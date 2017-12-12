Celebs campaign in Alabama ahead of todays vote

I saw a tweet that said "Don't be that guy, Alabama."



I don't think it can be said any clearer than that.

still reeling from his wife's gross comments on their lawyer

i told one of my fb friends that we'd see how much he really supported the black community and abortion restrictions once his daughter brought home a black guy.



i feel like i could put money on his victory because america is kind of trash. Reply

Only kind of?

I saw that last night on Rachel and was like......(.....[......].....).....Insan ity.

Not to mention the creepy smile that followed

It was such a weird dog whistle way to do it too.



Like girl if you are saying: "*giggle* We can't hate the Jews if *giggle* ONE IS OUR LAWYER. *giggle*" - You are really just making it seem like its all a joke to you, and the people who are 'truly' listening will understand that. Reply

And the other guy who was campaigning for him, who said they (the guy + Moore) went to a child sex brothel while in Vietnam ... accidentally. Um, ok, accidentally. Surejan.gif



They're openly laughing at his racism, homophobia, and sexual deviancy as totally normal behavior. I just have to believe, at least for the next 8-12 hrs until polls closed, that Alabama will do the right thing, including the white folks who may not openly admit support for a Dem but can vote secretly and claim OMG how did that Dem get elected! Reply

I still cannot believe she said that shit.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office "begging" for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

He's implying sexual favors, right? He just gets worse and worse. Of course he had no problem with the 3 men calling for his resignation, only Gillibrand.





He's implying sexual favors, right? He just gets worse and worse. Of course he had no problem with the 3 men calling for his resignation, only Gillibrand.

that's exactly what he's implying.

This made me scream aloud in frustration while sitting in my parked car lol I legit felt ill. Vile. I hope she rips him apart. Can't wait to see SHS spin it as a joke or say the American people made their opinion loud and clear. I want to barf.

Gillibrand: "It was a sexist smear attempting to silence my voice, and I will not be silenced on this issue; neither will the women who stood up to the president yesterday." pic.twitter.com/8TyohNzWs9 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 12, 2017

His pathetic attempt to bully and silence her won't work.

His pathetic attempt to bully and silence her won't work.

Iirc she's denied it but I'm thinking she's going to run in 2020

I will never get over him being elected

God, I can't wait to pee on his grave.

I kicked a wall when I read this. My god I hate this piece of shit.

Every day, he is just more vile by the minute. He makes me want to vomit.

i hate this motherfucker so much i could punch a wall

This month seems to just exponentially make me feel worse and worse about the future of our country.

My blood pressure...

ugh i'm gonna vomit

day old tweet but there are services out there getting ppl to the polls if u need them

alyssa poppin' up everywhere. love it <3

popping up and putting in the work! best witch

I’ve watched this 20 times. pic.twitter.com/KjLUQF5vST — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 12, 2017



"fake news would tell you we don't like jews....in fact, one of our attorneys is a jew."

I just scream OH MY GOD in the London underground.



I can't believe this is real, I just can't...

SNL is already writing a skit for Kate

They need to release it now.

Her eyes bugging when she said "JEW!"



Moore, his wife, and their supporters are the fucking worst!



Edited at 2017-12-12 04:37 pm (UTC)

roy moore's wife is a parody



that's exactly what i thought when i read that headline.

He is the one who said those things. So his speech is literally fake news?!?!



I'm so done with this country. Burn it all down.

she looks like shes going to tell this story over a glass of boxed wine while trying to sell you lularoe and cackling like it's the funniest thing she's ever said.

I hate everyone who says "fake news."

Disgusting nevertheless but extra insulting since Hanukah is tonight. And we are supposed to believe that they are such "good" Christians. 🙄

I legit gasped

evil incarnate tbh

honestly all i could do was laugh at this

AHHH LOL that she thinks this sounds good

my lord



my lord

yeah i've already prepped myself for disappointment because if there's anything i've learned after the 2016 election is to not be optimistic about ANYTHING.

This broke my heart last night.



Father, who says he's a local peanut farmer in Wicksburg, outside Roy Moore rally talks about losing his gay daughter at age of 23 to suicide. "I was anti-gay myself. I said bad things to my daughter, which I regret." pic.twitter.com/J0oOU0EJI2 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) December 11, 2017





posting another link to his 2012 letter, which I found very affecting (and which lends credibility to his comments tonight) https://t.co/c571PwUOZ3 https://t.co/2qzyyvJZ3C — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) December 12, 2017









/also holy shit at Trump's tweets this morning about Gillibrand. Now he's sexually harassing on twitter. He really just needs to die.



Edited at 2017-12-12 04:27 pm (UTC) Those speeches last night were something else. God this country is so pathetic that choosing between a child molester and Dem Doug Jones is a hard choice.This broke my heart last night./also holy shit at Trump's tweets this morning about Gillibrand. Now he's sexually harassing on twitter. He really just needs to die.

i shouldn't have watched that at work. i'm crying

yeah this video and letter were very sad. I hope this man is able to find some solace

😭😭 at the letter. I hope he forgives himself and finds peace. No parent should ever outlive their children or know the horror of having a child commit suicide.

this reminds me of Prayers for Bobby :(



i cried so much watching that movie

"It's not the first time I've done something to no avail."

I could cry.



I could cry.

:[



if his story can help others realize that their hate and bigotry isn't worth losing lives over, then he can find peace in that.



it's so sad that he wasn't able to see that before his daughter took her own life, but i'm inspired by the fact that's he's trying to do what he can now to share her story and be honest about where he's come from.

Alyssa is driving people to the polls again, I love her.

Idk I feel like given how deep cuntservative is, seeing all these "George sorros lame stream Hollywood" types commenting will just encourage the Roy Moore vote. God help us tbh

I just bought a new fridge and I could really use one of those George Soros protesting checks rn. Maybe it's in the mail.

yeah that's all I can think too. These people feel like they're being lectured and talked down to by people from New York and California and are angry about it and this probs isn't helping.

i don't think anyone planning to vote for moore is going to change their mind, it's more about getting the dems to get out and vote to counteract it

Parent

yep. i keep seeing the #dearalabama hashtag trending and it's a bunch of outside-of-alabama liberal people talking down to people that live in alabama. that's not the way to get people on your team.

yup. and most of those celebs have tied themselves

Why does it feel like Roy is gonna win?

Like people in Alabama don’t seem bothered with Roy’s past Reply

'cause it's alabama lmao if this was happening in any other part of the country i'd feel more optimistic Reply

I wouldn't, we've got a guy who bragged about sexual assault on tape in the white house right now Reply

a lot of them don't even think he did anything wrong, i've seen a lot of "they were paid to lie!!!" claims Reply

Parent

because the only thing rednecks think they're good at is performing their civic duty Reply

this is where i am. i'd be more surprised if he doesn't win. Reply

Because they're not. He's going to win. Reply

because we live in a hellscape Reply

I would be surprised if Moore doesn't win. A lot of people in Alabama would rather have him win than a liberal, even if they believe he is guilty. They only care about kids before they're born. Reply

Because he's gonna win. Reply

...He's going to win. White people in Alabama are going to vote for him in droves because all the racist stuff he's said is a POSITIVE to them.



Progressives think they're being persuasive by pointing out his regressive awfulness -- in fact, they are motivating white people to vote for him. :/



Also, I don't trust the voting system in Alabama at all. Voter restriction and discouragement is real.



The shock would be if he doesn't win in a landslide TBH. Reply

Nine women came forward with sexual misconduct accusations against Roy Moore. These Alabama voters think they were paid to lie. @FrankLuntz​ spoke to them on VICE News Tonight.



(via @HBO​) pic.twitter.com/dPcb1Ux652 — VICE News (@vicenews) December 9, 2017

they straight up think it's either a lie or he's changed from his past or something. Reply

I have a feeling like he will. The police chief in my town was suspended a couple weeks back for making jokes on Facebook about the whole thing, and everyone was super pissed and making comments like "OMG can no one take a joke anymore??? he was just joking around!" Idk how people can't see that making jokes about sexual assault isn't funny. But that seems to be the mentality of most everyone around me. I hate this state. Reply

these people are still saying "the South (read: Confederacy) will rise again!" never expect them to do the decent thing. Alabama's only hope is the black vote. Reply

cause Trump became president and so i have no faith that anything will change any time soon when it comes to die hard Republicans.



They will vote for someone because they have an R next to their name.



They don't particularly care who they are or what they've done.



It's about loyalty to their "team" at this point.



I hope I am proven wrong. Reply

roy lost and all i right in the world again. Reply

tbh i don't expect a win, but depending on the numbers themselves there might be some comfort to be found Reply

All I know is that if Jefferson county was the only one voting, Doug Jones would win in a landslide. It's the rest of the state that I'm worried about. Reply

Montgomery County votes blue thank you very much Reply

Smh these Hollywood elites out here telling salt of the earth Americans how to feel about pedophiles Reply

Yikes I was being sarcastic Reply

I knew you were and the replies had my head spinning. Reply

i'm dying at this lmao Reply

lmfao Reply

lmfao it was so obvious you were and then they went and exposed themselves ahahaha Reply

LMAO Reply

