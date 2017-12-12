Louis Tomlinson gets into a fight with an Australian radio host

• that he has ratty facial hair and is quite skinny

@Louis_Tomlinson remember when you had a life and stopped making bitchy comments about mine ? — zayn (@zaynmalik) May 6, 2015



Remember when you were 12 and you used to think those Mac filters for your pictures were cool haha ! Some people still do HA! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) 6 de maio de 2015







and now Naughty Boy is gone from Zayns life and now Naughty Boy is gone from Zayns life Reply

I want to hang out with 2015 Zayn, TBH. Reply

lmao i mean, i'm not even a 1D fan and i remember this tweet Reply

This was an era. Reply

i remember when they fought with those guys from the wanted (i think it was the wanted anyway) Reply

lmao Reply

Lmaooo! Zayn was such a hot mess. I legit just laughed all over again. Reply

For those of you who missed it, here's Zayn's deleted tweet to @BENBALLER pic.twitter.com/wEFeqSkgl5 — Zayn Malik Updates (@ZaynReport) July 31, 2015



Umm how could y'all forget Reply

2015 zayn was the anti hero we deserved...rip. Reply

she's straight up getting told to fucking die and he just encouraged it. the other djs got involved too trying to defend her and they all got attacked as well. the fans trended "LouisDeservesBetter" because of this garbage and I'm just sick of this dude being able to do no wrong in the eyes of his fans. maybe she shouldn't have said those things but she doesn't deserve all this Reply

yeah, they were obviously unprofessional but he should've just blacklisted them or sorted it out privately. by acting like a dick in public he's just encouraging his fans and communicating that their harassment is okay. and, lbr, 1D fans are already acting like entitled brats on a good day so this will only validate them further. Reply

idk why but his stans are the worst of the bunch. i once tweeted about him being ugly, i didn't even @ him, and they blew up my twitter for two days. they even sent me dm's and comments on instagram. Reply

His fans are some of the most terrifying people I've ever encountered online. I remember at the height of them thinking his kid was fake, some twitter fans befriended the neighbors of his son's mom to gain access to her gated community (they actually made it inside). And one of them drove 6 hours roundtrip to pick up a copy of his son's birth certificate. There is something legit wrong with a lot these fans. And he knows this... Reply

and he will not ever call them out or defend the mother of his child because he'd have no fans then and he knows it Reply

W H A T !!! Reply

wtf?! how did they even access a copy of his birth certificate? Reply

And one of them drove 6 hours roundtrip to pick up a copy of his son's birth certificate.





w h a t Reply

I mean.. When one wants attention...they get attention. Reply

Confirmed: Ash London, Ash Williams and Ed Kavalee are ONTD members. You're doing amazing, luvs! Reply

Encouraging some pretty shitty behavior there, dude Reply

nnnn he just sent thousands of his fans to attack that radio station on twitter. gross. Reply

Honestly. At this point it's so fucking irresponsible and childish. They KNOW how these psycho children will react, shame on him. Reply

they're sending her death threats :/ Reply

ok I don't really have a horse in this race but how is it unfair of him calling them out when this is what progressed:



Some of the stuff the said about him:

• that he has ratty facial hair (I swear I'm not making this up) and is quite skinny

• that he is not Harry Styles

• that he is the least popular member of 1D

• they also almost called him Liam and spend some time talking about Liam & Cheryl





Like, I would shut it down so fast, it wouldn't see the light of day. Reply

He's really bothered by that stuff being said?



Then he should be EXTREMELY bothered by "fans" tweeting death threats, ffs. Reply

Parent

he has a right to be upset that they were rude about him before the interview, but his tweet encourages his MILLIONS of followers to be even worse toward her. and she only said his facial hair was ratty and it was the other 2 men saying "he's not harry styles" and "he's the least popular" like...be mad @ them. Reply

where are the lies tho Reply

It's all a joke ffs. None of this is harassing him seriously like people are doing to her online Reply

So death threats and harassment aren’t serious but those joke questions to fucking ratatouille are?



Have fun driving six hours to get Louis son’s birth certificate to prove his existence, Larry. Reply

tbf ?



I don't blame him lol. Reply

u dont blame him for knowingly sending his rabid fans to harass a woman for making fun of his shitty beard? ok sis.... Reply

lmao why am I defending Louis like I legit do not care



If she can make a joke that she knew for sure that would raise a reaction, she can take a twitter backlash ffs



Idgi why are people acting like twitter is life or death. Reply

lmao i admit i'd probably be petty af if a team interviewing me were straight up rude to my face, he doesn't owe them any politeness



(the death threats are nagl tho but fans are crazy i guess) Reply

she apologised and apparently it was her co-hosts that said most of the stuff:

pic.twitter.com/mTKqzF0fhw — ash london (@ash_london) December 12, 2017



i don't blame him for being pissed as its pretty unprofessional to make fun of someone before an interview. his fans need to chill sending her death threats though.she apologised and apparently it was her co-hosts that said most of the stuff: Reply

i see they told no lies here. Reply

jfc this poor woman. yeah maybe the radio hosts were kind of unprofessional but he literally encouraged his fans to attack her lmao Reply

he's so embarrassing. i'm embarrassed i was a stan lol. i've decided to move on and while i know stanning any white man is a mistake, i've shifted my love to niall because i'm not 100% ready to let go of 1d. Reply

Welcome! Niall stans are the cutest tbh. ❤️ 🌈 🦄 ☘️ 🇮🇪 Reply

i should've known from the beginning! i was originally a zayn and louis stan and they have since betrayed me lmao. Reply

Parent

Niall isn't any better...lol Reply

white men and their rabid stans are doing the most this December aren't they. Reply

I am a mess on twitter. This is why my twitter is locked and I only people I actually know are allowed to follow me. My breakdowns don't need to be public. Reply

Having the occasional twitter spiral into despair is normal! Don't judge, Harry! Reply

My favorite aunt started following me on Twitter so I had to tone down my tweets dramatically. The angry political ranting is fine, but if she sees me swear she might die of shock or something lol. Reply

well at least you're more self aware than most



i never ever put any personal opinions on social media and the only time i ever did there was an immediate backlash lol i forgot i had some coworkers added (ty brexit) Reply

Parent

IMO robert pattinson has the right idea -- a secret account that just follows entertainment news accounts and basically doesn't interact with anyone (since no one knows it's him). stealth mode full-time. Reply

The truth hurts, I suppose. Reply

