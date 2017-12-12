Star Wars: The Last Jedi is dedicated to Carrie Fisher
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is dedicated to Carrie Fisher https://t.co/4n0oNnoNNS— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 12, 2017
- As befitting to a galaxy icon, The Last Jedi is dedicated to the true Space Princess, Carrie FIsher
- Kylo-apologist Rian Johnson paid tribute to Fisher at The Last Jedi premiere in L.A., dedicating the evening to her. “I want to dedicate tonight to Carrie. I know she’s up there right now flipping me the bird, saying, ‘Damn it Rian, how dare you bring the mood down and make this night a solemn tribute.’ So let’s all have a blast together for Carrie.”
- “There’s no way that we could’ve known this would’ve been the last Star Wars movie she would be in, so it’s not like we made the film thinking that we were bringing closure to the character,” he said. “But watching the film, there’s going to be a very emotional reaction to what she does in this movie.”
- The cast assembled this year for a photoshoot, leaving space in the middle for their departed costar.
Source
I'm gonna be a wreck
we need to fix that asap
No? We all knew they were gonna dedicate it to her.
Edited at 2017-12-12 08:28 pm (UTC)
"so it’s not like we made the film thinking that we were bringing closure to the character"
⭐️
DO NOT click the link for a possible movie spoiler-ish tidbit
[Spoiler (click to open)]The Royal bros are more than just your typical 'Star Wars' fans, too ... they actually filmed cameos for the movie last year. Word is, they play Stormtroopers who appear alongside Tom Hardy's character while guarding John Boyega's character, Finn.
Hopefully they can bring some closure to her character.
Can't wait for the movie haha.
I'm so excited for this to be out but my heart breaks all over again when I think of Carrie.
I'm very very conflicted right now.
I feel like if these were all true spoilers, the reaction to the film would be very devisive, if not outright predominantly negative. It just... does not make sense.
Edited at 2017-12-12 09:35 pm (UTC)
But then, I'm 29, I'm ~ancient.
Like be more fucking transparent, asshole. I hope he never directs another Star Wars again