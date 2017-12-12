Paris Hilton Says Lindsay Lohan Crashed Her Girls Night Out with Britney Spears — in 2006

Paris is just milking 2000s nostalgia stories as of late. Reply

Thread

Link

It's so pathetic that she really seems to be going all in on early 2000s nostalgia and I see so many white gays eating it up on Twitter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ya it’s really annoying actually. On my insta popular page I constantly see pictures of her and Britney etc with her writing “when we invented the holy trilogy” or her using popular meme slogans for her own pictures. It’s weird considering she’s like almost 40 and a nobody now. It’s like that Steve buscemi gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the fact that she's 40 and a nobody now is what makes this make sense. over the hill acts have milked nostalgia for coins since forever Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Should have taken on kris jenner as manager Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She’s 40?? Dang she looks rather good. Im surprised because I thought she’d age very badly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SHe was specifically asked about that night during the interview though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who in the fresh hell is nostalgic for that hellscape that led to the hellscape we're in today? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

someone's gotta keep pop culture died in 2009's legacy going! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And then [Lindsay] chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited.



lol what kind of mean girls prophecy. Reply

Thread

Link

YOU CAN'T PARTY WITH US! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





"Paris is my friend." Reply

Thread

Link

lol she was so out of it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Iconic. And the night before saying Paris beat her shit up lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I love Paris Hilton"



Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO! Omg, the "MK Ultra" in the title reminded me of all the Elsagate videos I watched yesterday (thnx to some ONTD user) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched those videos last night too. 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sounds like revisionist history Reply

Thread

Link

man i still remember that firecrotch post Reply

Thread

Link

God those years were peak pop culture. Reply

Thread

Link

i am not nostalgic for a lot of internet stuff but gork all mighty i fuckin miss those times on here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Most definitely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously, 2005-2009 were like nonstop drama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still remember rushing home from school in 2007 and there would be like 40 new posts here all with 200+ comments, the drama was endless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, it's the reason ONTD exists lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pop culture really did die in 2009. But 2007 was the best year for pop culture ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. It was messy everyday and they were so ott that it was always something petty and I live for petty drama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They really were Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

most people are too media trained to be messy. don't wanna interrupt their ~brand~



they have a team OKing their stupid tweets lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is she still talking about that? lol Reply

Thread

Link

Nah that shit was arranged bc they were making Lindsay clarify her "Paris threw a glass at me/hit me" comments from the night before, hence why Paris' publicist was also there. Reply

Thread

Link

FUCKING THIS! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So glad this was finally addressed! Reply

Thread

Link

That actually wouldn't surprise me if Lilo originally wasn't invited. But if she hadn't crashed them, it wouldn't have gotten nearly the amount of attention that it did. Reply

Thread

Link

Paris seemed to have been the ringleader for all this partying, and obviously drank and did a lot of drugs during this time. It's crazy that she never seemed to have gotten in deep with addiction. Even when she was coming out of a club totally blotto, she still looked fairly ok? lol Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, like all those bling ring stories said she just had coke laying around her house and didn't even notice they took some iirc? she looks good now all things considered Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was arrested multiple times... She was just as messy, but better at hiding it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh yeah, who could forget her mugshot(s)? lol But it's crazy how Britney spiraled, and Lindsay never really bounced back from her partying days with Paris. Not that Paris is to blame for all of their issues, obv. It seemed like Paris was somehow able to keep all of her drug use recreational, idk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ppl have speculated this on here before and I'm inclined to believe that she was much more of an enabler than anything else - like she probably liked to provide the drugs/alcohol to her friends and take them partying but might not have actually partaken herself too much. That would explain how she still looks pretty much exactly the same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she has claimed she didn't drink much or do many drugs but all of the people around her did



Probably a lie of course, but might explain how she managed to age decently lol? I also remember reading an article about her when she was like 21 and the author spend the whole night with her out and about, the author said she just drank red bull all night Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's the part that gets me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao paris knows this is all she has Reply

Thread

Link

sis is rich af, she's fine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god i miss popculturediedin2009. rip in peace sweet angel. Reply

Thread

Link

what happened? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bryan Singer Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I miss him too. That blog was iconic. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link