Zendaya's Lip Sync Battle Impersonation Caught Bruno Mars' Attention
Zendaya was in Bruno Mars' latest video 'Versace On The Floor' and she says it was because he liked her impersonation of him that she did for Lip Sync Battle.
src
Which two songs would you do if you had the chance to be on Lip Sync Battle?
Edited at 2017-12-12 05:36 pm (UTC)
Don't get me wrong, she is stunning. But she was not believable as the sexy/horny love interest in that video.
if i got a chance, it'd be toxic and nasty tbh
Edited at 2017-12-12 05:46 pm (UTC)
their lipsync battle was my favorite ever
Re: their lipsync battle was my favorite ever
Re: their lipsync battle was my favorite ever
Just wanted to post this.
Céline Dion's It's All Coming Back To Me Now and from Dream Girls And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.
2) Vogue (the MTV Marie Antoinette performance)
3) Blank Space but costumed as Jason Vorhees or Freddy Kruger.