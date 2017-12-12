Beyoncé Gets Her First No. 1 in Nine Years Thanks to Ed Sheeran





the question was fav Beyonce NUMBER 1 song. OP is providing good shade here Reply

Oh lol well whatever Reply

I looooove the little part where she goes "I'ma lean back, don't worry it's nothing major" but there's not enough of it. So frustrating. Reply

YES Reply

One of my fave songs TBH. I hate how it was never released as a single. Reply

Underrated af Reply

Ugh this song is so hot. Top 3 in the self-titled, too. Reply

I love this song and video Reply

this is such a great song Reply

The rainbow power of the leprechaun! Reply

fav Beyonce song: Schoolin' Life



fav Beyonce song: Schoolin' Life

America has no taste if this bland song can go #1

lol the beyhive likes to downplay this but her lack of #1 singles is really glaring considering how much of a global superstar she crowned herself as Reply

yeah im surprised by the number tbh Reply

same Reply

Most of her music is boring Reply

"Crowned herself" lol Let's not act like she isn't treated as such by basically everyone, but okay. Reply

true. plus this song doesn't really count Reply

lol it's funny b/c i don't think she's that big outside of the us exactly for that reason. no one really remembers her, she's considered more of a pop hit ~back in the days. i mean, i can't speak for every country, but i'd say that she might not even be on the level of lady gaga and katy perry at the moment, rihanna is def bigger than her, too. Reply

not to defend her, but Britney had only one #1 hit before Womanizer and you can't deny the impact of her music Reply

If Beyonce wanted a number 1 she wouldn't have made her music Tidal exclusive and had the Formation video hidden on YT for a year. This "Beyonce is desperate for a #1 " bs is so stupid. Reply

MTE Reply

i havent seen ANY of her videos from her last album(s?) since they werent on youtube first so i was like aight fuck you too bitch lol

maybe ill watch them today!



maybe ill watch them today!



Edited at 2017-12-12 08:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Yes she made this song because she values Ed as a musician. Reply

She has always treated Ed with respect. This is not the first time they've sung together. Just the first time it was recorded. Reply

lmao Reply

I mean... she seems to. She’s been doing collabs with Ed for Drunk In Love and the Stevie Wonder tribute. Reply

She really does



Sometimes our faves can be wrong Reply

lol Reply

Yeah, I would concur. Reply

mte tbh Reply

I agree she didn't gaf about topping the charts with self-titled and lemonade but why would she agree to collaborate with ed sheeran on a mediocre remix of a bland as fuck generic sheeran ballad if not for desperation for a #1 hit? Reply

Lol please. We all know why she tacked her name on that Eminem song and it went no where. She's not a singles artist. Reply

Its more that she wanted to join other icons like Madonna and Michael Jackson in having #1 singles in 3 different consecutive decades. That's something few have done and all she cares about is prestige. Reply

Agreed. A couple songs from Lemonade could’ve easily gone number 1 but she didn’t give a damn! Reply

Exactly. Charts are all political bogus bullshit anyway. People who care about charts need to find a new hobby. Reply

Tidal hasn't existed for a decade sis. Reply

Beyonce has been struggling with sales and #1 's way before that
her team excepted it and tried something new.....these surprise releases and exclusives are a response to it all

Remove that hand, you eight ball eyed ginger slug Reply

omg lol Reply

Lmfao irl Reply

oh my god. Reply

crying Reply

nnnnnnnn Reply

The title of this post makes me uncomfortable as it insinuates Beyonce needs white mediocrity to get a number one song. Reply

I read it as she just hasnt had a number 1 song in like a decade....and it just so happens it was accompanied with white mediocrity Reply

OP isn't wrong. This particular #1 spot is thanks to Ed. The song would have been #1 with or without her.

no it doesn't? its just the truth Reply

but she did Reply

It's more that she's using him here as a means to an end. Still factually and actual that she needed his help to get this #1 Reply

I agree. Ed Sheeran has how many #1s compared to Bey? If sis truly wanted a number one she could’ve had it with Formation. Reply

This reach Reply

Does Check On It really count? Reply

whuuuuuuut



but i guess now that i think about it...besides drunk in love im trying to think what other songs since then have gotten a lot of radio play?? maybe 7/11 and hold up....hm



maybe theyre right?



what did drunk in love chart?? Reply

US Billboard Hot 100 - 2



This was Drunk in Love! Reply

I really can't deal with her desperate ass right now. Give me another great album and I'll be fine but until then: Reply

nine years??? that's awful, also i can't believe Single Ladies is already that old

What is your favorite Beyonce # 1 song?



She has so few



She has so few #1s this is actually hard to answer!

Otherwise my fave Bey-sides are Haunted, Formation and Jumpin' Jumpin'!

Haunted is so good. The song and video paid tribute to Madonna quite well Reply

Lol this post title and OP's note. SHADE Reply

"Why don't you love me?" is my favorite solo song of her ever.



"4" is her best overall album; I hardly skip any songs when I listen to it. "Baby Boy" is my favorite of her #1 hits even though it's an obnoxious song because I have great clubbing memories of it."Why don't you love me?" is my favorite solo song of her ever."4" is her best overall album; I hardly skip any songs when I listen to it. Reply

