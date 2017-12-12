Paris Hilton Says Lindsay Lohan Crashed Her Girls Night Out with Britney Spears — in 2006




In a new interview, Paris Hilton shared the story behind her epic girls' night out in November 2006 with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan.

“Actually, it was just Brit and I [going] out.” “And then [Lindsay] chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited.”

Lindsay defended Paris Hilton on that night and said rumors of drink-throwing were false.

“Paris is my friend. Everyone lies about everything. She’s a nice person… I’ve known her since I was 15.”

