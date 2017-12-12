ONTD Roundup

so i'm "studying" for EU constitutional law and it's SO FUCKING BORING. like...why am i doing this? company law was jazz hands and neon lights in comparison to how dull this is. also i totally fucked up my company law problem question. thankfully i had 2 essays to write as well (examinership and separate legal personality) and i did those well (hopefully) to cancel out the dumpsterfire that was my problem question.



are you in the EU is that why you're studying EU law? or do that teach that in US law schools? Reply

i'm going to school in dublin [ireland] <3 Reply

WHAT



I loved EU law. It's batshit insane and I hate all of it, but I loved studying it Reply

Guys they might move me from customer service, which I absolutely hate, to marketing & design, which I absolutely love. Wish me luuuuck!!! If I get this I don't even know how loud I'll scream Reply

Good luck <3 You will get this!!! :) Reply

Good luck 🍀 Reply

gl ! Reply

good luck! Reply

Good luck! Reply

good luck! Reply

Good luck!! Reply

good luck!! Reply

good luck!! Reply

Best luck!!! Reply

good luck!! Reply

omg good luck!! Reply

I want to share this 1998 conversation with you lmao pic.twitter.com/caSMX7S5io — Messica Jones (@DualSpires) December 12, 2017







Edited at 2017-12-12 05:43 pm (UTC) This is killing me. 1998 internet lol.

LMAO Reply

Human race Reply

ac-pop / 1998



fyi: This is a cover of Ani DiFranco's song.

i always hated this song for some reason. Reply

People keep screaming about Fox & Disney merging in terms of "yaaayyy X-men movies in the MCU!"



But like...this is not good news wtf.



This type of monopoly should not be legal and I'm terrified of the kind of precedent it will set if it happens under this President.



This is bad y'all. Reply

for real. I can't believe people don't realize this.





also who gives a fuck about xmen that much tbh Reply

America is leading the way into our corporate dystopian future Reply

Exactly. I’m a massive MCU stan but I know this is setting a pretty terrible precedent and it’s super frustrating how myopic ppl are being about this. Reply

Amazon will own everything in five years. Reply

Right, this is not a good trend. I am not here for WALL-E in real life. Reply

Mte, it's ridiculous that people are stanning companies of all things. Reply

Yep the monopoly is super dangerous. Disney does not need to own everything. Reply

ia, this kind of merger is not a good idea Reply

bless ya'll cause i swear none of my friends realize this and that freaks me out Reply

Finally finished the xmas present shopping today thank god. Ready for this month to be over and a new year to begin. Reply

I need him Reply

i love him Reply

ugh too cute Reply

Aww, I want to cuddle him. Reply

esp for this:



I'm a cat person but I stg I need to adopt a husky somedayesp for this: Reply

OMG. Get me out of this group text! Reply

group chats are the worst. i hate everyone in mine! Reply

The bridesmaids from the wedding I was just in are still texting and sharing photos. Make it stop! Reply

i thank god every day for the textra app and its mute convo option Reply

i'm in a similar situation...



and i hate that i still get notifications even though it's muted. Reply

I have 3 days until I'm off for holidays and I'm about to have a breakdown.



how is there so much to do / why is everyone around me so useless / WHY DO I EVEN CARE etc etc



ugh Reply

Ed Lee, a civil rights lawyer who became the first Asian-American to be elected as mayor of San Francisco, has died. He was 65. https://t.co/k6GPY0lHjl — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 12, 2017





i'm so sad about this :( i didn't always agree with his decisions but he was a truly kind man and cared a lot about sf.



my best friend worked for him and is in shock and is really really upset.



i'm so sad about this :( i didn't always agree with his decisions but he was a truly kind man and cared a lot about sf.

my best friend worked for him and is in shock and is really really upset.

everyone hug your loved ones tightly, please. you never know when you may lose them.

aw :( Reply

I was so shocked to hear about this in the morning. I didn't expect this at all and thought he would finish out his term. Reply

whoa what the fuck!!! who's going to be mayor now? Reply

It's too fucking cold and windy outside and I just want to be home eating the slow cooker chicken noodle soup I put on before I left for work this morning. I want to ffwd to spring. Reply

I'm making slow cooker BBQ chicken! Yours sounds yummy Reply

I'm really sad I'm going to have to retire my favorite pair of pants soon. I don't remember where I got them and they're my most flattering pair I've ever had. Reply

RIP. I know your pain. Reply

I’m ridiculously unmotivated to get ready even though I leave in an hour & a half. Reply

Ugh. I just started my period at work. My body is so considerate. Reply

That's why you should always carry supplies in your purse! Reply

Luckily I had some but I totally wasn't expecting it. Reply

I was really sad yesterday for some reason and was like "What's wrong with me, why am I so down? Plus my boobs hurt? what the- ohhhhhh" Every time! Reply

Rewatching Lost Girl and I'm on the episode where Bo and Lauren go on a break and I'm at the part where Dyson hangs out with sad Lauren at the bar and I am such a sucker for this plot trope. The one where, instead of immediately running to snatch up the Apex, Suitor A and Suitor B hang out and have a nice moment after one of them breaks up. I am trash.





Also, both of my jobs need me to work Christmas Day. Fuck my life. Reply

oh, I was thinking about rewatching Lost Girl (I never finished it and forgot where I stopped, so thought I'd start over). did you like how the series ended? Reply

