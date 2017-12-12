Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Jennifer Lawrence's Burial Rites gets a new director


  • Burial Rites is an adaptation of the book of the same name

  • Jlaw will play Agnes Magnusdottir, the last woman to be publicly executed in Iceland for killing two men and setting fire to their home

  • Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino will direct

  • Jlaw is also set to produce

Who's ready for millenial Meryl to score her 5th Oscar nom?
