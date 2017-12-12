Jada Pinkett Smith calls out Golden Globes for Girls Trip Snub (and others)
I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe... but I won't 🤐— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 11, 2017
Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017
- It's an entire thread about the Golden Globes/Hollywood Foreign Press wouldn't even watch Girls Trip despite it being one of the most successful movies of the year.
- Points out that movies like The Big Sick, Girls Trip, and Get Out weren't getting as much acclaim as other movies.
- Tiffany was asked to present at the Golden Globes, despite not being nominated.
It fucking kills me knowing that there's so many actors and creators of color out there who are goldmines of talent that aren't getting their dues because of how fucking racist Hollywood is.
That said, I agree with the rest of your comment, with the exception of Denzel Washington getting a nomination for Best Actor that he doesn't deserve this year. His movie is at 50 on Rottentomates, making it Rotten, but Sony greased the wheels with the foreign press, and he got that nomination.
So there's a case where they nominated him because he's a big favorite of theirs (this is his 10th GG nom), and he took the place of a more deserving actor (there were at least 3 who's films are above 90 on RT and have been nominated by about a dozen critics groups, so they were snubbed over Denzel). Don't get me wrong, Denzel is a great actor, just not this year in that movie.
I'm pissed with them over their treatment of women overall. Greta Gerwig directed Lady Bird, 197 reviews, 99% on RottenTomatoes. Patty Jenkins directed Wonder Woman, one of the biggest movies of the year and also a critical success. But 5 men got "Best Director" nominations and no women.
and even tho the same thing happened with get out i liked that one more...
bc they legit nominate mediocre and downright terrible
whiteperformances all the time? they gave a nom to blake lively's husband ffs
they dont want to see us winning or happy smh
white people love to feel good about themselves watching black ppl being mistreated at the hands of the ~bad~ whites but when it comes to us being portrayed as living life happily and normally suddenly they have no interest and can't relate
Jordan Peele for best director.
Also it really irks me how comedy movies and horror movies are always disrespected come awards time.
this thread... bless her heart
now i remember. ive heard of it, but only remember seeing the trailer once
also - Zoe Kazan pronouncing Paahhhhkistahhhhn with her over the top vocal fry was...
it could be because i can't stand zoe kazan though (no particular reason).
But IA that it's weird that they wouldn't even give it a shot. Pretty sure they wouldn't have voted for it anyway, but to not even go through the motions is pretty transparent.
whose only "development" is that she adopted too many puppies and got an air marshal to fuck her if i'm remembering right, so tiffany playing a role that's mainly for laughs with no character growth doesn't feel like enough of an excuse
It proved they could be wild and crazy, have fun and let loose but still be real human beings and have real issues.
That’s why audiences connected with it.
Timothy whomever getting hype is ok but slow down about Tiffany.
