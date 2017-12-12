The Punisher renewed for second season!
Time to reload. #ThePunisher Season 2 is coming. pic.twitter.com/J76ksLfDqx— The Punisher (@ThePunisher) December 12, 2017
Netflix has announced they've renewed The Punisher for season two.
Source
Time to reload. #ThePunisher Season 2 is coming. pic.twitter.com/J76ksLfDqx— The Punisher (@ThePunisher) December 12, 2017
I don't think I can take anything to do with her and Matt again, honestly.
I'm just worried that she's eventually going to get fridged, on either show.
Edited at 2017-12-12 11:36 pm (UTC)
Dinah, Sarah, Micro, and Curtis are also awesome and I love them too.
Everyone else can come along too actually
And yes, we need a WOC-led superhero show on Netflix. I vote for Kamala Khan. I think she’s in the Marvel universe as well.
There's some questionable gun control bits, and I think it sags a little in the middle, but overall I was a fan.
It's a solid, modern take on the Punisher story and pm delivers on everything you want and expect out of Punisher (guns, explosions, manpain). People are just salty and doing too much bc this show got made before JJ2.
I think I'm just gonna put Daredevil in the Iron Fist dnw category
renew the defenders instead.
and like i said in the round up, Frank shouldn't be cute but... he is... i don't get it LOL
Edited at 2017-12-12 09:40 pm (UTC)
why waste money on this? give me a full season of Sense8 instead!
i started watching it for ben barnes, but it grew on me — it has great characters.
But Jessica Jones>Daredevil>Luke Cage/Punisher>>>Defenders And none for Iron Shit
I really didn't like the gun control story so I hope they leave that alone. But I'm here for more Kastle, Frank/Micro bffness and more of Jon's amazing acting (GET THIS MAN AN EMMY)