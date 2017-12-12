I wondered if that’s how it happened, cute. I wish it was less ooohh sexy video for her to be in and more swagger dancing but ah well



lmao she was confused too Reply

Yeah. She should have been in the video for Chunky.

Don't get me wrong, she is stunning. But she was not believable as the sexy/horny love interest in that video. Reply

Two songs I'd do? Freak Like Me by Adina Howard & In the Navy by the Village People Reply

she was amazing in lip sync battle



if i got a chance, it'd be toxic and nasty tbh Reply

my ultimate lipsync songs











anira and pablo of course







TOM KILLED IT. Reply

Tom was perfect. Reply

Just wanted to post this.



Céline Dion's It's All Coming Back To Me Now and from Dream Girls And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going. Reply

Is she still denying that Tom and her are not dating? Reply

But when will Rihanna give Tom a spot in her MV, tho? Was she shook because he performed her song better than her? Reply

I would 100% do Ignition (Remix) for Lip Sync battle and/or the Elephant Love Medley from Moulin Rouge but I'd prob need a partner for that one lol Reply

omg I would do elephant love medley but be BOTH parts Reply

she is presshhhhh Reply

I would probably do Get Right by J.Lo! The choreography is killer. That or Britney's Overprotected. Reply

two fabulous choices! Reply

Tom DESTROYED her Reply

I would do I'm A Slave 4 U or La Tortura Reply

I would do Whitney Houston - Queen of the Night or Donna Summer - I Feel Love Reply

I really like this girl. She has such a likebale personality and she's stunning. Reply

