Mad Men’s Jon Hamm ‘dating Peaky Blinders actress Annabelle Wallis’
The pair were spotted on date as they enjoyed a trip to London's West End to see a play last Thursday
They met while filming new movie Tag!
‘Jon and Annabelle have been on a few dates and he took her as his plus-one to see Hamilton.
‘They looked very comfortable with each other and were having a great time.’
‘For Jon to take Annabelle to a public event where there are lots of people, their relationship must mean a lot to him.’
Do have to admit I have disliked her as an actress ever since she took over from Natalie Dormer on The Tudors as wife no. 3. Basic ass Jane compared to Anne is just not a match
Best of luck, you crazy kids.
The wording of this is making me lol.
Shaaaaaade