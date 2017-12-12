Jennifer Lawrence's Burial Rites gets a new director

i can't wait for her terrible attempt at an icelandic accent



wait didn't she say she was taking time off from acting for a while?

Did she? I feel like all actors say that but the money/parts are too good for them to pass up.



Anyway I'm pretty sure she's been trying to get Burial Rites off the ground for 4 years so I'm sure she'll want to keep going forward with filming.

i feel like she did around the time after mother came out, yeah. but this seems more like a passion project, plus she's got a buzzy, hot director attached so i can see why she jumped back into it

your comment reminded me of her name once attached to The Glass Castle (and then she dropped out for some reason)

well she is playing a Russian in that movie that's coming out in March called Red Sparrow and I know it's going to be horrifying. They didn't even show her speaking in the trailer lol

Hopefully they don't go for the universal 'RP English because it's olden days' accent. This could be an amazing launching pad for a special Scandi (or even better Icelandic) actress.

She just didn't have any filming dates locked down for the next two years, confirming to the interviewer that she was technically taking a break because everything is in limbo. She could start filming anything in the next few months if she finds the right project, or something moves forward.

he seems like a bit of a weird fit for that material

Luca's really striking while the iron's hot.



Is the book any good? I actually like JLaw, so I could potentially be here for this. Reply

The book is really good. I´m Icelandic, and it amazed me how well an Australian managed to convey what it was like here then.



Don't know how I feel about a movie though, if they're doing 'Icelandic accents' I will die from second hand embarrassment.

My dream is to escape this hell hole and live in Iceland. Will you marry me?

Ahh, good. Putting it on my list! Fingers crossed for no accents.

it actually sounds like a really interesting story i def need to read up about it before the movie

I wonder if her new spy movie Red Sparrow will be a hit

I was interested in that until I found out Joel Edgerton was supposed to be her love interest. No thank you.

jfc... why can't hollywood give up on him already

mte and his character was late 20s, early 30s - which Joel hasn't been for about a decade.

lmao noooo

i want it to give mary louise parker her career back

aka black widow recast



i'm looking forward to it. Reply

I'm waiting for how they market the movie. It's not an action film; Fox needs to focus on the intrigue and sexual content.

That accent is gonna be a mess.

Sounds like an interesting story. My first thought after seeing the synopsis was "I get it, I don't even need a reason for why she killed them"



Who's ready for millenial Meryl to score her 5th Oscar nom?

Please no, but I didn't realize she had been nominated 4 times.



Edited at 2017-12-12 10:27 pm (UTC)

well...she's looking great these days

"The story takes place as Agnes awaits confirmation of her death sentence by the high court, a period of time that finds her reluctantly forging emotional and romantic bonds, while reflecting on her supposed crimes."

That sounds so dreary it has to be actually great.



That sounds so dreary it has to be actually great. Reply

Is the book good? I have it on my Kindle. And is JLaw the right age for the role or is she too young once again?

The book is amazing, and Agnes is very young, so that will be a good fit.

I'll definitely read it, then!

Agnes was 35 when she died, so over the hill in Hollywood years

Hopefully he wont edit all the good parts like CMBYN

What are the "good parts" that he edited out? Because I found a lot of the missing parts from the screenplay to be really awkward. Like Oliver quietly singing Love My Way to Elio at the train station, I mean what the hell is that?

the part where he massages his tummy while he's taking a shit.

not read the screenplay in detail but there are parts in there that would have made some scenes richer especially when you compare it to the book..



1. The scene after they shag and Elio goes to Oliver in town. There is a section of Oliver's speech that was clearly cut out



2. The scenes with Oliver's icy glares at Elio..



3. The gift from Elio to Oliver.



Anything really that would added emotional weight to the film..and explained more of how their relationship grew and how deep it was. The film was long but felt rushed. Reply

Parent

Well he didn't write the screenplay so... and all of the worst scenes from the movie were the parts lifted from the book imo, so thank goodness he did

Parent

other than winter's bone has she ever sought out a woman director to work with? genuine question.

I don't know if she sought them out, but she worked with Susanne Bier, Lorri Petty and Jodie Foster.



I'd wish she'd work with more since she keeps saying that she wants to move into directing + she's producing now. :/ Reply

Parent

she's worked with four. one less than jessica chastain.

ooooh, i've seen tons of praise for burial rites but never actually looked into what it's abt. just bought it on amazon. sounds good. jlaw's accent will be a trip to hear

I thought he was directing a Swan Lake movie with Felicity Jones next?

He has like 4 projects lined up he'll be booked for 3 years

Parent

ot, but I started watching Pan's Labyrinth today! I didn't get a chance to finish it so I'll probably do that tonight. I really like it so far but damnn I wish I saw it when it first came out. The graphics look so dated 😭

Parent

Yeah, stuff like the fairies doesn't look great anymore. I'm glad GDT is so into practical effects though, or it could have been a lot worse.

Parent

