Homeland Season 7 Trailer
The trailer for the seventh season of Homeland just dropped. At the end of last season, following an assassination attempt on her life, President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) broke her promise to Carrie (Claire Danes) by arresting 200 members of the intelligence community without bringing charges against them, including Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin). As season seven begins, Carrie has left her job in the White House and moved back to D.C. and is living with her sister Maggie (Amy Hargreaves) to take on the Keane administration and secure the release of the 200.
Homeland returns Sunday, Febraury 11 at 9PM on SHOWTIME.
source: YouTube
When will this show end?
i mean last season was... okay.
Just lost srs interest in this season. Yawn I have winter depression so I'll bored watch it.