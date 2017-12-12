Paris Hilton Says Lindsay Lohan Crashed Her Girls Night Out with Britney Spears — in 2006
In a new interview, Paris Hilton shared the story behind her epic girls' night out in November 2006 with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan.
“Actually, it was just Brit and I [going] out.” “And then [Lindsay] chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited.”
Lindsay defended Paris Hilton on that night and said rumors of drink-throwing were false.
“Paris is my friend. Everyone lies about everything. She’s a nice person… I’ve known her since I was 15.”
source
lol what kind of mean girls prophecy.
they have a team OKing their stupid tweets lol
Probably a lie of course, but might explain how she managed to age decently lol? I also remember reading an article about her when she was like 21 and the author spend the whole night with her out and about, the author said she just drank red bull all night
isnt it crazy how a picture can say so much but be so wrong/misleading at the same time??