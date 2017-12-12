Jada Pinkett Smith calls out Golden Globes for Girls Trip Snub (and others)

Yes to EVERYTHING.



It fucking kills me knowing that there's so many actors and creators of color out there who are goldmines of talent that aren't getting their dues because of how fucking racist Hollywood is.

The Golden Globes are nominated by about 90 members of the FOREIGN press, they're not from Hollywood. They're from Greece, France, Russia, Australia, etc.



That said, I agree with the rest of your comment, with the exception of Denzel Washington getting a nomination for Best Actor that he doesn't deserve this year. His movie is at 50 on Rottentomates, making it Rotten, but Sony greased the wheels with the foreign press, and he got that nomination.



So there's a case where they nominated him because he's a big favorite of theirs (this is his 10th GG nom), and he took the place of a more deserving actor (there were at least 3 who's films are above 90 on RT and have been nominated by about a dozen critics groups, so they were snubbed over Denzel). Don't get me wrong, Denzel is a great actor, just not this year in that movie.



I'm pissed with them over their treatment of women overall. Greta Gerwig directed Lady Bird, 197 reviews, 99% on RottenTomatoes. Patty Jenkins directed Wonder Woman, one of the biggest movies of the year and also a critical success. But 5 men got "Best Director" nominations and no women. Reply

Girls Trip was a fun movie but I'm not really sure it was Golden Globe worthy. And why Tiffany of all the characters? Reply

ikr Reply

It was hilarious but I didn’t expect her to get a GG nomination. Reply

Because Tiffany was the breakout character? Kinda undenible that everybody was going nuts over her, even if you don’t think so Reply

she was loud... but was she good? Reply

it was good but i didnt think it was as great as everyone hyped it up to be :/ i was disappoint



and even tho the same thing happened with get out i liked that one more... Reply

Get Out you can't say that tho, they don't even want to watch "black" movies it sounds like. Reply

it's the golden globes, though. she wasn't saying anything about the oscars or the sags. Reply

Why not? They have a fucking musical and comedy film category and they screened movies like Bridesmaids. Plus Jada says the HFP refused to screen the film for members.

*Eyeroll*





Edited at 2017-12-12 09:16 pm (UTC)

The globes is one of the few shows i can think of with a best musical or comedy category specifically. They have a category all their own whereas awards like the oscars tend to be straight up dramas up for best picture with some exceptions. This is a category mad specifically for movies like girls trip and the big sick if you classify it as a rom com and they weren’t nominated. Girls trip was the number one comedy this summer and made crazy money and got nothing. Meanwhile movies like all the money in the world which just finished reshoots with a recasted actor screened a couple times and not even a final cut to qualify. Yet they didn’t wanna see girls trip to vote on it. That’s a Glaring problem. Reply

Tiffany was the best part of the movie. At least I thought so. I don't think I would've found it as funny as I did if it weren't for her. Reply

Uhhh because Tiffany stole the entire fucking movie from her legendary costars? Because Tiffany broke out, was fearless in her delivery and never batted an eyelash?



The fuck kind of questions are these? Reply

The Hangover was nominated and won. And the movies are similar, just one is about white men and the one not nominated was about black women. Reply

Amy Schumer – Trainwreck as Amy Townsend

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool as Wade Wilson / Deadpool

Lily Collins – Rules Don't Apply as Marla Mabrey

Emma Stone – Easy A as Olive Penderghast



bc they legit nominate mediocre and downright terrible white performances all the time? they gave a nom to blake lively's husband ffs



Edited at 2017-12-12 10:16 pm (UTC) Reply

i thought she overacted the whole movie

I'd expect her to get a people's choice award nomination, than a golden globe nomination. Reply

After The Hangover won this category (and I remember Bridesmaids being nominated too), I think Girl's Trip would fit Reply

My initial reaction was “movies like this don’t really get nominated. Bridesmaids is the most compatible movie and they weren’t nominated for anything” but then I looked and Bridesmaids was nominated for lots of stuff. I don’t like when people whine about not getting nominated but I understand why Jada would feel that way.



Edited at 2017-12-12 08:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Same. She's not talking about the Oscars, she's talking about the Golden Globes. They do nominate this type of movies a lot. Reply

The Hangover was nominated and won. Reply

Melissa McCarthy was nominated for an Oscar for Bridesmaids Reply

she's right Reply

The fact that both @TiffanyHaddish and Girls Trip at large were shut out continues a troubling awards season tendency—that of ignoring black art that doesn’t center on suffering https://t.co/kIxZ4kXVTt — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 11, 2017



yup! iF they were all in some sort of abusive relationship and crying snot (no shade to Viola) they would have been nominated. Reply

MTE

they dont want to see us winning or happy smh Reply

If they played slaves it would be a guaranteed lock. Fucked up. Reply

Lmao leave viola alone Reply

Exactly! Hollywood loves its misery porn when it comes to black ppl. Reply

That is a good point. Reply

yep



white people love to feel good about themselves watching black ppl being mistreated at the hands of the ~bad~ whites but when it comes to us being portrayed as living life happily and normally suddenly they have no interest and can't relate Reply

Girls Trip should have been nominated for best comedy.



Jordan Peele for best director.



Also it really irks me how comedy movies and horror movies are always disrespected come awards time. Reply

But didn't y'all do Girls Trip together — Jerica Janay (@BimsJerica) December 11, 2017





this thread... bless her heart this thread... bless her heart Reply

lol omg. GIRL. READ. Reply

lol - so painful. Reply

what is the big sick? never heard of it... Reply

gratzi





now i remember. ive heard of it, but only remember seeing the trailer once Reply

It was written by Kumail Nanjiani and his wife (and he started in it) based on how their relationship started. Reply

Brown guy loves a white girl and shuns his culture. JK it’s probs more than that but. Reply

It’s really good Reply

i wish i hadn't heard of it lol, i follow kumail on twitter and he's been tweeting about it 24/7 for like the past year. which is why i muted him months ago. enough.gif Reply

i wanted to like The Big Sick so much because I love everyone involved but it wasn't great.



also - Zoe Kazan pronouncing Paahhhhkistahhhhn with her over the top vocal fry was... Reply

i really didn't like it that much, i'm surprised it's getting so much press. i found it p boring and superficial overall.



it could be because i can't stand zoe kazan though (no particular reason). Reply

Parent

I...don't know. Yes, of course we need more diversity in these awards, but I was underwhelmed by that movie. She's clearly naturally hilarious, but they didn't give her much to do apart from some really, REALLY broad ~crazy shenanigans (and unrealistically peeing on people, of course) without any real character development. (And I was really annoyed @ how much of that movie centered around fighting over a man. At least it wasn't between the main friends, though.) And assuming that movies deserve rewards just because they were financially successful is a worrisome idea to me. By that logic, Michael Bay should have a lot more Oscars.



But IA that it's weird that they wouldn't even give it a shot. Pretty sure they wouldn't have voted for it anyway, but to not even go through the motions is pretty transparent. Reply

Well. Black audiences loved it. Not everything is for you (to like or get). Reply

Didn't say it was? Just thought the cast was great and they deserved better writing. Reply

following that logic, if only a minority of ppl like or get a movie, its not gonna be nominated for awards... like... Reply

sure, but melissa mccarthy was nominated for an oscar for playing a character who shits in a sink and

whose only "development" is that she adopted too many puppies and got an air marshal to fuck her if i'm remembering right, so tiffany playing a role that's mainly for laughs with no character growth doesn't feel like enough of an excuse Reply

The whole point of Girls Trip was to break down racial and gender barriers. It wasn’t a film meant to make you examine the characters (but each had an arch where they could be examined as multilayered) but to see that black women could do the same shit white men and only recently, white women have been doing for years.



It proved they could be wild and crazy, have fun and let loose but still be real human beings and have real issues.



That’s why audiences connected with it. Reply

are they campaigning and they wouldnt show up? tell us Jada. Reply

I remember ONTD stanning for Bridesmaid and Melissa for the longest time. Now Girls Trip is overrated? you lot are not a slick or as subtle are you think you are. Reply

🌚



Timothy whomever getting hype is ok but slow down about Tiffany. Reply

I saw Girls Trip 3 times in the cinema and loved it every time. Reply

i saw it alone this summer and it was a great movie to see alone because the reactions in the theatre were so loud and fun, it felt like it was seeing it with a big group. Reply

preach Reply

I'm actually surprised by the hate lol Reply

Bridesmaid is vastly overrated as well. I was mildly amused. I still have to watch Girl's Trip. Reply

Thank you! Reply

MTE Reply

Yes, the comments in here are so fucking gross. Reply

I haven’t seen Get Out yet but I’m confused over it being placed in Comedy Reply

So was Jordan Peele. It definitely has comedic aspects, but putting it in that category is veeery questionable. Reply

The GG categories are so arbitrary and shitty. Reply

Pretty sure the studio submitted it as a Comedy. The HFPA could've said no and put it in Drama, but tbh that probably would've meant no nominations at all. Reply

Maybe in the Shakespeareian sense? Reply

The Golden Globes don't have a horror or Sci-Fi category, which they need to add. Reply

i mean, there are elements of it that are really, really funny and the plot as a whole is super dark and it's def a thriller, above anything else, but there's no category for that. jordan peele hasn't really said much about the GG's placing it in comedy other than poking fun at it. and jordan peele also said it doesn't really fit into a genre, so. idk! Reply

it's pretty much "drama" and "everything else" categories Reply

She probably would've gotten a nomination if the GG didn't jam both comedy/drama supporting actors/actresses into one category. Reply

hot take: bridesmaids is a better movie than girls trip, but melissa mccarthy didn't deserve an oscar nom and tiffany hadish gave a more nuanced performance out of the two ~breakouts Reply

I agree. Bridesmaids is the better of the two films, but Tiffany Haddish performance was way funnier than Melissa McCarthy's.



Edited at 2017-12-12 09:19 pm (UTC) Reply

bridesmaids is dog shit lol



Edited at 2017-12-12 10:06 pm (UTC) Reply

nope lol Reply

she's not wrong. the movie reminds me of the same kind of hype and accolades 'bridesmaids' got years ago (both great movies), and tiffany was a breakout the same way melissa mccarthy was - melissa who inexplicably to this day got a fucking OSCAR NOMINATION for that role (and the movie got best screenplay nod too wtf). yet here we are Reply

I still can't believe Melissa's nom. I've loved her since Gilmore Girls, sure, but...WHAT. Reply

