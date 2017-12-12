More Karen is all I ask Reply

Yes please. Reply

this. make her a regular. Reply

mte. PLEASE GOD let this keep her from getting fridged Reply

THIS. Honestly, she should leave Daredevil and become a regular on The Punisher. So much more potential for character development, she's wasted around Matt & Co Reply

Yes, please. I haven't bothered with the Defenders and probably won't with future seasons of Daredevil, but I'm concerned they'll either kill her off or pair her up with Matt, thus messing up part of the Netflix Marvel universe that I actually enjoy. Reply

YES. She and Frank saved DD S2 from being a pointless mess, it’s just better to have her as a main cast member on the punisher. Reply

For sure, she should be in at least 75% of the episodes next season Reply

Yes she was fab and almost made me want to attempt Daredevil again. Reply

yes yes Reply

Definitely time for her to leave DD behind for this one.



I don't think I can take anything to do with her and Matt again, honestly. Reply

Gonna echo every other 'yes please', she works better here than on DD. I'd love to have both her and Madani in big roles on the show. Reply

yes! I didn't really care for her on Daredevil so I figured it'd be the same on Punisher but I really like the idea of Frank/Karen Reply

I'm just worried that she's eventually going to get fridged, on either show.







Yesssss. Her acting chemistry with Jon Bernthal is much better than with anybody on Daredevil.I'm just worried that she's eventually going to get fridged, on either show.

If the writers pay attention to reviews and fans, and if dd3 doesn't fridge her, they have to bring Karen back. Reply

SCREAMING. Now can Karen/Frank please happen next season now? I need it!



Dinah, Sarah, Micro, and Curtis are also awesome and I love them too. Reply

WOOHOO. Now gimme more Curtis and Kastle banging tyvm

Everyone else can come along too actually Reply

Again with the hyper-violent white men. Pass. Call me when there's a Misty/Colleen/Claire show. We deserve it for dealing with all the manpain. Reply

I’m usually not one to watch anything that deals with man pain (especially of the white variety), but I surprisingly really enjoyed the series. A cute, well-written WOC is in this as well, which helps. (The actress who played the younger sister in “I Can’t Think Straight”!) I only began watching the show for her, actually.



And yes, we need a WOC-led superhero show on Netflix. I vote for Kamala Khan. I think she’s in the Marvel universe as well. Reply

I don't think Kamala would be on Netflix. She'll probably end up with an ABCFamily show. Reply

So, imo Jessica Jones > Daredevil > Luke Cage > The Defenders, and I didn't even watch Iron Fist. Should I watch this show?? Reply

no Reply

no Reply

That's basically my list and I really enjoyed The Punisher. I'd actually place it just after JJ but before DD.



There's some questionable gun control bits, and I think it sags a little in the middle, but overall I was a fan. Reply

If you enjoyed Daredevil then yes, watch this. Reply

i enjoyed daredevil and I didn't enjoy this at all. Reply

Yes. If you could make it through Daredevil, you can make it through this.

It's a solid, modern take on the Punisher story and pm delivers on everything you want and expect out of Punisher (guns, explosions, manpain). People are just salty and doing too much bc this show got made before JJ2. Reply

Yes. I hated the 2nd season of Daredevil and dgaf about Frank Castle, and had no desire to watch this show until realizing it was a chance to look at Amber Rose Revah, and I ended up loving it and actually like Frank Castle now.



I think I'm just gonna put Daredevil in the Iron Fist dnw category Reply

Yeah. Be warned it can get very slow but there are some great scenes and character dynamics. Reply

It picks up in the back half so be prepared for slower front half. But the villain is good, the female FBI (?) agent is fantastic, Karen is great. Reply

Idk. My list would be Jessica Jones > The Punisher > Luke Cage > Daredevil > The Defenders. Didn't watch Iron Fist either. So I guess it's up to you, lol Reply

flop ass show.

renew the defenders instead. Reply

i was just talking about this show in the roundup lol. i was in the living room when my BF was watching it, so i tuned in sometime in ep 8 and i watched that and ep 9. i think i'll go back and watch from the beginning bc it's actually pretty good.



and like i said in the round up, Frank shouldn't be cute but... he is... i don't get it LOL



Edited at 2017-12-12 09:40 pm (UTC) Reply

I got bored on episode 8 and couldn't go on.

why waste money on this? give me a full season of Sense8 instead! Reply

It's worth powering through, but the gun control stuff made me angry and bored at the same time somehow. Reply

Yeah that was so weird. Reply

My thoughts exactly. I was really annoyed by that. And then they dropped it without clarifying its point. Reply

yes! so happy!



i started watching it for ben barnes, but it grew on me — it has great characters. Reply

I tried watching all the solo shows, but I just like them all together as the defenders instead. Reply

But.. it was so boring. Reply

I loved this show, I know that’s not the popular opinion.



But Jessica Jones>Daredevil>Luke Cage/Punisher>>>Defenders And none for Iron Shit Reply

Beat me to it, OP!



I really didn't like the gun control story so I hope they leave that alone. But I'm here for more Kastle, Frank/Micro bffness and more of Jon's amazing acting (GET THIS MAN AN EMMY) Reply

Jon was so good, I couldn’t really believe it. Reply

ikr I was so indifferent to him before Frank Castle. and now I'm a stan lmao Reply

