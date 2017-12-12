Riverdale Roundup: Ep 9 Stills, GQ Men of the Year Red Carpet, Other Appearances, and More

any girl/girl couples on this show!?!?! Reply

well Cheryl is stalking Josie now Reply

Ohhh will this be a consensual coupling you think? Reply

Not yet at least, but CherylxToni is every fan's dream rn Reply

I'm all caught up and Veronica/Archie still leave me so bored. They're sooooo boring together and zero chemistry. Reply

What is this 29 Rooms thing?! Did anyone go? Is it literally just insta photo ops for celebrities?! Reply

If I knew, I'd tell you, lol. I was too lazy to actually look into it, but it essentially sounds like what you described. A bunch of rooms celebrating "artistry" and "creativity" aka some nice photo ops for social media Reply

why does ronnie have a christmas tree in her bedroom, you ask? fantastic question! wish i could tell you



How could this possibly be a plot point. Reply

I assumed she was just acknowledging how weird it is that Ronnie would have a tree in her bedroom, and that even she has no idea why it's there. Reply

Well the quote goes on to say, "Watch the finale to find out" essentially. Reply

Same Reply

She would get her own tree lmao Reply

Hdu. Maybe Hiram has a body stuffed into the trunk of the tree. Or it's gilded with gold he embezzled from some yada yada yada Reply

so Nana is alive...



still not over that shitfest that was the last episode Reply

Me neither it was the first ep I ever truly hated and I'm still pissed lol Reply

the last time a show made me that angry was Gossip Girl, lol Reply

lmao these dramatic ass tweets Reply

seriously lmfao Reply

Oh wow that Ashleigh girl is sooooo pretty. Has she always been that pretty? Weird that I'd never really noticed before. Reply

It's because they don't showcase her enough. She's so magnetic to me Reply

same omg. queen Reply

she's a tiny goddess, way too cute and magnetic and good for this trash show Reply

the timeline of this show makes no sense. its christmas? but riverdale has had snow, it was pretty chilly in episode 1 of the whole series. yet a few episodes ago cheryl was sunbathing?



of course, cheryl could just be an alien, and she thinks human sunbathe in the winter because that is when the sun is closest to the earth, and she may not be as affected by the cold as us normal humans. Reply

this show makes no sense at all. i swear they must write the thing as they are filming or something. i bet cold sprouts adds dumb lines and ideas all the time Reply

I'm just gonna believe it exists in some kind of weird time-less/temperature-less world like "It Follows". Reply

I tried watching this show high and it was god awful and boring...



I tried watching it sober and it was somehow even more god awful , boring and embarassing.



That black girl is stunning...all i got Reply

Ashleigh looks amazing!



I still haven't recovered from that last episode. That scene with Betty was beyond awful. Reply

I'm most confused about how:



1. She pre-recorded Mad World for her routine.

2. She owns a 40 year old women's divorce lingerie. Reply

When ha vocals kept going I was like Reply

I'd say she raided either her mom's stuff, but you know Alice has better lingerie than that even if she's married to Hal.



Maybe it's Polly's Reply

are toni and cheryl going to scissor in this episode? Reply

One can only dream Reply

I wish Reply

screaming Reply

Very pleased at the return of Riverdale's most iconic character Nana Rose.



Mads + Ash look so good at that event. Not sure if I'm feeling Casey's bangs though.



Also if they go the zombie route I'm gonna roll my eyes harder than last week's stupid strip show.



Edited at 2017-12-12 10:26 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm just glad to know that Cheryl didn't accidentally murder her grandma, lol



Casey should always try to style his bangs upwards. I don't feel it when they're fwooped downward. Or maybe he looks more Mormon when they're styled down, lol



I thought it was so damn cute that Madelaine and Ashleigh hung out after the event and went to some vegan place together



Lol, I doubt zombies will actually appear outside of dream sequences and Halloween, but I do wonder who the hell he's teasing. So far all the filming for the episode is Serpents and Polly coming back Reply

skeet looks rough here Reply

That hair doesn't help. It's very Reply

loooool Reply

lmao true. its also giving me current johnny depp vibes. D: Reply

lmaooooo can't unsee. Reply

allegedly he just broke up with his fiancée, Reply

this show needsless shitty writing and more MORE cheryl Reply

ding ding ding



I feel like they need to understand that Cheryl is easily their best character and needs to be embraced more. She had a lot of screentime in season 1 but this season it's very flip-floppy. Reply

from your lips to God's ears Reply

*more josie Reply

