'Get Out' named best film by African American Film Critics & Boston Online Film Critics Associations

I'm glad Good Time and A Ghost Story aren't being forgotten in these year-end lists



Good Time was #1 on the film comment poll, I was surprised Reply

Tomatothee winning over Daniel would be a travesty.



Also no to A Ghost Story bc fuck Casey Affleck the rapist. I don't care if hes under a sheet the whole time. Reply

Every time I see Three Billboards won an award, I get more and more annoyed. Reply

Three Billboards feels like a movie ive seen before but I cant put my finger on it. Reply

Seeing 'Gook' written out still makes me twitch. Justin Chon is being so disingenuous when he says he didn't make it the title for shock value lol.



ICON <3 <3 I want a gif of them kissing for an icon! Reply

Best New Media: Mudbound. But not one of your top 10 films? Okay... Reply

witnessing daniel's glow up from posh kenneth to get out has been amazing and i hope he continues getting bigger and better roles, he's definitely one of the better actors to come out of skins and totally deserving of praise. annnnnnd i'll forever be salty about the fades being canned after one series and going on to win the best drama series bafta but if anyone hasn't seen it you should he's hilarious in it Reply

OMG I just had to look that up but I can’t believe he was in Skins. I never realized. Man, that series put out some really good actors that went onto star in major films. Reply

dev patel, jack o'connell.. nicholas hoult i GUESS even though i don't care for him as an actor. dempsie is criminally underrated and should be in more things and i wish their actresses were blowing up as big. Reply

If i was in that Boston group, I don't think I'd ever stop making BOFA jokes. Reply

"Gook" was decent. The more I think about it, the more I enjoyed it for what it was. Reply

I really can't stand "get out" Reply

Why? aside from nepotism williams Reply

Are you white? Reply

Why ask the question when you already think you know the answer? Reply

I can't either. I thought it was boring and slow.



I'm not white, in case the person who responded to you assumed that. Reply

I liked it, but I think it really fell apart at the end. For how metaphorical and strange it was throughout the duration, it had a really cliche ending that didn't do the film justice. And if it was going to go the cliche route with him surviving and killing the family, I feel like we also should have gotten to see all the other characters (like Lakeith's) saved. Idk...maybe they were setting themselves up for a sequel? Reply

I will say Get Out is one of the best films in the horror genre this year. Daniel Kaluuya was great.



I'm tired of the critics groups listing the same 13 movies in their top 10s. You get paid to see and review movies, your taste has to be a little more diverse than that of every other person in your profession. Come on! Reply

Meanwhile, THR just announced their top 10 of 2017 and number 1 is... Downsizing? Reply

I'm glad that Get out is getting all these acclaims because it is well deserved.

Negative special snowflakes "who totally guessed the ending after two minutes (seriously how?) and found it soooo boring" be damned. Reply

i hope get out sweeps up more awards (i know it prob won’t) because i was absolutely captivated the entire film. everything was so well done. Reply

