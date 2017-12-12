Celebs campaign in Alabama ahead of todays vote
Backstage with Louise and me at the final #GOTV4Doug rally! @Alyssa_Milano @WoodfinForBham @UzoAduba #CharlesBarkley#RightSideOfHistory pic.twitter.com/bgvK5pPedi— Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 12, 2017
Yesterday, Charles Barkley, Uzo Aduba and Alyssa Milano campaigned for Doug Jones.
I’m down in Alabama today talking to the incredible, hard-working people behind the #DougJonesForSenate Campaign. Make your voice count, Alabama. #vote #AlabamaSenateRace pic.twitter.com/Cur5VkLsdb— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) December 11, 2017
Hello, Alabama. Let’s do this. #GOTV4Doug #RightSideOfHistory pic.twitter.com/kxfxFVSiLU— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 11, 2017
WATCH: “At some point, we’ve got to stop looking like idiots to the nation.” Charles Barkley visits his home state of Alabama and addresses voters ahead of Moore-Jones Senate election pic.twitter.com/HkGrNVRDp2— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 12, 2017
Celebs also tweeted and urged Alabama to not embarrass themselves:
.@MarkRuffalo asks college students in Alabama to vote for a better future with Doug Jones as US Senator. Polls are open from 7am to 7pm today Tuesday, December 12th.— Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 12, 2017
Find your polling station here: https://t.co/5dkGHic81c pic.twitter.com/M2HzJFCMhJ
Alabamians - please get out and vote this Tuesday Dec 12th in the special Senate election for #DougJones. Watch & share this video w/ local Alabamians & legendary civil rights leader @RepJohnLewis: https://t.co/t3zhv8r7zr #RightSideOfHistory— Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) December 11, 2017
Dear Alabama,— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) December 12, 2017
Please vote for the candidate whose surrogates don't have to defend him by describing a visit to a brothel trafficking girls. Vote for the candidate who prosecuted the killing of girls. Vote Doug Jones!
Find your polling station here: https://t.co/jFALAFo6vM https://t.co/r5B8W8KOhV
Alabamians - please get out and vote this Today Dec 12th in the special Senate election for #DougJones. Alabama stand up for justice. Pls be a leader in our country Today: https://t.co/ZEoeGehAVi… #RightSideOfHistory— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) December 12, 2017
If you live in Alabama, go vote!
I don't think it can be said any clearer than that.
i feel like i could put money on his victory because america is kind of trash.
Like girl if you are saying: "*giggle* We can't hate the Jews if *giggle* ONE IS OUR LAWYER. *giggle*" - You are really just making it seem like its all a joke to you, and the people who are 'truly' listening will understand that.
They're openly laughing at his racism, homophobia, and sexual deviancy as totally normal behavior. I just have to believe, at least for the next 8-12 hrs until polls closed, that Alabama will do the right thing, including the white folks who may not openly admit support for a Dem but can vote secretly and claim OMG how did that Dem get elected!
He's implying sexual favors, right? He just gets worse and worse. Of course he had no problem with the 3 men calling for his resignation, only Gillibrand.
roy moore's wife is a parody
I can't believe this is real, I just can't...
Moore, his wife, and their supporters are the fucking worst!
that's exactly what i thought when i read that headline.
I'm so done with this country. Burn it all down.
my lord
This broke my heart last night.
/also holy shit at Trump's tweets this morning about Gillibrand. Now he's sexually harassing on twitter. He really just needs to die.
i cried so much watching that movie
I could cry.
if his story can help others realize that their hate and bigotry isn't worth losing lives over, then he can find peace in that.
it's so sad that he wasn't able to see that before his daughter took her own life, but i'm inspired by the fact that's he's trying to do what he can now to share her story and be honest about where he's come from.
Like people in Alabama don’t seem bothered with Roy’s past
Progressives think they're being persuasive by pointing out his regressive awfulness -- in fact, they are motivating white people to vote for him. :/
Also, I don't trust the voting system in Alabama at all. Voter restriction and discouragement is real.
The shock would be if he doesn't win in a landslide TBH.
They will vote for someone because they have an R next to their name.
They don't particularly care who they are or what they've done.
It's about loyalty to their "team" at this point.
I hope I am proven wrong.