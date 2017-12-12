Mad Men’s Jon Hamm ‘dating Peaky Blinders actress Annabelle Wallis’

The fact that none of the male cast members of Mad Men have commented on the Matthew Weiner allegations has been pretty disappointing tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

ia. i get why the women may be afraid to, but the fact that the men haven't said anything speaks volumes. i would have thought at least Vinny K would have commented, as it's an open secret that he hates Weiner. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Loving Metro's choice of the Jon Hamm picture! Reply

Thread

Link

good luck, girl Reply

Thread

Link

Dating another blonde. How original Reply

Thread

Link

he grosses me out? i always feel he's very greasy idk Reply

Thread

Link

He is gross, so your feelings are correct. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/arts-and-entertainment/wp/2015/04/10/jon-hamm-was-an-awful-frat-guy-he-could-be-a-great-anti-bullying-advocate-now/?utm_term=.02f70c0ca149



Edited at 2017-12-12 08:57 pm (UTC) He was arrested in college for a horrifically brutal hazing (huge trigger warning for graphic details + the author is an idiotic apologist) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's about that time. Will we be getting new Tax-man nudges from the Hamm this year..next. Reply

Thread

Link

idgaf about him but (unpopular opinion?) i really liked her as grace in the first season. it may sound weird but i also like her old nose, what a shame that she probably felt pressured to get a nosejob—it was so evident in subsequent seasons. Reply

Thread

Link

I really liked Grace in the first season too. She might as well have been a different person entirely in the later seasons though, with the personality change and nose job. I agree she shouldn’t have changed her nose. She’s pretty either way, but I thought she was really striking before Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i agree, her previous nose made her more distinguishable in a way lol. in general i just hate the idea that bigger noses, or ones with that bump, are ugly. (i say this as someone w/ women in my family who have noses that fit that description) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was a G in the first season, then they just turned her into some complacent waif in the second season and like?? what happened to ur spark sis??? dont give away ur inner fire for some dumb boy!!!!



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always disliked Grace. I HATED the way their lovestory was written. Am I supposed to believe you fall in love and fuck right after you killed a couple of people? Not to mention she became boring in the second season. So you come back, cheat on your husband and then said husband accidently commits suicide? Nah sis, Tommy ain't shit but as a character, Grace was always only there as a plot device for Tommy. Which is kinda the case for any love interest of Tommy anyway



Do have to admit I have disliked her as an actress ever since she took over from Natalie Dormer on The Tudors as wife no. 3. Basic ass Jane compared to Anne is just not a match Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She did something to her face after the first season of Peaky Blinders and it bums me out, because she was gorgeous.



Best of luck, you crazy kids. Reply

Thread

Link

For Jon to take Annabelle to a public event where there are lots of people, their relationship must mean a lot to him.

The wording of this is making me lol. Reply

Thread

Link

lolll great minds think alike Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not to mention I feel like it'd flow better if they switched it around? "Their relationship must mean a lot to Jon for him to take Anabelle to a public event where there are lots of people" sounds better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"For Jon to take Annabelle to a public event where there are lots of people, their relationship must mean a lot to him [because he's usually a giant fuck boy]." Reply

Thread

Link

Mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he took her as his plus-one to see Hamilton.

Shaaaaaade Reply

Thread

Link

Lol she's dying to be in a relationship with a guy more famous than her, that pap walk with Chris Martin, going on with Tom Cruise during The Mummy promo...her hustle is admirable. Reply

Thread

Link

oh gosh I was wondering if that was her...that pap walk with Chris Martin was so extra - it gave me awful secondhand embarrassment. When it came to looking interested in her he was seriously doing the least. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who even cares about Jon Hamm anymore? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It shows how cynical and jaded I've become regarding men that I'm surprised that she's ten years older than I thought he'd go for. Reply

Thread

Link

Same, surprisingly age appropriate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link