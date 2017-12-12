'Get Out' named best film by African American Film Critics & Boston Online Film Critics Associations
#GetOut has been named Best Picture of 2017 by the African American Film Critics Association https://t.co/C6Hj9oVhVJ pic.twitter.com/bD83oeergf— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 12, 2017
BREAKING: Boston Online Film Critics Association (@BOFCA) Names @JordanPeele's GET OUT Best Film of 2017!— Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) December 9, 2017
See full list of winners and 2017 Top Ten HERE: https://t.co/dJGKYl9945 pic.twitter.com/XQgmzVyZrR
African American Film Critics Association best of 2017:
Best Picture: Get Out
Best Director: Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actor: Laurence Fishburne, Last Flag Flying
Best Supporting Actress: Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
Best Comedy: Girls Trip
Best Ensemble: Detroit
Best Independent: Crown Heights
Best Animated: Coco
Best Documentary: Step
Best Foreign: The Wound
Best Screenplay: Get Out
Best Song: "It Ain't Fair" by The Roots, Detroit
Best New Media: Mudbound
Best TV Comedy Series: Black-ish
Best TV Drama Series: Queen Sugar
Breakout: Lakeith Stanfield, Crown Heights
AAFCA TOP 10 FILMS OF 2017
Get Out
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Coco
Girls Trip
Detroit
Call Me by Your Name
The Shape of Water
Gook
Crown Heights
Marshall
AAFCA TOP 10 TV PROGRAMS – 2017
Queen Sugar
Underground
Insecure
Master of None
Black-ish
The Handmaid's Tale
Dear White People
She's Gotta Have It
The Defiant Ones
Tie: Guerilla/Snowfall
Boston Online Film Critics Association – 2017 Awards
Best Picture - "Get Out"
Best Director - Paul Thomas Anderson - "Phantom Thread"
Best Actor - Timothee Chalamet - "Call Me By Your Name"
Best Actor - Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri"
Best Supporting Actor - Willem Dafoe - "The Florida Project"
Best Supporting Actress - Laurie Metcalf - "Lady Bird"
Best Ensemble
"Get Out"
Best Screenplay
"Get Out"
Best Foreign Language Film
"First They Killed My Father"
Best Documentary
"Faces Places"
Best Animated Feature
"Coco"
Best Cinematography
"Blade Runner 2049"
Best Editing
"Dunkirk"
Best Score
(TIE) "The Shape Of Water" & "Phantom Thread"
Top 10 Films Of 2017
1. Get Out
2. The Florida Project
3. Call Me By Your Name
4. Lady Bird
5. Phantom Thread
6. Dunkirk
7. The Shape Of Water
8. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
9. A Ghost Story
10. Good Time
Also no to A Ghost Story bc fuck Casey Affleck the rapist. I don't care if hes under a sheet the whole time.
I'm not white, in case the person who responded to you assumed that.
Negative special snowflakes "who totally guessed the ending after two minutes (seriously how?) and found it soooo boring" be damned.