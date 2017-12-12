Honest Trailers - Star Wars: Return of the Jedi + Nonspoiler review of The Last Jedi
Before The Last Jedi opens this weekend, catch up on the finale to the Original Star Wars trilogy that can best be described as "the third one" - It's Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
Dan Murrell and Roth Cornet give their thoughts on the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
The writers of Honest Trailers give their thoughts on the latest movie they most recently did, including deleted scenes from the trailer! - It's Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi Hosted by Dan Murrell, Spencer GIlbert, and Joe Starr
Sources: 1, 2, 3
[Spoiler (click to open)]
My babyyyy :'(((
I’m taking solace in the fact that his death scene is being described as “beautiful”. Still, I had one (1) wish - for him to fucking live.
I can't believe it!Are you sure?
I'm still excited to see it though
i'm so torn!!!!!!!
Stuff that was said before is all true. Luke dies in a weird way, kind of transcends into the power of the force. It's supposed to be done in a beautiful way though. Kylo kills Snoke by cutting him in half after Snoke wants him to kill Rey. Rey and Kylo sort of team up, they have a force bond. There is debate though about rather or not the movie presented them as being romantically interested in each other. Kylo is the big baddie at the end and Rey is the last Jedi. Except not the last because they show a little boy with powers in the last scene.
I've been very careful avoiding any possible spoilers, however, I'm pretty sure that my dad accidentally spoiled a major plot point for me today. (He's all about that spoiler life.) Thanks a lot dad. #IKnowHowKyleRonFelt
I waited ten years for Bleach and after seeing how it ended, I was so happy I didn't waste my time with that shit.