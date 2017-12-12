Beyoncé Gets Her First No. 1 in Nine Years Thanks to Ed Sheeran

edsheeranbeyonce-1513025393-640x427

You may be surprised to learn that Beyonce hasn't had a number 1 song on the Hot 100 in nine years.

He last number 1 song was Single Ladies in 2008

“Perfect Duet” is her sixth No. 1 as a solo artist following “Crazy in Love,” “Baby Boy,” “Check on It,” “Irreplaceable,” and “Single Ladies"

source

What is your favorite Beyonce # 1 song?
