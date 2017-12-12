#MeToo Movement Recasts 'Sorry Not Sorry' Into A Message Of Empowerment
"Sometimes a moment in history can cast a piece of art in a new light. For me, that happened in 2017 with Demi Lovato's "Sorry (Not Sorry)," after the #MeToo movement took off."
This piece, by Courtney E. Smith, examines how Lovato's track--although originally penned as a rebuke to childhood bullies--has taken on new meaning for her in light of the repercussions that are beginning to face sexual predators.
"I found myself revisiting it as more and more stories of sexual misconduct broke, as a news cycle in which survivors were finally believed stretched out, and abusers at the highest levels were exposed. As I peeled back my own layers and re-examined suspicious interactions in my past, and as I sifted through innumerable stories from women who have been assaulted both in the news and in my social circle, I have found myself wanting to amplify the voices of women in all arenas, including in the media I consume. I want to hear what strong women say and think, which led me back to this track."
She breaks down the lyrical content:
"[They] frequently align quite naturally with the way survivors of abuse feel — after all, bullying and sexual assault or harassment are both offenses in which someone seeks to establish power over another."
Smith also delves into Demi's vocals and how she uses the power and emotion behind them to infuse the track with therapeutic strength. Her conclusion:
"It sounds like the voice of a woman shaking off the patriarchy to me. Not sorry.
~ The whole article is a pretty interesting read; I'd suggest reading the whole thing at the source.
Source: Refinery29 | Demi Lovato: Sorry Not Sorry (Audio)
This was around the time celebs like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez started claiming feminism for their own agendas while Demi had been a longtime advocate
Also i like this photo shoot
Edited at 2017-12-12 10:24 pm (UTC)
