
Lori's inconsistencies are... interesting :/
Lori is particularly frustrating because she's not interested in admitting that baby groupie culture is messed up, and just wants people to think she's cool for partying with rockstars as a teen.
I don't get the praise for him. He was a fucking rapist and predator just like most of the old rock stars.