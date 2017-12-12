Jada Pinkett Smith calls out Golden Globes for Girls Trip Snub (and others)


- It's an entire thread about the Golden Globes/Hollywood Foreign Press wouldn't even watch Girls Trip despite it being one of the most successful movies of the year.
- Points out that movies like The Big Sick, Girls Trip, and Get Out weren't getting as much acclaim as other movies.
- Tiffany was asked to present at the Golden Globes, despite not being nominated.

