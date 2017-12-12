'Lady Bird', '3 Billboards', 'Call Me by Your Name' top 2017 Australian Academy Award Nominees
Australian Academy Award Nominees announced (with a few random fun names nominated):
AACTA International Award for Best Film
“Call Me by Your Name”
“Dunkirk”
“Lady Bird”
“The Shape of Water”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
AACTA International Award for Best Direction
“Call Me By Your Name” – Luca Guadagnino
“Dunkirk” – Christopher Nolan
“I, Tonya” – Craig Gillespie
“Lady Bird” – Greta Gerwig
“The Shape of Water” – Guillermo del Toro
AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay
“Call Me by Your Name” – James Ivory
“Dunkirk” – Christopher Nolan
“Get Out”- Jordan Peele
“Lady Bird” – Greta Gerwig
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”- Martin McDonagh
AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress
Judi Dench – VICTORIA & ABDUL
Sally Hawkins – THE SHAPE OF WATER
Frances McDormand – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Margot Robbie – I, TONYA
Saoirse Ronan – LADY BIRD
AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor
Timothée Chalamet – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Daniel Day-Lewis – PHANTOM THREAD
Hugh Jackman – LOGAN
Daniel Kaluuya – GET OUT
Gary Oldman – DARKEST HOUR
AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige – MUDBOUND
Abbie Cornish – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Allison Janney – I, TONYA
Nicole Kidman – THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER
Laurie Metcalf – LADY BIRD
AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe – THE FLORIDA PROJECT
Armie Hammer – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Tom Hardy – DUNKIRK
Ben Mendelsohn – DARKEST HOUR
Sam Rockwell – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
also honestly, i fucking love allison janney, but her role was a bit more one-note than say, laurie metcalf (her strongest competition this year). if i was in any of these voting bodies, i'd choose laurie for the win
Can't wait til everything is finally out. I never see every single best picture nom before the Oscars but I am really hoping to do that this year.
ugh this fucking shitheel
idk anything about the other nominees bc idc about men unless it involves taking them down, so can anyone tell me armie's odds of winning?
Apparently I'm out of the loop with Willem Dafoe being the front contender for this category, lol
maybe i should check out the florida project...
That pretty much confirms what other replies to you said: Willem Dafoe is the odds on favorite to win best supporting actor. However, Armie Hammer is deemed very likely to get a nomination, and his odds of winning are around 11.11% currently.
But I have bad news!
Gary Oldman, who is a violent abusive POS, is a huge favorite to win the Oscar for Best Actor this year, with the odds around 35.71%.
Timothee Chalamet, who, while he isn't quite as messy as Hammer, is still working with Woody Allen and dodged questions on why he's working with an accused pedophile rapist. His odds of winning Best Actor is 20%.
So there's over 50% chance Best Actor will go to someone crappy!
also, her styling took me out of the movie every time she showed up on the screen. full face of makeup even in bed, perfect updo that must've taken at least half an hour... and ofc she's madly in love with crusty harrelson. sounds like the director's wet fantasy.
lol is he Australian or something cuz no
I have no issues with you, Armie but lol no. Then again, the same can be said for Timothee but i have given up on that one.
Yaas, Mary J Blige coming for that EGOT.
also anyone in dunkirk should have been nominated for acting wtf tom hardy was painfully bland and not just bc the script was shit and he didn't have much to work with out of all the actors cillian murphy was the standout for me
