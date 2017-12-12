Riverdale Roundup: Ep 9 Stills, GQ Men of the Year Red Carpet, Other Appearances, and More
Can we say this week’s #Riverdale depicts the most awkward Secret Santa EVER? Watch & tweet live w/writers & cast! pic.twitter.com/04rxoxwL7H— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) December 12, 2017
why does ronnie have a christmas tree in her bedroom, you ask? fantastic question! wish i could tell you 🎄 tune in tomorrow for our mid season finale of #riverdale pic.twitter.com/lLOxnd190k— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) December 12, 2017
Think Betty has gone through enough this season?? Well you’re wrong!!! Tomorrow’s episode is one of my all time favorites and your girl looks pretty rough 😦 #riverdale pic.twitter.com/fnEjDjA7MR— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) December 12, 2017
Some of the cast attended the GQ Men of the Year event
Okay, @GQMagazine 💋— Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) December 8, 2017
Okay, L.A. #issalook pic.twitter.com/F0lUuUMJR0
And before that, both Vanessa and Casey were at Refinery29's 29Rooms event
This is footage of @CaseyCott & I living our best life. 💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/WRWdKLlGAP— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) December 8, 2017
A nice chunk of the adult cast was at a sneak peek for a Roots store that's opened in Vancouver since this visit
Episode 15 is titled There Will Be Blood. I hope zombie Jason or Clifford makes a comeback
And meanwhile, coming up in #Riverdale…the unlikeliest return of all… pic.twitter.com/wNpqKckU2M— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) December 2, 2017
How could this possibly be a plot point.
still not over that shitfest that was the last episode
i need to watch better tv
of course, cheryl could just be an alien, and she thinks human sunbathe in the winter because that is when the sun is closest to the earth, and she may not be as affected by the cold as us normal humans.
I tried watching it sober and it was somehow even more god awful , boring and embarassing.
That black girl is stunning...all i got
I still haven't recovered from that last episode. That scene with Betty was beyond awful.
1. She pre-recorded Mad World for her routine.
2. She owns a 40 year old women's divorce lingerie.
Maybe it's Polly's
Mads + Ash look so good at that event. Not sure if I'm feeling Casey's bangs though.
Also if they go the zombie route I'm gonna roll my eyes harder than last week's stupid strip show.
Edited at 2017-12-12 10:26 pm (UTC)
Casey should always try to style his bangs upwards. I don't feel it when they're fwooped downward. Or maybe he looks more Mormon when they're styled down, lol
I thought it was so damn cute that Madelaine and Ashleigh hung out after the event and went to some vegan place together
Lol, I doubt zombies will actually appear outside of dream sequences and Halloween, but I do wonder who the hell he's teasing. So far all the filming for the episode is Serpents and Polly coming back
I feel like they need to understand that Cheryl is easily their best character and needs to be embraced more. She had a lot of screentime in season 1 but this season it's very flip-floppy.