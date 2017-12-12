'Lady Bird', '3 Billboards', 'Call Me by Your Name' top 2017 Australian Academy Award Nominees

I'm really curious about I, Tonya because I wasn't expecting its hype to last this far into the season Reply

i saw it last night. it was fine (not amazing or anything), and margot was a great, strong lead. the domestic violence is REALLY fucking unnerving to the point that they laugh it off, and that's distracting and bothersome as hell.



also honestly, i fucking love allison janney, but her role was a bit more one-note than say, laurie metcalf (her strongest competition this year). if i was in any of these voting bodies, i'd choose laurie for the win

How was the 3 minutes of the actress who played Nancy? And do they bring up/show Tonya walking out during the Connie Chung interview, and Oksana Biuyl and Michelle Kwan?

glad to see CMBYN and get out nominated for screenplay unlike SOME AWARD SHOWS.

I always forget how many awards there are until this time of year rolls around, jfc.



Can't wait til everything is finally out. I never see every single best picture nom before the Oscars but I am really hoping to do that this year.

Armie Hammer – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME



ugh this fucking shitheel



idk anything about the other nominees bc idc about men unless it involves taking them down, so can anyone tell me armie's odds of winning?

I think Sam Rockwell is his biggest competition at the moment. It's still kind of early to tell though



Apparently I'm out of the loop with Willem Dafoe being the front contender for this category, lol



Edited at 2017-12-12 08:39 pm (UTC)

lmao it's okay, you're still more in the loop than i am



maybe i should check out the florida project... Reply

if he gets an Oscar nom then I will know that this is all bullshit and fraudulent...





armie has zero chance of winning. willem dafoe has basically swept this early awards season, and is expected to do so through the oscars

Link

William Dafoe seems like he's a lock in imo

I think this is a case of "the nomination is the award", and I don't think he will be nominated for an Oscar at all.

That pretty much confirms what other replies to you said: Willem Dafoe is the odds on favorite to win best supporting actor. However, Armie Hammer is deemed very likely to get a nomination, and his odds of winning are around 11.11% currently.



But I have bad news!



Gary Oldman, who is a violent abusive POS, is a huge favorite to win the Oscar for Best Actor this year, with the odds around 35.71%.



Timothee Chalamet, who, while he isn't quite as messy as Hammer, is still working with Woody Allen and dodged questions on why he's working with an accused pedophile rapist. His odds of winning Best Actor is 20%.



That pretty much confirms what other replies to you said: Willem Dafoe is the odds on favorite to win best supporting actor. However, Armie Hammer is deemed very likely to get a nomination, and his odds of winning are around 11.11% currently.

But I have bad news!

Gary Oldman, who is a violent abusive POS, is a huge favorite to win the Oscar for Best Actor this year, with the odds around 35.71%.

Timothee Chalamet, who, while he isn't quite as messy as Hammer, is still working with Woody Allen and dodged questions on why he's working with an accused pedophile rapist. His odds of winning Best Actor is 20%.

So there's over 50% chance Best Actor will go to someone crappy! This is a good website that calculates Oscar odds based on predictions from a big panel of Oscar watching Hollywood observers (reporters and film critics): http://www.goldderby.com/odds/expert-odds/oscars-nominations-2018/

Abbie Cornish - THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI



Link

She was in 4 scenes total.

Link

she's australian

Link

OMG, I didn't even notice her included, lol. Her voice was so distracting during her scenes. I couldn't figure out until her very last scene that she just kept her normal accent, lol.

Link

she played harrelson's wife, right? is that a joke??? her character was just a cardboard cutout praising harrelson's dick, nothing to award here!

also, her styling took me out of the movie every time she showed up on the screen. full face of makeup even in bed, perfect updo that must've taken at least half an hour... and ofc she's madly in love with crusty harrelson. sounds like the director's wet fantasy.

Link

i didn't like her in it either but she's def not martin mcdonagh's wet fantasy lol

Link

what on gods green earth? she was the worst thing about 3 billboards

Link

i literally had no idea who she was in the movie until I read further down the thread, and uhhhhh... yeah, that's insane that she would be nominated for anything at all.

Link

i still think Reese got her blacklisted, her career went nowhere for years

Link

come the fuck through, king luca, rope daddy and lil' twink!

Link

Lmao co-signed

Link

“I, Tonya” – Craig Gillespie



lol is he Australian or something cuz no

Link

lmao he is! (just googled)

Link

I thought you enjoyed I Tonya?

Link

no I have this icon because it is ugly!

Link

All three of those films are overrated and overhyped and very white. Fight me. (with the exception of Laurie Metcalf who is amazing)

Link

WHY IS ARMIE HAMMER GETTING A NOMINATION FOR ANYTHING??!



I have no issues with you, Armie but lol no. Then again, the same can be said for Timothee but i have given up on that one.



Yaas, Mary J Blige coming for that EGOT.

Link

3 Billboards was a bad film. It all the same main character problems as Manchester by the Sea.

Link

the dad in cmbyn was miles better than armie imo idk i don't think he brought much depth to role especially in comparison with timothee nevertheless he was good in that role



also anyone in dunkirk should have been nominated for acting wtf tom hardy was painfully bland and not just bc the script was shit and he didn't have much to work with out of all the actors cillian murphy was the standout for me



Edited at 2017-12-12 08:38 pm (UTC)

Link

Lady Bird was great but I think I liked last year's Edge of Seventeen (similar film) better tbh. I'm not sure if I'd say that Hailee Steinfeld was better than Saoirse Ronan, but Lady Bird was soooo slice-of-life that it kind of had this emptiness to it in terms of narrative pacing, whereas Edge of Seventeen felt like more of a character study and traditional "hero's journey" which I kind of enjoy more story-wise. Reply

Link

Hmmm, I need to watch that and 20th Century Women, both of which kind of got lost in the shuffle for me last year. Reply

Link

ohh yeah I think I liked edge of seventeen more than lady bird Reply

Link

i found 'lady bird' refreshing exactly for that reason. i don't like the idea that teenage characters have to figure their life out and complete the journey by their high school graduation, and then in the end they're rewarded with the love of their life, loyal friends, exciting adventures, no insecurities, no money issues, etc etc. i related much more to 'lady bird' where everyone naturally grew as people but were still a mess before, during, and after the events showed in the movie, with imperfect relationships and no clear plan. it's rare to get characters/scenes/lines where i can go "i know that feeling, i can relate to that" Reply

Link

That's a really good point, and ia. Reply

Link

That makes sense. Guess it depends on preference. Sometimes I like that narrative structure better too. Reply

Link

Edge of Seventeen is SO good, such a shame almost no one saw it Reply

Link

ugh I need Hailee to come through with more movies like that so she can finally get an Oscar. But I do love Saoirse and feel like she's due some recognition Reply

Link

My dad's birthday was this last weekend. He kept saying how he wanted to see Three Billboards and I kind of blew him off. I feel bad, but I'm not really feeling it lol.

Link

I'm annoyed at the lack of Michael Stuhlbarg in these and other award noms

Link

What the hell is up with that?!

Link

Ikr he's in a million movies this season too

Link

I thought he'd be sweeping supporting categories

Link

i'm so baffled about this. hopefully the SAGs rectify this mess

Link

I'm so baffled by the lack of recognition for him considering everyone seemed to love his speech at the end and people don't usually have trouble nominating actors for one scene in particular.

Link

The nominees this year are slightly boring. But I am having difficulty thinking of any recent previous boring years....2012?

Link

2014 was particularly awful with american sniper, imitation game, the theory of everything, etc.

Link

You're thinking of '15. Which was awful, as well as '14.

