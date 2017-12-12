Olympian Lindsey Vonn faces backlash for Anti-Trump comments before 2018 Winter Olympics
- Olympyic Skier Lindsey Vonn also known for previously dating Tiger Woods, says she will "represent American citizens but not Donald Trump".
-If she wins a medal, she will not visit the White House.
- Conservatives are mad, Fox News is shook because Tiger Woods went golfing with Trump last week.
- She is now getting death threats by Trump stans.
"As I head to France for the next races, I would like to share with you my reflections from the past few days.
I've received a tremendous amount of feedback, both positive and negative, about my recent CNN interview. The point that I was trying to articulate is that all Olympic athletes represent their nation as a whole, and are not representatives of their government or any specific political figure or party. None of us work tirelessly for years on end to compete in the Olympics on behalf of Democrats or Republicans. The Olympics are a non-political event, a chance for everyone to put aside their differences and be on the same "team.". That does not mean that Olympic athletes don't have political opinions. As an American, I am extremely proud that our great nation was founded on principals and ideals where citizens can express our opinions openly. It is a privilege that some others around the world don't have.
I am proud to be an American, and I want our country to continue to be a symbol of hope, compassion, inclusion and world unity. My travels around the world have recently made clear that this is no longer how people view the United States. You cannot pick up a newspaper or turn on the TV in Europe without noticing how people are questioning our direction. It seems to me that we must lead with understanding and strive for unity in our relationships throughout the world.
As for myself, my recent comments opened up my eyes as to how divided we are right now. It is hurtful to read comments where people are hoping I break my neck or that God is punishing me for being "anti-Trump." We need to find a way to put aside our differences and find common ground in communicating. Is it wrong to hope for a better world?
All of this is much bigger than skiing and the Olympics. I am going to take the next two months to focus on what I can do and right now that is competing for my country. In doing that, I will be hoping that we Americans can still be that "shining city on a hill."
why is everyone so absolutely ott.
i just don't understand.
Surely one of the big macs Trump drives into his cheeseburger locker will clog his arteries for good.
I feel like at this point nationwide hatred for this ~admin~ should be a solid unifying point for Americans, but here we are!
So much for their free speech hard on loll