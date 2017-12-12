ONTD Roundup
For Monday, December 11, 2017:
- "Walking Dead" Star's Family Shades AMC and Showrunner
- Jennifer Lawrence Says ‘mother!’ Role “Was The Only Time I Ever Lost Myself”
- Golden Globes 2018 Nominations
- Ed Sheeran comments on his alleged Grammy snub
- Top Golden Globe Snubs and Surprises
- Mario Batali admits that he sexually harassed women
- Celebs react: Bullied teen's viral video faces backlash after his mother exposed as a racist/scammer
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
SO BORING. EU law could be so interesting.....except it isn't
I loved EU law. It's batshit insane and I hate all of it, but I loved studying it
Edited at 2017-12-12 05:43 pm (UTC)
Song of the Day: Alana Davis - 32 Flavors
ac-pop / 1998
fyi: This is a cover of Ani DiFranco's song.
Re: Song of the Day: Alana Davis - 32 Flavors
But like...this is not good news wtf.
This type of monopoly should not be legal and I'm terrified of the kind of precedent it will set if it happens under this President.
This is bad y'all.
also who gives a fuck about xmen that much tbh
esp for this:
and i hate that i still get notifications even though it's muted.
how is there so much to do / why is everyone around me so useless / WHY DO I EVEN CARE etc etc
ugh
i'm so sad about this :( i didn't always agree with his decisions but he was a truly kind man and cared a lot about sf.
my best friend worked for him and is in shock and is really really upset.
everyone hug your loved ones tightly, please. you never know when you may lose them. </3
Also, both of my jobs need me to work Christmas Day. Fuck my life.
Not especially, but I begrudgingly accept that it was necessary