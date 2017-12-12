Trailer for HBO's David Bowie Documentary

Damn, I wish this was gonna be out for Christmas. It'd be the perfect kind of thing to watch while I am home with family. Reply

are they gonna touch the fact that he was a rapist or no? Reply

It's beyond time for the music industry to be put on blast like Hollywood, news and politics has been getting for the past couple of months. I love music and I love Bowie, Zeppelin, Prince,etc. but a majority of the legendary singers and bands have engaged in a lot of abusive behavior including rape and physical abuse. Reply

lol i was just gonna say this. for someone who despises pedos and rapists, ONTD sure loves their creep Bowie. Reply

mte Reply

I think something like this already aired in the UK and I watched it and I cried my eyes out. I was absolutely devastated when he died. I still have a hard time listening to Blackstar. :( Reply

Yeah, one aired over the New Year holiday. It sounds very similar to this... I wonder if it's the same one?



yeah, i was thinking the same thing. I am pretty sure they just sold the US rights to HBO.

I cried so hard.



I cried so hard. Reply

i forgot he was dead Reply

Same, but hey its always nice to be reminded that a rapist who violated an underage girl is dead. Reply

Reading about Lori Maddox telling her experiences with David Bowie and Jimmy Page is so goddamn depressing. Reply

https://medium.com/@msullivangates/a-word-on-david-bowie-lori-mattix-and-the-speed-of-information-b38681f24cf4 She's full of shit, FYI Reply

Thank you for this, I'm glad it goes in-depth about Jimmy Page, Steven Tyler and apparently Iggy Pop, too?



I was aware that she has given conflicting accounts on Bowie, but I assumed her memory was hazy. The article does confirm the fact that Page was/is still a predatory piece of shit though and she's always been fairly consistent with her accounts of Page and how she apparently never really recovered. :/ Reply

Her accounts of Jimmy are also inconsistent. She originally claimed in Hammer of the Gods that she was 'kidnapped' by Richard Cole and went on tour with the band, but then in the Thrillist article she claimed Peter Grant was the one who kidnapped her and she also said that she never went on tour with them. During the live Q&A of Let's Spend the Night Together she claims that Jimmy himself kidnapped her. In the music doc A to Zeppelin she told a completely a different story claiming that she met Jimmy while partying at the Hyatt House and just followed him up to his room. On the DVD Way Down Inside she says she first met Jimmy at a pool party, but in Let's Spend the Night Together she says they met backstage at the Palladium. In some articles she says she either 13 or 14 when they met and changes the dates to either 1972 or 1973, etc



You really can't rely on anything she says. Reply

Oh wow! I seem to remember Pamela des Barres vouching for Lori at one point but I could have imagined that.



Lori's inconsistencies are... interesting :/ Reply

I don't think Pamela's ever talked about Lori's ~kidnapping or touring claims, she just usually vents about how Jimmy dumped her by leaving Bonzo's birthday party with Lori.



Lori is particularly frustrating because she's not interested in admitting that baby groupie culture is messed up, and just wants people to think she's cool for partying with rockstars as a teen. Reply

god i miss him so much, it's so fucked up to believe he's gone. i'm gonna cry like a baby during this i bet. Reply

is this the same one bbc aired? cos i sobbed my way through that Reply

I would say it's so weird seeing Bowie being actually gone. Never thought hed be gone like that. Dude was so iconic but yeah welp. Can't stan so we can't have nice faves no more. Reply

I wish the rockstars would get exposed for being rapists and pedos like Hollywood has been.



I don't get the praise for him. He was a fucking rapist and predator just like most of the old rock stars. Reply

ugh this Polanski of music Reply

