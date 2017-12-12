Olympian Lindsey Vonn faces backlash for Anti-Trump comments before 2018 Winter Olympics

One of my friends made a comment on a post that she made. He said he is NEVER buying RED BULL again. I was like /mmkay/ Idek what Red Bull has to do with anything? Reply

she's one of redbull's sponsored athletes Reply

yikes.

why is everyone so absolutely ott.

i just don't understand. Reply

why's that person still your "friend?" Reply

At this point, no reason not to be. Except for that comment on Vonn post, which I didn't understand the context, he's never said anything to me or others remotely political, messy, controversial, he keeps his updates to fun or funny, sports, travel, pets, weather, movies, music, his son, etc. Reply

ontd always sharing too much about their trashy friends/family Reply

Why are you friends with this person...? Reply

Birds of a feather! Reply

Lol these replies Reply

Lmfao suffer HA @ yo friend Reply

That Fox News article makes it all the more important I outlive Trump so I can have the satisfaction of knowing he's dead and witnessing his supporters cry. My ass will throw an open bar event.



Surely one of the big macs Trump drives into his cheeseburger locker will clog his arteries for good. Reply

I honestly don't get how he's still alive. What deal with the devil did he make?! His arteries should be begging for mercy. Reply

The same could be said for Cheney. Evil seems to live long. Reply

the problem is the devil probably doesn't want him back. or woody. hoping he'll take one for the team w/ trump tho :/ Reply

evil is a preservative Reply

I plan to dance on his grave Reply

Did you read that NYT article about his day-to-day? He should have died 20 years ago with that lifestyle. Satan's work tbh Reply

My only reaction to the vitriol would be some lightly right wing freedom of speech meme and #hypocrites in the description. Reply

i thought she hurt her back bad enough to be out? i read a bunch of "GOOD THATS KARMA YOU BITCH!!" comments from trumpsters about it Reply

No, just some other race. Reply

i think she's out for like the week for recovery but not for the olympics. i just looked at one of her latest tweets. Reply

Honestly, this is the most likeable I've ever found her. Reply

she looks like the version of ivanka that had the evil sucked out of her Reply

also it's lowkey amazing that these people tout that america is the greatest country ever and how we should support it with a nationalistic, unflinching, unreflective zeal only for this trait to mysteriously disappear when a woman who's representing us for the olympics speaks her mind... Hmmm.... Reply

LOL, yes. I mean, from my outside view it seems like people try to make Trump a passing phenomenon that just happened to the USA as a country, like a Tornado or something. In fact, he is just the tipp of the giant shitty iceberg of stupid, misogyst, racist assholes in the USA. Trump is just a symptom, not the illness.

Reply

Reply

Definitely shouldn't have apologized Reply

Even though it seems like she does at first blush, she pretty much doubles down but in a gentler way. Reply

i'm glad she didn't walk back her comments Reply

shit, does this mean I have to like her now? I find her so over hyped. Reply

Blame that on NBC and how they package her during the Olympics - I thought about why I was annoyed by her and then thought back to how she was framed as this sob story over a broken pinky and they turned her into this weird victim so they could have her triumph be greater and it turned me off but then I realized wait that's on NBC looking at her and thinking "nothing America loves more than it loves a blonde white lady victim on TV" Reply

I don't know who she is but I'm rooting for her now solely based on her anti-Trump comments lol Reply

Edited at 2017-12-12 10:41 pm (UTC) If I were competing in the Olympics next year for the US, I'd literally be like: Reply

I sorta like her now.

Reply



Reply

"built on principals" I lol'd for more than one reason.



I feel like at this point nationwide hatred for this ~admin~ should be a solid unifying point for Americans, but here we are! Reply

Dump supporters are so easily triggered. I don’t know how they’ve made it so far in life.

So much for their free speech hard on loll Reply

I'm shocked that people with no morals would resort to death threats. :/ Reply

dont be, they thrive on violence, which is rly funny considering how badly they're threatened by people of color just existing Reply

