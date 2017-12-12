canon!Hermione

'Lady Bird', '3 Billboards', 'Call Me by Your Name' top 2017 Australian Academy Award Nominees





Australian Academy Award Nominees announced (with a few random fun names nominated):

AACTA International Award for Best Film
“Call Me by Your Name”
“Dunkirk”
“Lady Bird”
“The Shape of Water”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

AACTA International Award for Best Direction
“Call Me By Your Name” – Luca Guadagnino
“Dunkirk” – Christopher Nolan
“I, Tonya” – Craig Gillespie
“Lady Bird” – Greta Gerwig
“The Shape of Water” – Guillermo del Toro

AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay
“Call Me by Your Name” – James Ivory
“Dunkirk” – Christopher Nolan
“Get Out”- Jordan Peele
“Lady Bird” – Greta Gerwig
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”- Martin McDonagh

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress
Judi Dench – VICTORIA & ABDUL
Sally Hawkins – THE SHAPE OF WATER
Frances McDormand – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Margot Robbie – I, TONYA
Saoirse Ronan – LADY BIRD

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor
Timothée Chalamet – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Daniel Day-Lewis – PHANTOM THREAD
Hugh Jackman – LOGAN
Daniel Kaluuya – GET OUT
Gary Oldman – DARKEST HOUR

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige – MUDBOUND
Abbie Cornish – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Allison Janney – I, TONYA
Nicole Kidman – THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER
Laurie Metcalf – LADY BIRD

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe – THE FLORIDA PROJECT
Armie Hammer – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Tom Hardy – DUNKIRK
Ben Mendelsohn – DARKEST HOUR
Sam Rockwell – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI


Source: https://twitter.com/TheWrap/status/940673148818567168
