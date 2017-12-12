Homeland Season 7 Trailer

i've never seen this series but i'm surprised mandy patinkin has stayed attached to something for this long Reply

idk how i feel now that they did quinn dirty :( Reply

i know i couldn't even watch the finale :( Reply

I'm still upset over his death. :( Reply

I'm more pissed at how they killed off Nina Hoss omg Reply

I still can't believe they went there after all the nonsense they put him through. Reply

i honestly thought that this show was over Reply

When will this show end? When will this show end? Reply

hmm



i mean last season was... okay. Reply

didn't know this was still on. Reply

yeah, it was super popular for a while and now nobody cares Reply

I don't watch this show but Costa Ronin (Oleg in The Americans) is going to be on this season so I hope he gets a big role, I really like him. Reply

Oh I love him! I might watch this season just for him. Reply

omg Oleg i might watch. I have a crush on that gigantic Russian-Australian Reply

Him AND Linus Roach? How does this show constantly find ways to keep pulling me in? Reply

I have never forgiven this show for keeping what's his face around for longer than 1 season. Reply

What happened to Quinn? Also was the German guy who liked Carrie shady? I stopped watching long ago. Last things I remember: plane blew up after taking off, Saul and his hittas filled that lady’s car full of holes, Dar Adal got in a car with a known terrorist(?), and Quinn was released after the sarin but on drugs. His performance was spot on but it and the way they did him wrong made me so uncomfortable. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] moved in with Carrie either because the conditions at the VA were bad or he wasn't taking good care of himself (I can't quite remember exactly). He started to get really paranoid, and was eventually set up to be patsy for an assassination attempt on the president and was killed. So Quinn Reply

i watched the Islamabad season for the first time recently, and everything about Carrie fucking that boy for intel was gross af Reply

Omg lol that just made me realize i never watched season 6 😱 Reply

wow this show is still on Reply

i binged watched seasons 3 - 6 over like two weeks and am SO upset over what happened to quinn. still not over it. Reply

White house stuff D.C. so no new actors

Just lost srs interest in this season. Yawn I have winter depression so I'll bored watch it. Reply

does anyone else watch Berlin station? It's only had two seasons and a smaller budget than homeland, but I feel like the pace and storylines are much more engaging. Reply

I just heard about it recently and have been meaning to watch. Maybe during winter break. Reply

I swear I thought this show ended last year. Reply

Justice for Quinn!! Idk why they spent so much time bringing him back from the dead time after time to just kill him off. Seemed like a slap in the face as well to ppl suffering from brain injuries out there who maybe watched the show. eh. I love Carrie but it was interesting in the beginning bc it was her and brody's fucked up thing and then it was her and quinn's fucked up thing and you get to thinking that maybe these poor people dealing with a host of mental disorders could find some happiness but...bah Reply

Haters gonna hate, but I'm excited. Still bitter about my bb Quinn tho. Reply

