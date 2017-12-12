Honest Trailers - Star Wars: Return of the Jedi + Nonspoiler review of The Last Jedi

i'm already plotting to use my moviepass early friday morning to get tix for later in the day, and avoiding spoilers like the plague Reply

Thread

Link

This week (lol it's only Tuesday) has been sooooo shitty but I'm so excited for Thursday night. Reply

Thread

Link





CAN'T WAIT FOR TLJ!! TWO DAYS LEFT BEFORE I SEE IT YAAAAS! Reply

Thread

Link

I had never been so angry in my entire life until the end of my RotJ bluray had friggin Hayden as ghost anakin instead of old man Anakin. All emotional because of Luke seeing his father and then they threw that at me 😠😠😠 Reply

Thread

Link

get the despecialized version Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They did Sebastian Shaw so dirty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh yeah I hate the special editions tbh. the only thing I like is the song at the end of Return of the Jedi and seeing all the planets celebrating. otherwise it's a total waste and Lucas shouldn't have bothered. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anakin should never have been a force ghost anyway, he should be burning in some fiery underworld forever but IA, the special edition changes are The Worst. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

My babyyyy :'(((



I’m taking solace in the fact that his death scene is being described as “beautiful”. Still, I had one (1) wish - for him to fucking live.

I'm seeing the movie tomorrow. Reply

Thread

Link

OMG why did I clicked!

I can't believe it!Are you sure?

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you suck. idc that there was a spoiler link. you suck. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Goddamn it why did I click :(

I'm still excited to see it though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wanna know everything but i also want to know nothing until i actually see it

i'm so torn!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

"Extra Nos" made me lol. I can't wait for Friday. I'm not reading spoilers but I'm watching the non spoiler review to hold me over. Reply

Thread

Link

is anyone making a review roundup post? cause i can do that real quick if need be. Reply

Thread

Link

seeing it on thursday!!!! it's funny because i've seen a lot of critics, who usually dislike or are meh on star wars/typical blockbusters, be rlly positive about it which i wasn't expecting. i'm ready for anything (yes, even reylo) so i'm pretty much prepared for anything they throw @ me. also apparently the variety review for this drops a MAJOR spoiler so if your trying to avoid any i suggest not clicking on it. Reply

Thread

Link

How was the initial Rotten Tomatoes score for TFA? Does anyone remember? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tfa has an 81 on metacritic. rn last jedi has an 86. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If anyone wants legit spoilers, I have them. Just ask me in tags. Reply

Thread

Link

give me every last spoiler you have Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



Stuff that was said before is all true. Luke dies in a weird way, kind of transcends into the power of the force. It's supposed to be done in a beautiful way though. Kylo kills Snoke by cutting him in half after Snoke wants him to kill Rey. Rey and Kylo sort of team up, they have a force bond. There is debate though about rather or not the movie presented them as being romantically interested in each other. Kylo is the big baddie at the end and Rey is the last Jedi. Except not the last because they show a little boy with powers in the last scene.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Finn lives, right? Because I can deal with whatever nonsense this movie throws at me as long as they don't kill him off. As long as he lives, I have ~hope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m actually going to drive my ass to see this in the theaters for once! Reply

Thread

Link

I've got my tickets for 8 pm Friday, avoiding tumblr like the plague from now on. Reply

Thread

Link





I've been very careful avoiding any possible spoilers, however, I'm pretty sure that my dad accidentally spoiled a major plot point for me today. (He's all about that spoiler life.) Thanks a lot dad. I'm seeing it tomorrow and I can't wait.I've been very careful avoiding any possible spoilers, however, I'm pretty sure that my dad accidentally spoiled a major plot point for me today. (He's all about that spoiler life.) Thanks a lot dad. #IKnowHowKyleRonFelt Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still undecided on whether I'll watch it or better wait until 2019 to see how it ends before I risk it. I've done this before when I wasn't sure a canon wouldn't do me dirty and I've never regretted it.



I waited ten years for Bleach and after seeing how it ended, I was so happy I didn't waste my time with that shit. Reply

Thread

Link