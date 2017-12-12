Jennifer Lawrence's Burial Rites gets a new director
Luca Guadagnino Directing Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Burial Rites’ (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/O7x8W8cA4Y— Variety (@Variety) December 12, 2017
- Burial Rites is an adaptation of the book of the same name
- Jlaw will play Agnes Magnusdottir, the last woman to be publicly executed in Iceland for killing two men and setting fire to their home
- Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino will direct
- Jlaw is also set to produce
Who's ready for millenial Meryl to score her 5th Oscar nom?
wait didn't she say she was taking time off from acting for a while?
Anyway I'm pretty sure she's been trying to get Burial Rites off the ground for 4 years so I'm sure she'll want to keep going forward with filming.
Is the book any good? I actually like JLaw, so I could potentially be here for this.
Don't know how I feel about a movie though, if they're doing 'Icelandic accents' I will die from second hand embarrassment.
i'm looking forward to it.
Sounds like an interesting story. My first thought after seeing the synopsis was "I get it, I don't even need a reason for why she killed them"
Who's ready for millenial Meryl to score her 5th Oscar nom?
Please no, but I didn't realize she had been nominated 4 times.
Edited at 2017-12-12 10:27 pm (UTC)
That sounds so dreary it has to be actually great.
1. The scene after they shag and Elio goes to Oliver in town. There is a section of Oliver's speech that was clearly cut out
2. The scenes with Oliver's icy glares at Elio..
3. The gift from Elio to Oliver.
Anything really that would added emotional weight to the film..and explained more of how their relationship grew and how deep it was. The film was long but felt rushed.
I'd wish she'd work with more since she keeps saying that she wants to move into directing + she's producing now. :/