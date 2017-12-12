MeToo Movement Recasts 'Sorry Not Sorry' Into A Message Of Empowerment

lol perfect first comment

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This white feminism Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she aint white Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its a terrible quote to have highlighted but I low key agree



This was around the time celebs like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez started claiming feminism for their own agendas while Demi had been a longtime advocate





Also i like this photo shoot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This truth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And seriously fast forward to now and you can see there were celebs using feminism to be cool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. ONTD calls out Taylor and others for their disingenuous and self serving feminism all of the time but others aren’t allowed to? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eh this is a lie. She has always been an advocate for mental health but come on until a few years ago she was literally shaming women because of the way they dressed all the time and because they wore makeup etc. To act like she was this feminist advocate is bullshit and y'all know it.



Edited at 2017-12-12 10:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like the song. I read the source, I can see this view. Reply

Thread

Link

I never thought of it that way, but the source made a good point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still love this song but i didn't know it was about bullies? all this time i've thought it was about wilmer or just a showing-up-the-ex kinda song lmao oop Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah she said this wasnt a song directed towards an ex but any bullies/haters she has had in her life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Love this song. Its the type of song you can ugly sing in your car on the top of your lungs, while your car neighbors stare at you during a red light. Reply

Thread

Link