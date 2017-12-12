Louis Tomlinson gets into a fight with an Australian radio host
The lesson here is: Don't diss @Louis_Tomlinson https://t.co/cCssBm9j0x— United By Pop (@unitedbypop) December 12, 2017
Louis continues his long standing tradition of being a mess on twitter after Australian radio host Ash London and her cohosts Ash Williams and Ed Kavalee were rude to him while introducing his interview.
Some of the stuff the said about him:
• that he has ratty facial hair (I swear I'm not making this up) and is quite skinny
• that he is not Harry Styles
• that he is the least popular member of 1D
• they also almost called him Liam and spend some time talking about Liam & Cheryl
1D fans obviously responded as mature and respectful as you'd expect and started harassing the host on twitter, which led to her apologising and Louis getting involved:
Probs best to stay on private for a bit longer love ! 🖕— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) December 12, 2017
source: 1, 2
Are you a mess on Twitter, ONTD? And what's your favourite 1D twitter fight?
