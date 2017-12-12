Beyoncé Gets Her First No. 1 in Nine Years Thanks to Ed Sheeran
You may be surprised to learn that Beyonce hasn't had a number 1 song on the Hot 100 in nine years.
He last number 1 song was Single Ladies in 2008
“Perfect Duet” is her sixth No. 1 as a solo artist following “Crazy in Love,” “Baby Boy,” “Check on It,” “Irreplaceable,” and “Single Ladies"
What is your favorite Beyonce # 1 song?
fav Beyonce song: Schoolin' Life
maybe ill watch them today!
Sometimes our faves can be wrong
her team excepted it and tried something new.....these surprise releases and exclusives are a response to it all
OP isn't wrong. This particular #1 spot is thanks to Ed.
but i guess now that i think about it...besides drunk in love im trying to think what other songs since then have gotten a lot of radio play?? maybe 7/11 and hold up....hm
maybe theyre right?
what did drunk in love chart??
This was Drunk in Love!
She has so few #1s this is actually hard to answer!
Otherwise my fave Bey-sides are Haunted, Formation and Jumpin' Jumpin'!
"Why don't you love me?" is my favorite solo song of her ever.
"4" is her best overall album; I hardly skip any songs when I listen to it.