Xmas Kev

Riverdale Roundup: Ep 9 Stills, GQ Men of the Year Red Carpet, Other Appearances, and More

RAS finally came out of hiding to post a still for the upcoming midseason finale. Or more like his intern










---
Some of the cast attended the GQ Men of the Year event







And before that, both Vanessa and Casey were at Refinery29's 29Rooms event


---

A nice chunk of the adult cast was at a sneak peek for a Roots store that's opened in Vancouver since this visit

Facebook post


---

Episode 15 is titled There Will Be Blood. I hope zombie Jason or Clifford makes a comeback



source:1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10
Tagged: , , ,