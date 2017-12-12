Amilyn Holdo (TLJ)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is dedicated to Carrie Fisher



  • As befitting to a galaxy icon, The Last Jedi is dedicated to the true Space Princess, Carrie FIsher

  • Kylo-apologist Rian Johnson paid tribute to Fisher at The Last Jedi premiere in L.A., dedicating the evening to her. “I want to dedicate tonight to Carrie. I know she’s up there right now flipping me the bird, saying, ‘Damn it Rian, how dare you bring the mood down and make this night a solemn tribute.’ So let’s all have a blast together for Carrie.”

  • “There’s no way that we could’ve known this would’ve been the last Star Wars movie she would be in, so it’s not like we made the film thinking that we were bringing closure to the character,” he said. “But watching the film, there’s going to be a very emotional reaction to what she does in this movie.”

  • The cast assembled this year for a photoshoot, leaving space in the middle for their departed costar.



